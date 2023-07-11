An Amazon Prime membership is packed with benefits: Not only do you get access to Prime Video, and free two-day shipping, but members also get access to exclusive deals. The kitchen section, from cookware to appliances to storage and organization, is packed with discounts up to 50% off that only Prime members can see. To help you sift through them all, we sorted through thousands of products to find the 21 best deals to shop during Prime Day.

Amazon slashed prices on top brands, including Pyrex, Breville, KitchenAid, and more for Prime members only — and prices start at just $8. Here are 21 of the best members-only deals to shop before Prime Day is over. And if you haven’t signed up for Amazon Prime, there’s still time. Join here, and get access to these can’t-miss deals now.

Amazon

Best Member-Only Deals on Appliances

Prime Day is a great time to stock up on big ticket appliances because Amazon has slashed prices on some products that are rarely on sale. This heavy-duty Breville juicer, for instance, has more than 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and it’s only $125 right now. The wide produce chute can fit whole fruits and vegetables, including apples, without needing to be pre-chopped, which is a serious time-saver.

And while some juicers might produce more froth than juice, this one features a filter that separates froth from juice, so less of your produce goes to waste. One shopper who wrote that they used it every day for eight months straight reports that it still works “flawlessly.”

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Amazon

The Dash egg cooker is the stuff of legend by now — it can boil up to six eggs in a matter of minutes, making breakfast as simple as the press of a button. Our testers named it one of the best egg cookers out there, and wrote that it's “consistent and easy to use.” This machine is so compact and user-friendly that you may never go back to boiling eggs on the stove, because as our testers put it, it’s “hard to beat its price and simplicity.”

Farberware Countertop Microwave

Amazon

Even if you love to prepare home cooked meals, a reliable microwave will frequently come in handy, whether you need to boil water quickly or reheat leftovers. This editor-approved Farberware microwave is on sale right now. We named it the best compact microwave on the market thanks to its ability to heat food “very evenly,” and its memory feature, which allows users to save their most-used cooking settings “for one-touch operation.”

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Deals on Cookware

Longing to replace your worn out cookware with burned bottoms and nonstick coatings that’ve long since chipped away? Then you’ll love these deals. This KitchenAid stainless steel saucepan is a must-have for the kitchen — and it’s only $20 right now. It has an aluminum core, so it heats up quickly and evenly, and it features a pour spout which makes it easy to distribute pasta sauce or gravy, and even chocolate without spilling.

Pyrex 6-Piece Baking Dish Set

Amazon

One of the best features of Pyrex glassware is that they are versatile. This set of three baking dishes (with lids included) can be used to bake so many sweet and savory dishes, from taco dip to lasagna to bread pudding — but they also double as food storage and serving dishes. Pyrex dishes are of course oven-safe, and you can pop them in the dishwasher so you don’t have to worry about scrubbing them clean, either.

Henckels 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Amazon

This set of Henckels (makers of much-loved knives) stainless steel pots and pans has everything you need to outfit your kitchen with reliable cookware, and it’s 38% off right now. It comes with two pots and two pans — even a 6-quart Dutch oven — and the stainless steel construction ensures that they will last for years — and look good on your stove, too.

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Deals on Kitchen Tools

For people who appreciate strong coffee, a cold brew coffee maker is a blessing all year round. This OXO cold brew maker features a sleek design, but its stand-out feature might be the so-called rainmaker top, a perforated top that evenly distributes water over coffee grounds. After it's steeped overnight, the resulting coffee is less bitter, according to the brand. It uses a stainless steel mesh filter that’s easy to rinse clean, and when it's not being used, all the pieces nest together for neat countertop storage.

John Boos Maple Wood Reversible Cutting Board

Amazon

While this maple wood John Boos cutting board requires oiling at least once a month in order to maintain their integrity, the extra maintenance is worth it. We love John Boos cutting boards because they are “thick, heavy, and durable.” And as an added bonus, you can use them on both sides, which doubles the cutting board’s lifespan. Our testers also pointed out that maple wood in particular is “gentle on knives,” and doubles as a serving board for cheese and charcuterie.

Henckels 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

Henckels knives are coveted because the German-engineered blades are razor-sharp and stay sharper much longer than other knives. The high carbon stainless steel is durable enough to take on kinds of slicing, chopping, and dicing tasks. This set of three knives is only $46 for Prime members. It includes a bread knife, paring knife, and chef’s knife, and makes the perfect gift. These are the basic knives everyone needs to quickly and efficiently get through dinner prep, from the most precise cuts to heavy-duty tasks like trimming the fat off meat.

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Deals on Food Storage and Organization

When your kitchen is tidy and organized, it’s so much easier (and more fun!) to cook elaborate meals for yourself. This large drawer organizer is only $12, gives you immediate access to your cutlery, so you can say goodbye to jumbled and difficult to navigate drawers. It has room for 48 pieces of cutlery, and the stacked compartment design means that it takes up less space in your drawer so you have even more room for other utensils.

YouCopia Roll Out 6-Inch Fridge Caddy

Amazon

If you’ve ever opened your refrigerator and ever been too intimidated to cook because it's so crowded, try these roll out caddies. They can be placed on the refrigerator shelves to keep snacks, drinks, and other ingredients organized and because wheels roll the caddy forward from the back of the refrigerator, whatever you need to grab can be easily accessed without having to sort through a jumble of condiments and sauces.

OXO 7-Piece Pop Container Set

Amazon

A pantry stuffed with different boxes of dry ingredients, from flour, to cereal, and dried fruit and nuts, is a recipe for disaster. What you need are these OXO airtight storage containers, which help you ingredients last longer by keeping them fresh. And they prevent spills by eliminating the need for disposable paper and plastic bags. Tall, medium, and short sizes fit everything from oats, to salt, to candy, to baking supplies like sugar and flour.