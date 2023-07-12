I Make Eggs for Breakfast Every Day With This Pan, and Now's Your Last Chance to Get It at the Lowest Price I've Seen in Years

Prime Day deals strike again.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Composite of the caraway sale including the Caraway Mini Duo in sage
Photo:

Food & Wine / Marcus Millan

If you're like me and you love to start the day off with some eggs, whether sunny side up, over medium, or scrambled, you know the right pan makes all the difference. Pans I've used in the past required me to go to leaps and bounds to avoid any sticking. 

As soon as the Caraway Mini Duo graced my doorstep nearly a year ago, however, I knew I never needed to worry about eggs sticking to my pans ever again.  Right now, you can grab your very own at Amazon at the lowest price we’ve seen in months thanks to the brand's Prime Day sale. Just a heads up though — some of these deals won't show up unless you have a Prime Account, so sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of them before they’re gone. 

Caraway Mini Cookware Duo, Marigold  

Amazon Caraway Mini Duo marigold

Amazon

The Mini Duo comes with a tiny 8-inch pan and a 1.75-quart pot. The brand launched these tiny-sized versions of their top-rated nonstick cookware nearly a year ago, and sent me a sample to test. We ranked the large set (which is also on sale) from the brand as our favorite nonstick non-toxic cookware set overall. This now-20% off mini set completely upholds the same hallmarks we love. 

The pan works extremely well. Eggs slide out of it, even without oil. Nearly everything I pop in the pot wipes free, too. Both pieces are designed with a slick gray nonstick interior, compact stainless steel handles, and a colorful exterior. You’ll also get a lid for the pot, which is just heavy enough that it’s tight-fitting, but not so heavy that it’s cumbersome to use. The lid also has a small hole to help steam escape, which I have found to be incredibly useful when cooking grains. 

Caraway Mini Cookware Duo, Navy 

Amazon Caraway Mini Duo navy

Amazon

The nonstick coating is made from ceramic, and is PFA, PTFE, PFOA, and heavy metal-free, which could be important to you if you’re trying to avoid these materials. You can use these pans on any gas, electric, or induction stovetop, and they’re also heat-safe up to 550℉. 

I've used this particular mini set everyday, morning and night, ever since I got them last year. The pan is my favorite for eggs, and when I scramble them I don’t need to add anything else to the pan — they just slide right out. When it comes to egg whites and sunny side up eggs, I like to add a tiny bit of oil. I also love the pan for toasting nuts, or for sauteing a small amount of vegetables. 

Caraway Mini Cookware Duo, Sage  

Amazon Caraway Mini Duo sage

Amazon

I’ve used the pot for everything from sticky caramel, to reheating leftovers, or even cooking rice and quinoa for my weekly meal prep. 

Overall, I’ve found them to heat evenly and to hold heat consistently. I do not use them on big gas burners to help protect the coating, and I don’t use extremely high heat. Those two aspects combined have helped maintain these pans for as long as I’ve had them. 

Caraway Mini Cookware Duo, Cream  

Amazon Caraway Mini Duo cream

Amazon

Another important aspect — especially for tired, slow-moving mornings — is that these pans are an absolute pleasure to clean (I never thought I’d say that about a pan, ever). I’ve never needed even a little bit of elbow grease to get food off. Just a quick scrub with soap and a sponge and they are good to go. 

Caraway Mini Cookware Duo, Paracotta

Amazon Caraway Mini Duo perracotta

Amazon

I personally own the sage color, but you can also score the set in cream, marigold, navy, gray, and perracotta on sale, along with the pot or pan sold separately. 

With the price of the Caraway Mini Cookware Duo slashed by 20%, you should jump at this deal.  Once they arrive at your doorstep, your mornings will never be the same.

Shop More Caraway Cookware Prime Day Deals 

Caraway 4-Quart Saute Pan

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic SautÃ© Pan with Lid marigold

Amazon

Caraway 10.5-Inch Fry Pan 

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan sage

Amazon

Caraway 8-Inch Fry Pan 

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan cream

Amazon

Caraway Sauce Pan

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauce Pan with Lid navy

Amazon

Caraway 12-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set (12 Piece) sage

Amazon

Caraway 6.5-Quart Ceramic Dutch Oven 

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven Pot sage

Amazon

Caraway 11-Piece Bakeware Set

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set (11 Pieces) cream

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Deals Tout
These Hard-to-Find Le Creuset Pieces Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma for a Limited Time
Oprah Winfrey; Clevr Sleeptime SuperLatte
I Tried One of Oprah’s Favorite Latte Brands, and Now I Understand the Hype
Amazon Prime Day Y YHY 9.75" Large Pasta Bowls, 50 Ounces Big Salad Bowls
Amazon Shoppers Say They’ll ‘Never’ Use Plates Again After Buying These Pasta Bowls, and They’re on Sale Right Now
Related Articles
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime DayâShop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad Tout
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime Day—Shop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad
Deal Roundup: FW Faves Tout
15 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine-Tested Favorite Kitchen Tools, Starting at Just $11
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late
Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the 12 Worth Grabbing This Amazon Prime Day
Kitchen Deals Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 75% Off
Deal Roundup: EARLY Best All-Clad Deals tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 9 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Tout
The 21 Best Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Up to 50% Off
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime DayâShop the 13 Best Discounts Now Tout
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime Day—Shop the 15 Best Discounts Now
Amazon Prime Day Popular Deals Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Most Popular Prime Day Deals I’ve Tracked Down So Far
Amazon Prime Day Last-Minute Deals Tout
12 Editor-Approved Prime Day Deals You Need to Add to Your Cart ASAP
Amazon Prime Day Cuisinart Food Processor 14-Cup Vegetable Chopper
My Dad Has Been Waiting for a Big Cuisinart Food Processor Sale—Right Now It’s the Lowest Price It Has Been in Years
Amazon Prime Day Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
The 25 Best Cast Iron Cookware Deals to Shop During Prime Day
PRIME DAY EDITORS PICKS Tout
We’ve Been Thinking About Prime Day for Weeks—Here Are the Deals We Can’t Resist
Amazon Prime Day WÃ¼sthof Gourmet 6-Piece Knife Block Set
Wüsthof Knives Are the Best of the Best, and Amazon Quietly Discounted Sets Up to 54% Off for Prime Day
Deal Roundup: EARLY Prime Member-Only Deals Tout
The 17 Best Prime Member-Only Kitchen Deals at Amazon Start at Just $7
Early Deals: Deal Roundup: Air fryers/toaster ovens Tout
Air Fryers and Toaster Ovens Are Over 40% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day