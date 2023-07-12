I Make Eggs for Breakfast Every Day With This Pan, and Now's Your Last Chance to Get It at the Lowest Price I've Seen in Years

If you're like me and you love to start the day off with some eggs, whether sunny side up, over medium, or scrambled, you know the right pan makes all the difference. Pans I've used in the past required me to go to leaps and bounds to avoid any sticking.

As soon as the Caraway Mini Duo graced my doorstep nearly a year ago, however, I knew I never needed to worry about eggs sticking to my pans ever again. Right now, you can grab your very own at Amazon at the lowest price we’ve seen in months thanks to the brand's Prime Day sale. Just a heads up though — some of these deals won't show up unless you have a Prime Account, so sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of them before they’re gone.

The Mini Duo comes with a tiny 8-inch pan and a 1.75-quart pot. The brand launched these tiny-sized versions of their top-rated nonstick cookware nearly a year ago, and sent me a sample to test. We ranked the large set (which is also on sale) from the brand as our favorite nonstick non-toxic cookware set overall. This now-20% off mini set completely upholds the same hallmarks we love.

The pan works extremely well. Eggs slide out of it, even without oil. Nearly everything I pop in the pot wipes free, too. Both pieces are designed with a slick gray nonstick interior, compact stainless steel handles, and a colorful exterior. You’ll also get a lid for the pot, which is just heavy enough that it’s tight-fitting, but not so heavy that it’s cumbersome to use. The lid also has a small hole to help steam escape, which I have found to be incredibly useful when cooking grains.

The nonstick coating is made from ceramic, and is PFA, PTFE, PFOA, and heavy metal-free, which could be important to you if you’re trying to avoid these materials. You can use these pans on any gas, electric, or induction stovetop, and they’re also heat-safe up to 550℉.

I've used this particular mini set everyday, morning and night, ever since I got them last year. The pan is my favorite for eggs, and when I scramble them I don’t need to add anything else to the pan — they just slide right out. When it comes to egg whites and sunny side up eggs, I like to add a tiny bit of oil. I also love the pan for toasting nuts, or for sauteing a small amount of vegetables.

I’ve used the pot for everything from sticky caramel, to reheating leftovers, or even cooking rice and quinoa for my weekly meal prep.

Overall, I’ve found them to heat evenly and to hold heat consistently. I do not use them on big gas burners to help protect the coating, and I don’t use extremely high heat. Those two aspects combined have helped maintain these pans for as long as I’ve had them.

Another important aspect — especially for tired, slow-moving mornings — is that these pans are an absolute pleasure to clean (I never thought I’d say that about a pan, ever). I’ve never needed even a little bit of elbow grease to get food off. Just a quick scrub with soap and a sponge and they are good to go.

I personally own the sage color, but you can also score the set in cream, marigold, navy, gray, and perracotta on sale, along with the pot or pan sold separately.

With the price of the Caraway Mini Cookware Duo slashed by 20%, you should jump at this deal. Once they arrive at your doorstep, your mornings will never be the same.

