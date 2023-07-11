What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Prime Day Deals 30+ Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off Find furniture for dining alfresco, lounging, and hosting starting at $50. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 11, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Outdoor Chair Deals Best Prime Day Outdoor Sofa Deals Best Prime Day Outdoor Dining Set Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Amazon Summer calls for eating and lounging outdoors every chance you get. And while you can hang out on the grass, wouldn’t it be better relaxing on comfortable furniture instead? We thought so. If you’re on the hunt for patio furniture that’s on a steep discount, you’ve got to check out these top deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2023. If you didn’t know by now, Amazon Prime Day is happening today and tomorrow — and there are already hundreds of thousands of deals happening on everything for your home, kitchen, and yes, even your backyard. And let’s face it: Outdoor furniture can get a bit pricey, which is why taking advantage of Amazon’s two-day shopping event is your best bet to save. During the hottest sale of the season, you’ll find all kinds of patio furniture pieces for lounging, chatting, and eating. Think outdoor bistro sets, wicker couches, Adirondack chairs, and beyond — all up to 64% off. Oh, and you’ll definitely see some picks from popular brands, like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, Keter, and Christopher Knight, just to name a few. The 17 Best Prime Member-Only Kitchen Deals at Amazon Start at Just $7 While the big shopping extravaganza is for Prime members, truly anyone can shop these Amazon deals. However, signing up for a free 30-day trial membership grants you access to exclusive sales, complimentary two-day shipping, and more. After all, the quicker you get these furniture picks, the faster you can be lounging. Best Prime Day Outdoor Chair Deals Keter Alpine Adirondack Outdoor Furniture Patio Chair, $77 (originally $149) Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair, $50 (originally $60) Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Metal Outdoor Chair, $75 (originally $149) Christopher Knight Home Selma Rocking Chair, $98 (originally $147) Flash Furniture Lila 4-Pack Rattan Stack Chair, $166 (originally $453) Serwall Patio Pool Lounge Chair, $172 (originally $300) Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair, $276 (originally $568) Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair, $131 (originally $360) Serwall Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $220 (originally $260) Walker Edison Rendezvous Wooden Outdoor Chair Set, $180 (originally $349) Christopher Knight Home Davina Outdoor Chair Set, $144 (originally $221) Catching some sun is best done wearing sunnies, sipping iced tea, and sitting in these comfortable outdoor chairs. If you’re strictly out back to relax, you can’t go wrong with these sales, featuring reclining armchairs, Adirondack chairs, and zero-gravity chairs — up to $229 off. Stylish rocking chairs and loungers perfect for chilling poolside are also discounted. Plus, find on-sale conversation chairs that are still relaxed, just not as reclined, like this metal outdoor chair that’s half off or these cute chairs that come as a set of two. Keter Alpine Adirondack Outdoor Furniture Patio Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $149 $77 One backyard must-have is this outdoor recliner that’s equal parts comfortable and stylish. Its seat is slightly angled for optimum snoozing and has a woven design on the backrest and bottom that’ll conform to your body’s curves. It’s available in gray, blue, and beige — however the latter is 64% off. Best Prime Day Outdoor Sofa Deals Walker Edison Rendezvous Patio Loveseat, $160 (originally $309) Crosley Furniture Bradenton Outdoor Wicker Sofa, $688 (originally $1,689) Christopher Knight Home Ingrid Outdoor Wooden Loveseat, $234 (originally $353) Ashley Furniture Clear Ridge Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat, $779 (originally $1,124) Safavieh Outdoor August Titanium and Sand Daybed, $581 (originally $1,304) Edenbrook Bayview Rattan Sectional Sofa, $205 (originally $306) East Oak Life Chatter Loveseat, $340 (originally $400) Safavieh Deacon 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set, $590 (originally $1,092) Walker Edison Macae 4-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set, $1,070 (originally $1,799) Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Sofa Set, $419 (originally $515) Interested in a sofa that can accommodate several people? You’re in luck — there are loveseats, couches, and sectionals on sale up to 59% off. One option to consider is this teak wooden loveseat that’ll turn your backyard into an oasis or this L-shaped sofa that seats three and even has space underneath for storage. Walker Edison Macae 4-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $1799 $1070 Speaking of having guests over, you’ll need this four-piece patio set that’s perfect for hosting. It comes with two chairs, a loveset, and a coffee table for all those appetizers. The base is made with acacia wood that gives it a resort-like feel and comes with both back and seat cushions for all-day lounging. Snap it up while it’s 46% off. Best Prime Day Outdoor Dining Set Deals Walker Edison Midland 6-Piece Dining Set, $906 (originally $1,309) Ashley Furniture Town Wood Outdoor 3-Piece Dining Set, $433 (originally $751) Amazon Basics 6-Piece Sling Folding Patio Dining Set, $129 (originally $198) Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Dining Set, $526 (originally $829) Hanover 5-Piece Silver Linings Lavallette Outdoor Dining Set, $539 (originally $749) Walker Edison Vincent 4-Piece Chevron Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $674 (originally $899) Crosley Furniture 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker High Dining Set, $509 (originally $819) Hanover Montclair 7-Piece Steel Patio Dining Set, $1,189 (originally $1,499) East Oak Breezeway Patio Bistro Set, $259 (originally $330) And because you’ll probably be eating outdoors all summer, you’ve got to upgrade your outdoor dining sets while they’re still on sale. You’ll find dining bench sets from Ashley Furniture and bar tables with accompanying stools from Crosley for more than $300 off. There are also charming bistro sets, like this pick, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or afternoon tea. Walker Edison Vincent 4-Piece Chevron Outdoor Patio Dining Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $899 $674 Another popular dining option? This top-rated Walker Edison set that seats six via four chairs and a bench. The set is a total upgrade from pretty much whatever you have at home thanks to its detailed slatted design and natural wood finish. The best part is the dining table has an extending design that expands outward if you’re serving a large party. Curious to see all the patio furniture deals on sale during Amazon Prime Day? Take a peek at the rest below. Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $50 Christopher Knight Home Selma Rocking Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $147 $98 Walker Edison Rendezvous Wooden Outdoor Chair Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $349 $180 Crosley Furniture Bradenton Outdoor Wicker Sofa Amazon Buy on Amazon $1689 $688 Ashley Furniture Clear Ridge Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat Amazon Buy on Amazon $1124 $779 Safavieh Deacon 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $1092 $590 Walker Edison Midland 6-Piece Dining Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $1309 $906 Ashley Furniture Town Wood Outdoor 3-Piece Dining Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $751 $432 Hanover Montclair 7-Piece Steel Patio Dining Set Buy on Amazon $1499 $1189 