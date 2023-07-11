Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sale events of the year, but other retailers are paying attention to Amazon’s discounts across every category — from beauty to furniture to kitchen appliances — and stepping up their game. That’s right, there are so many brands and retailers that are launching their own Prime Day alternative sales events.

Now is a great time to stock up on cookware essentials and redecorate your backyard with new patio furniture. Design Within Reach, Overstock, and Macy’s are all slashing prices on outdoor dining sets, tables, chairs, and dinnerware. Even Costco is discounting patio furniture right now.

And of course Target couldn’t miss out on the action: During the retailer’s Circle Week sale, you can save on brands like Keurig and Dyson. Another huge retailer having its biggest sale of the year is Walmart. During Walmart Plus Week, score up 80% off appliances and cookware.

And if you’ve been hoping to get your hands on even more coveted kitchenware that you might not be able to find during Prime Day, there’s more good news. Both Le Creuset and Wayfair are having summer blowout sales on cookware and appliances so that you can outfit your kitchen with top brands you’ll use all year.

There are so many more exciting Prime Day alternatives sales happening next week. You can find enough deals here to set up the most comfortable backyard on your block, restock your entire kitchen with all new cookware, and even replace that old refrigerator. Keep scrolling to reveal our favorite alternative Prime Day sales happening this year.

Best Kitchen and Home Deals

Le Creuset: During the Summer Cookware Savings Event, save up to 35% off on frying pans, stainless steel cookware sets, stock pots, and more until July 15.

Wayfair: The Back to College savings event is happening now at Wayfair, and features savings of up 50% off on dinnerware and cookware sets. From July 10 to 12, the retailer is also launching a 72-hour clearance event, when you can save up to 70% off across all categories.

Target: Target Circle Week is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, and you can save on Keurig coffee makers and Dyson vacuums — you can even score $100 off a KitchenAid stand mixer until July 15. You need to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of the deals, but you can sign up here.

Le Creuset

Walmart: Walmart Plus Week is happening from July 10 to July 13. Members can save as much as 80% across all home categories. Expect to find deals on appliances, grills, and cookware.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Right now, take up to 70% off designer small appliances like toasters and espresso machines, as well as Le Creuset and Zwilling cookware. Plates, serving bowls, and cutlery are also on sale.

Dyson: Dyson vacuums are known to be high quality, and right now, you can save up $200 on cordless stick vacuums, as well as air purifiers.

Macy’s: The Black Friday in July savings event features special discounts of tons of different kitchen supplies, from Cuisinart cutlery, to Ninja appliances, as well as outdoor gear like patio umbrellas. You can also save up to 60% off on dinnerware during the sale.



Saks Fifth Avenue

Kohl’s: During the Summer Cyber Deals event from July 11 to July 12, take as much as 60% off on kitchen appliances and home decor.

Nordstrom: Right now, find deals on Hydro Flask water bottles, Le Creuset cookware, Fellow coffee supplies, as well as cutlery, cutting boards, and serving bowls. The annual Anniversary Sale starts on July 17 (it runs until August 6).

Best Appliance Deals

Costco: This big box retailer extended their July 4 sale until July 23, and right now, you can save big on refrigerators, microwaves, wall ovens, and ranges. You can find even more discounts on cutlery, kitchen organization products, and patio furniture (but you do have to be a member to take advantage of the savings).

Home Depot: During the Red, White, and Do More Sale, Home Depot is discounting tons of different appliances, from ice makers, to compact beverage coolers, to microwaves. But you’ll also find deals on the bigger items, including stovetops, refrigerators, and dishwashers. The sale ends July 12.

Home Depot

Best Buy: During the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale, which ends July 12, save up to 40% off on larger appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, range tops, ovens, and grills. And you save even more if you become a Best Buy member.

Best Outdoor Deals

Overstock: The Overstock 72 Hour Flash sale includes tons of deals on outdoor decor at up to 35% off, and products for outdoor entertaining, from patio umbrellas, to dinnerware, patio furniture, and outdoor dining sets starting at just $149.



Overstock

Design Within Reach: Through July 12, save as much as 30% off on outdoor lounge chairs, dining tables, and more patio furniture during the Summer Event.

