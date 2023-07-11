If you're even a little bit serious about cooking, you need at least one cast iron cookware piece in your kitchen. They're versatile thanks to their material, plus they can sear foods like no other material. And now's the time to grab a fresh new piece, since plenty of cookware must-haves are on sale during Amazon's Prime Day.

You'll find skillets in every size, plus enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, and more all at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. Shop the 25 best deals below spanning in every category, from top brands like Lodge, Staub, Le Creuset, and more up to 60% off. And while there are deals for everyone, the best are reserved for Prime members (it’s not too late to sign up right here).

Best Prime Day Cast Iron Skillet Deals

Skillets are an excellent place to start when it comes to cast iron. This Lodge 10.25-inch one is our favorite cast iron skillet, especially if you grab the one with the silicone hot grip, which is also on sale. It’s a versatile size at 10.25 inches — not too big for storing or too small to limit what you can make inside of it. We love the way it cooks everything, since it provides the most even browning in testing, along with the fact that it’s got a big helper handle. It comes pre-seasoned, so you can get to cooking ASAP.

For an extra big skillet, grab this 15-inch Lodge option while it’s on sale for $50. This is perfect for those large-batch casseroles, searing up proteins for larger families or parties, or baking up a big batch of cornbread to go with summer barbecues. Either way, it has the signature Lodge design, including a pre-seasoned base, just with an extra-large diameter.

And, if you’re looking for a sought-out heirloom piece well worth grabbing at a discount, you’ll want to add this Le Creuset skillet to your cart immediately. It’s 9-inches in diameter, and features the brand's classic enameled interior. Though it’s enabled for easier cooking and less maintenance, it still has that cast iron look with its matte black finish.

Best Prime Day Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Pot Deals

An additional essential cast iron piece is definitely a Dutch oven. From Lodge, to Le Creuset, to Staub, there are tons of pieces worth picking up right now. Lodge models have long been favorites among editors and shoppers alike, and this 6-quart Dutch oven is on sale right now. It’s deep, comes with a sturdy lid and two side handles, plus it’s made with the enameled cast iron material that we love. It’ll offer consistent heat, all the while prevent things from sticking as you cook, roast, or bake away dishes. Just like a skillet, it can withstand high heat. Pop it into the oven up to 500℉, or use it on any stovetop. This 6-quart open is 40% off, and comes at a size that’s perfect for tons of different meals.

When it comes to cooking big batches of stews, sauces, and soups, you’ll want a larger Dutch oven. This 7.5-quart option from Lodge is just $100 today. Grab it in a few colors, like this bright blue. It's essential if you cook for a family or like to meal prep, too.

For a Dutch oven with some amped-up design, you’d should check out this cocotte from Staub while it’s on sale today. This ranked as our favorite Dutch oven all around after testing. We found that its overall performance matched the price point — which means now that it’s on sale, it’s well worth grabbing. It browned foods perfectly regardless of what we tested, and the brand includes helpful little spikes on the inside lid to help redistribute moisture when baking or braising. We also found it was incredibly durable in all of our tests. It’s oven safe up to 500°F with lid, and 900°F without.

Best Prime Day Cast Iron Griddle and Grill Pan Deals

There’s nothing like having a griddle in your kitchen, especially one made from cast iron. They’re ideal for keeping burgers nice and juicy, as well as for getting the right browning on pancakes or even homemade flatbreads. This $35 Lodge model does just that, with the added perk of a reversible grill side. You’ll get 16.75-by-9.5-inches of work space. And when you’re looking to sear off vegetables, like asparagus or even summer peaches, just flip the piece over to the grill side. It’s great to pop on your smoker, since you’ll still get the great smoky flavor, but nothing will fall through the grates.

If you’re looking for a smaller reversible griddle, look no further than this discounted piece from Lodge. We found this pan climbing up the Movers and Shakers list on Amazon in weeks leading up to today. It’s already a popular favorite, with shoppers consistently stating that it’s a versatile favorite they keep going back to. Many attribute this to the fact that it holds and distributes heat evenly, plus it’s small enough to store very easily.

For a splurge-worthy item to grab this Prime Day, a cast iron grill pan from Le Creuset might just fit the bill. Not only is this pan beautiful to look at, with its colorful exterior, but it comes with an enameled coating that'll help prevent anything from sticking too much, all the while achieving perfect grill marks.

Best Prime Day Cast Iron Cookware Sets Deals

If you’re really into cast iron cooking, a full fledged set is the perfect buy for you. This one is on sale for just $80, and you’ll get four separate pieces to cook with. It ranked as our favorite value set for this reason, but rest-assured, you won’t compromise on its effectiveness. It has all of our favorite cast-iron pieces from the brand: the 10.25-inch skillet, 10.5-inch round griddle, a 5-quart Dutch oven, and the lid that doubles as an additional skillet. You can also pick up the seven-piece skillet set, which has three different skillets and accessories, also on sale.

For the ultimate skillet set, pick up this cast iron bundle while it’s double discounted today. You’ll get a 6-, 8-, and 10-inch pan for under $25 — a total deal worth grabbing for a lifetime of cooking. It’s a popular set for Amazon shoppers with over 10,000 perfect ratings. “The sizes cover everything I’m cooking. They are substantial in weight, but not super heavy. Exactly what I hoped they would be,” one reviewer wrote.

You’ll also be able to score a Le Creuset set on sale. It’s perfect for those who love to collect the brand’s pieces, but also for those who truly love to cook with high quality enameled cast iron. We also ranked this among our favorite cast iron pieces, since it’s worth the splurge if you love the quality of Le Creuset. You’ll get the 9-inch signature skillet, 5.5-quart Dutch oven with a lid, and the 1.75-quart saucepan with a lid.