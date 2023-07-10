I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the 12 Worth Grabbing This Amazon Prime Day

Since it’s my job to look at kitchen products all day, I constantly encounter deals I personally can’t wait to grab for myself. I actually have a running list of products—from a Nordic Ware roasting pan to a KitchenAid stick blender—that I’ve had my eye on for a while now.

Now that Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, these coveted products, and many others that I can’t wait to add to my kitchen are on sale. And since its Prime Day, you know these deals are good: Amazon has slashed prices as much as 50% off on appliances and cookware from top brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Rubbermaid and more. With prices starting at just $11, you’ll understand why I’m so obsessed with these deals.

Below, I’ve gathered up 12 of my favorite deals on kitchen products I might just add to my cart. Just remember that Prime Members get the best deals, so before heading to checkout be sure to sign up here.

Best Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals

Cuisinart GreenGourmet 12-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $199 (originally $260) at amazon.com

This Cuisinart cookware set comes with all the nonstick essentials you need to cook every night: an 8-inch skillet, a 10-inch deep fryer, a 1.5-quart, a2.5-inch saucepan, a 3-quart pan, and a 6-quart Dutch Oven that even includes an insert for steaming vegetables. And don’t worry about scrubbing your pots after dinner—these are easy to wipe clean with warm water. This versatile set of cookware can be used to prepare omelets, deep fry chicken wings, and saute vegetables — you could even roast a whole chicken in the Dutch oven.

Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $40) at amazon.com

In my opinion, a reliable pour-over coffee can transform your mornings because it makes a stronger, more full-bodied brew. The Coffee Gator pour-over coffee maker uses a stainless steel mesh strainer, which releases natural oils from the grounds, resulting in more flavorful coffee. Just add your grounds to the filter, pour hot water over the top, and wait for the carafe to fill. Sure it might take more time than an electric drip coffee maker, but I think it’s worth it.

Black+Decker 4-Slice Convection Oven

Amazon

To buy: $48 (originally $60) at amazon.com

The right toaster oven can do so much more than toast bread, and this Black + Decker is both versatile and practical. It features functions for baking, broiling, toasting, and warming food. It can fit four slices of toast at a time so it's the perfect size for large families who are in the market for a more efficient method of preparing breakfast (like myself). However, it can also fit a nine-inch pizza, and the baking pan and a broiler pan are included. And because it only measures 11.18- by 15.47- by 8.3-inches, it won’t take up too much extra space on your counter.

Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts

Amazon

To buy: $15 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Oven mitts tend to get worn out quickly — after all, they are protecting your hands against high heat and handling pots, pans, and baking sheets day after day. Upgrade the tattered pair you’re using now with these Big Red House oven mitts. We named them the best over all over mitts, and found that they are “super comfortable,” and “easy to maneuver,” unlike other oven mitts which tend to be bulky. Even after 15 seconds of holding a piece of hot cookware, we didn’t feel any heat coming through, meaning you don’t have to worry about accidental burns either.

Nordic Ware Large Cookie Sheet

Amazon

To buy: $18 (originally $28) at amazon.com

Cookie sheets are bakeware workhorses. They endure high temperatures almost nightly, roasting vegetables and baking cookies to perfection. When the set you have now finally can’t be scrubbed clean of burn marks anymore, you need a backup. I swear by Nordic Ware because they make some of the most reliable, durable bakeware out there, and this large cookie sheet is no different. It’s made from pure aluminum, so it's nonstick, easy to wipe clean, and is rust resistant, too.

KitchenAid 6-Inch Dough Scraper

Amazon

To buy: $11 (originally $19) at amazon.com

A sturdy stainless steel dough scraper is a kitchen essential — and not just for people who bake. Yes, this KitchenAid model can cut dough, but it can also crush garlic and scrap crumbs and food scraps off your counter to aid easy clean up when you’re done cooking. Another feature that makes this one stand out is that its labeled with measurements up to six inches on one side, and 1-, ¾-, ⅔-, ½-. ⅓-, ¼-, ⅛-, and 1/16-cup measurements on the other side, which is useful to measure pizza and pie dough. At 42% off, this is a great deal on a tool that I use almost every time I cook or bake.

Merten & Storck 12-Inch Carbon Steel Pan

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

While cast iron tends to get all the spotlight, this Merten & Stock carbon steel pan has so many benefits: Carbon steels heats super fast, so it's great for noodle dishes and stir-fries, and it's so much lighter than cast iron, which makes it easier to maneuver. It has a naturally nonstick surface, which also makes this pan ideal for whipping up an omelet or searing a steak. It also performs well on grills and open flames, so you could even take it camping. We named this one the best overall carbon steel pan thanks to the fact that it's so affordable and the nonstick surface works flawlessly.

Spring Chef Box Grater

Amazon

To buy: $14 (originally $25) at amazon.com

A sturdy box grater is a must-have in your kitchen. It has an extra wide face, which makes it ideal for just shredding a whole block of cheese but also zucchini, carrots, and other vegetables. Each of its sides perform a different task, from coarse grating to zesting, and one side even features a slicer. And it’s only $14, which is a great price for a kitchen tool that gets regular use in my own kitchen, and likely will in yours, too.

Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Mat

Amazon

To buy: $39 (originally $60) at amazon.com

If you love to cook but you don’t love how much strain standing for long periods puts on your lower back, knees, and feet, then trust me, you need to get an anti-fatigue mat for your kitchen. This Gorilla Grip mat features ¾-inch thick foam for extra support, making it perfect for standing whether you’re kneading dough, chopping vegetables, or finally tackling the dishes. To clean it, just wipe it off with a damp cloth. Crucially, the rubber material is durable enough that it won’t tear if you’re walking back and forth on it all day.

Alladinbox Silicone Ice Bucket

Amazon

To buy: $12 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Whether I’m enjoying dinner al fresco or relaxing at the beach, this portable silicone ice bucket is always packed. in my cooler. Just pour water into the chamber and freeze for at least four hours, and the molded silicone surface produces round balls of ice that can be thrown into drinks. It can also double as an ice bucket for bottles of water or wine and champagne. For just $12, this is a can’t-miss deal on an ice bucket you’ll use all summer.

Stackable Refrigerator Organizers, Set of 7

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (originally $41) at amazon.com

If you have a crowded fridge, there is a way to make sense of the mess and the answer is these stackable refrigerator bins. With these, you can throw out the plastic containers fruit and vegetables are stored in at the store, and create a tidy and easy to access system for all your produce. Discard the cardboard boxes that canned beverages come in, and store them inside these bins so that you can immediately see and grab exactly what you want.

Kikcoin Cutting Boards, Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $33) at amazon.com

Cutting boards tend to do a lot of heavy lifting in the kitchen, taking damage from the meat tenderizer and the chef’s knife. Because they’re one of those rare kitchen tools that are used pretty much every day, they need to be upgraded frequently. This set of three comes in small, medium, and large sizes, so that I always have one on hand for every type of cooking task — from trimming the fat from a long strip of pork loin, to dicing cucumbers and carrots, to simply cutting up an apple. Built in grooves catch juice from meat and fruit, and silicone grips on either end ensure its non-slip grip on my counter.















