30+ Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off

Summer calls for eating and lounging outdoors every chance you get. And while you can hang out on the grass, wouldn’t it be better relaxing on comfortable furniture instead? We thought so. If you’re on the hunt for patio furniture that’s on a steep discount, you’ve got to check out these top deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you didn’t know by now, Amazon Prime Day is happening today and tomorrow — and there are already hundreds of thousands of deals happening on everything for your home, kitchen, and yes, even your backyard. And let’s face it: Outdoor furniture can get a bit pricey, which is why taking advantage of Amazon’s two-day shopping event is your best bet to save.

During the hottest sale of the season, you’ll find all kinds of patio furniture pieces for lounging, chatting, and eating. Think outdoor bistro sets, wicker couches, Adirondack chairs, and beyond — all up to 64% off. Oh, and you’ll definitely see some picks from popular brands, like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, Keter, and Christopher Knight, just to name a few.

While the big shopping extravaganza is for Prime members, truly anyone can shop these Amazon deals. However, signing up for a free 30-day trial membership grants you access to exclusive sales, complimentary two-day shipping, and more. After all, the quicker you get these furniture picks, the faster you can be lounging.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Chair Deals

Catching some sun is best done wearing sunnies, sipping iced tea, and sitting in these comfortable outdoor chairs. If you’re strictly out back to relax, you can’t go wrong with these sales, featuring reclining armchairs, Adirondack chairs, and zero-gravity chairs — up to $229 off. Stylish rocking chairs and loungers perfect for chilling poolside are also discounted. Plus, find on-sale conversation chairs that are still relaxed, just not as reclined, like this metal outdoor chair that’s half off or these cute chairs that come as a set of two.

Keter Alpine Adirondack Outdoor Furniture Patio Chair

One backyard must-have is this outdoor recliner that’s equal parts comfortable and stylish. Its seat is slightly angled for optimum snoozing and has a woven design on the backrest and bottom that’ll conform to your body’s curves. It’s available in gray, blue, and beige — however the latter is 64% off.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Sofa Deals

Interested in a sofa that can accommodate several people? You’re in luck — there are loveseats, couches, and sectionals on sale up to 59% off. One option to consider is this teak wooden loveseat that’ll turn your backyard into an oasis or this L-shaped sofa that seats three and even has space underneath for storage.

Walker Edison Macae 4-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

Speaking of having guests over, you’ll need this four-piece patio set that’s perfect for hosting. It comes with two chairs, a loveset, and a coffee table for all those appetizers. The base is made with acacia wood that gives it a resort-like feel and comes with both back and seat cushions for all-day lounging. Snap it up while it’s 46% off.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Dining Set Deals

And because you’ll probably be eating outdoors all summer, you’ve got to upgrade your outdoor dining sets while they’re still on sale. You’ll find dining bench sets from Ashley Furniture and bar tables with accompanying stools from Crosley for more than $300 off. There are also charming bistro sets, like this pick, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

Walker Edison Vincent 4-Piece Chevron Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Another popular dining option? This top-rated Walker Edison set that seats six via four chairs and a bench. The set is a total upgrade from pretty much whatever you have at home thanks to its detailed slatted design and natural wood finish. The best part is the dining table has an extending design that expands outward if you’re serving a large party.

Curious to see all the patio furniture deals on sale during Amazon Prime Day? Take a peek at the rest below.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair

Christopher Knight Home Selma Rocking Chair

Walker Edison Rendezvous Wooden Outdoor Chair Set

Crosley Furniture Bradenton Outdoor Wicker Sofa

Ashley Furniture Clear Ridge Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat

Safavieh Deacon 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set

Walker Edison Midland 6-Piece Dining Set

Ashley Furniture Town Wood Outdoor 3-Piece Dining Set

