The Best Air Fryer Deals from Amazon Prime Day Include Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Up to 50% Off

Air Fryers are still a hot-ticket item whenever there is a big sale, like Amazon Prime Day. Whether you need a new model for more bells and whistles or are finally biting the bullet on purchasing one, we know how to find the best air fryers. And most importantly, we know how to find the best deals.

The convenient small appliance comes in all shapes and sizes, so we tried to find a mix from the category, which has exploded in recent years. We've scoured Amazon for the most significant discounts, from a mini air fryer from editor-loved Cosori or a full-on air fryer-toaster combination from Cuisinart that can make everything from french fries to a roast chicken. There is even one with a smokeless grill built-in.

Amazon's Prime Day hub is full of deals on air fryers and more, where members can get even more savings during the two-day extravaganza. Not a Prime member? Consider signing up for a free 30-day trial before the sale ends. You can always cancel if it is not for you.

Phillips 3000 Series Air Fryer

Amazon

At 58% off its regular price of $180, this Phillips air fryer is a Prime Day steal. It’s compact, but doesn’t skimp on settings. The unit has superior crisping capabilities, and there's a companion app where you can figure out all the ways to use its various features, including baking, roasting, air-frying, and a keep-warm setting. And for easy cleanup, all removable parts can go in the dishwasher.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus

Amazon

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus won the title of “Best Overall Air Fryer” in our tests for many reasons. The all-digital unit cooks food evenly — including tricky dishes like coconut shrimp and Brussels sprouts — and is designed with the perfect number of presets for fuss-free meals. We also appreciate how easy it is to clean, since the whole basket can go in the dishwasher. Right now, it's only $70, which is 46% off its normal price.

Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Amazon

An air fryer and toaster oven combination is a win for anyone looking to save space or who likes to combine functionality into one device. Built to look like a small oven, you can use the Cuisinart to air fry french fries and use it daily to toast bagels.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Amazon

With nearly 40,000 perfect ratings, this family-sized Ninja is one of Amazon’s most popular air fryers. In addition to air frying, it also has functions for roasting, reheating, and dehydrating so that you can easily make dried fruit and chips. According to users, the dishwasher-safe ceramic-coated fryer basket and crisper plate make it a breeze to wash, which means your dinner and cleanup will be speedy. It's 23% off for Prime Day, so don’t miss your chance to get it on sale.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Amazon

If buying another single-use item is not for you, look no further than Breville. This oven and air fryer combination sits beautifully on any counter, no matter the design. It functions like a small oven with various attachments, such as a fryer basket or a small cookie sheet. The digital display and various presets leave no guesswork. It’s also a great energy saver, versus heating up an entire full oven for small batches. It’s $100 off during Prime Day, which is a significant discount for this luxury brand.

Cosori Air Fryer Pro

Amazon

This is one of our favorite air fryer brands, based on rigorous testing. And with its 5-quart air fryer currently, 24% off, it’s a must-buy this Prime Day. In addition to having nine customizable functions, it has a tempered glass panel with a digital display for easy control.

Crownful 12-in-1 Air Fryer

Amazon

Prime members get an exclusive deal on this all-digital display Crownful model. It has twelve preset functions to cook steak, shrimp, and french fries. And for such a multi-purpose machine, this has a smaller footprint than other comparative air fryers — just about 3-inches deep and 14.5-inches wide. It also has a lifetime warranty and support, so the brand stands behind its product.

Ninja Foodi 10-Quart Dual Zone

Amazon

If you are especially short on time when it comes to getting meals on the table, the dual-zone feature of this Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is a must. You can cook two items at once at different temperatures or functions. So, you don't have to time out mains and sides or cook them simultaneously and risk overdoing one.

Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer and Grill

Amazon

This 50% discount might be the best deal of this entire list. The Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer and Grill is designed differently than most air fryers. It opens like a briefcase and, as its name suggests, can be used as both a grill and an air fryer. According to the brand, the device is virtually smokeless, which allows you to grill inside. It also has an integrated probe to keep tabs on the internal temperature of what you are cooking.

GoWise USA Electric Air Fryer

Amazon

With over eight presets, and a high power heating element, this value air fryer is an excellent choice for smaller households. It feeds up to three people and can cook up to a half pound of vegetables or french fries at once. Grab the red option for a Prime Day discount of 34% off.

PowerXL Air Fryer Maxx

Amazon

With this easy-to-use machine, the Power XL Air Fryer Maxx is an excellent choice for larger households with more mouths to feed. According to the brand, its 7-quart capacity is big enough to hold a 3-pound chicken, 6-inch pizza, or 23 chicken wings. It also reaches temperatures up to 400°F, which Amazon shoppers say quickly cooks foods like pork chops, zucchini, and even banana bread, for those in a rush. And thanks to the simple dial and seven presets, users will barely have to think about cooking. Grab it for nearly $50 off right now.

GE Mechanical Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Amazon

This combination toaster oven and air fryer is an excellent choice if you want something that can live on the counter. It can accommodate large items like 12-inch pizzas and half a dozen cookies. It has accessories like an easy-to-clean airy fryer metal basket and cookie sheets, and its metal construction makes it simple enough to blend into a decor scheme.

