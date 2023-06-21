Get ready to start shopping because Amazon just revealed the official dates for Prime Day 2023 — and it’s so, so soon! The massive two-day shopping event is planned for Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, giving you even more time than usual to score those coveted discounts. After all, Prime Day does come only once a year. And of course, the sales are expected to be huge on everything you’ll need to grill, air fry, and chop this summer.

Although the actual Prime Day event isn’t happening for a couple of weeks, who said you need to wait to save big? Not us. Amazon is already teasing a few kitchen deals ahead of the July sale — and it’s a taste we simply cannot resist. That’s why we got our hands dirty to find the best early Prime Day deals you can browse right this second. And yes, they are great.

Best Amazon Deals Right Now

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is arguably one of the biggest shopping events of the year, delivering massive discounts on popular items from top brands. And yes, you can certainly count on markdowns on all the kitchen favorites. Some top brands expected to be on sale this year are Shark, Staub, Lodge, and the like. But be ready — Prime Day occurs once a year, typically starting at 3:01 a.m. EST on Day 1 and goes through midnight EST of Day 2.

When is Prime Day this year?

Today’s announcement confirms that Prime Day 2023 will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. Originally, Prime Day started as a singular shopping event to celebrate Amazon’s birthday. But as you can tell, Prime Day has grown in popularity so much that shoppers need a second day to commemorate it. The discounts will be on full display across the two days, however, you can already start shopping Prime Day-level deals within this hidden Gold Box Deals Hub at Amazon.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

Nope! Deals happening on Prime Day are available for everyone to enjoy. And while you’ll see major markdowns on both Day 1 and 2, you’ll see even more strikethroughs if you’re a Prime member. You read that right — Prime members can take advantage of additional perks like extra markdowns, free two-day shipping, and Prime Video access. Interested? All you have to do is sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime and get in on the exclusive deals ahead of the two-day event.

What will be on sale during Prime Day?

Really, anything goes on Prime Day! Prices on cookware, appliances, dining sets, and more are expected to be slashed in half (and in most cases, more than half). There’s just one caveat: No one knows what items will be on sale this Prime Day or when the deals will drop. But based on our experience covering the shopping event in the past, we’ll bet our bottom dollar that these top-tier brands are probably going to be on sale with prices lower than you’ve seen all year. Think: All-Clad, Le Creuset, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, J.A. Henckels, and more.

Best early Prime Day deals to shop now

In case you simply cannot wait until July 11 and 12, there are sales already ripe for the picking ranging from cookware to outdoor furniture right now. Think of these as an appetizer to the main course.

For example, Lodge’s best-selling reversible grill and griddle that’s loved for making burgers, kebabs, and more indoors is 41% off. However, if you want to grill in the yard, Char-Broil’s classic propane gas grill is marked down as well. Ninja’s wildly popular air fryer that has more than 39,000 five-star ratings and delivers crispy fries, juicy wings, mini pizzas, shrimp, fish and chips, and beyond is also on sale right now. Knives from J.A. Henckel’s are on sale before the big day, including this three-piece knife set that’s just $35. And for a sweet treat, you can’t go wrong with Cuisinart’s at-home ice cream maker that’s currently $90 off.

Keep in mind, some of these early Prime Day deals won’t be on sale during the actual event, so if you see something you like, don’t wait!

Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer and Grill

Amazon

To buy: $99 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Earning more than 3,800 five-star ratings, this popular air fryer is the one to get. Shoppers love to make appetizers and meals alike in this, including chicken strips, pork tenderloin, and summer vegetables. It’s available in both standard and window-viewing options, but this 7-quart pick is 50% off.

J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: $35 (originally $50) at amazon.com

This set of knives from J.A. Henckels gives you everything you need to complete a collection. It comes with a paring, a serrated, and a chef’s knife — basically the trifecta any cook needs.

Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill and Griddle

Amazon

To buy: $35 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Those who love to grill but don’t have a backyard need to invest in this two-in-one grill griddle. It’s made with Lodge’s perfected cast iron base for even heating no matter what you’re serving up. One side has a riveted design to give burgers and corn on the cob that nice grill marks while the other flat side is ideal for pancakes, eggs, and bacon.

Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: $100 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Not only is the Ninja air fryer a best-seller, it’s also a most-loved appliance at Amazon. It has a sleek design, four programmable cooking options, plus a deep capacity to make dinner for the whole family, and then some.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: $109 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Coffee from a pod makes mornings easier, especially with this Keurig. It makes consistently good coffee with the push of a button, brewing both single-servings as well as three cups-worth. The best part? It just takes one minute to brew.

Whall 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (originally $140) at amazon.com

The Whall toaster is great for bagels, sliced bread, and the like. Its shade customization feature allows you to choose how toasted you want slices to be via a dial ranging from light to nearly charred. Right now it’s a whopping 75% off.

Cuisinart Cool Creations 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

To buy: $135 (originally $225) at amazon.com

With this ice cream maker, you can skip the store and make it from scratch at home — no ice or churning needed. The Cuisinart device does all the hard work for you and can make everything from ice cream to gelato to sorbet. It’s designed with three speed settings, has a 2-quart capacity, and even has a spout to add toppings into while it’s stirring.

Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $120) at amazon.com



The Staub baking dish set is on sale for an unheard of discount. It’s currently 58% off for the two baking dishes, so we’d say this is the time to grab it if you’re ever going to. Each piece retains heat well, making it ideal for summer dishes like zucchini lasagnas, corn bread, and fruit cobblers.

Walker Edison 6-Piece Modern Patio Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $906 (originally $1,309) at amazon.com

Dining outdoors? Grab this wooden dining set that comes with a large table, four chairs, and a bench. This particular option extends out, giving you even more room for entertaining guests. It has a stylish slated design along the back and sides and is made with sturdy acadia wood that can withstand outdoor weather.

Char-Broil Classic Series 3-Burner Gas Grill

Amazon

To buy: $190 (originally $280) at amazon.com

Once you have this Char-Broil grill, you’ll be able to cook burgers, hotdogs, and every other barbecue favorite to perfection. The propane grill lets you cook meats with the customizing you want, which is why this particular option has tons of five-star ratings. You get a large main cooking surface, plus a smaller tiered grill for vegetables. There’s also a prep station on one end and a burner on the other. You know, so you can keep the buns toasty while the burgers cook to perfection.

Alpine Corporation Patio Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $88 (originally $160) at amazon.com

Enjoy your morning coffee on this metal bistro set that’s up to 45% off on Amazon right now. You’ll get two chairs and one small table ideal for having your breakfast in the backyard. And when you’re done using it, just fold the set away to save space.

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven

Amazon

To buy: $150 (originally $220) at amazon.com

Another way to save space? Check out this air fryer oven from Ninja. It can be stored vertically on your countertop, but when it’s time to use it, just flip it horizontally to air fry salmon, roast broccoli, and reheat leftover pizza.

Mr. Ironstone Bar Table and Chair Set

Amazon

To buy: $120 (originally $190) at amazon.com

You can have your very own restaurant-style bar in your home. Ideal for small homes, the dining set seats two via the bar stools that can be tucked away under the table. Additionally, this pick can work as a meal prep table, too.

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $170 (originally $237) at amazon.com

Your kitchen is arguably the one of the easiest rooms to make messy, which is why you need an impressive vacuum for cleaning up. Get crumbs, dropped food particles, and food shavings in one swoop thanks to this Bissell’s powerful suction, durable brush roll, and large dust cup. And because it’s made with animals in mind, you know it can snag all of that pet hair, too.

Y Yhy Pasta Bowl Set

Amazon

To buy: $29(originally $50) at amazon.com

These pasta bowl plates, also known as “blates,” have a clever design that prevents food from spilling over. They have flat bottoms with raised edges, ideal for curries, pastas, and other saucy dishes that can easily become a mess. The bestseller has more than 10,300 five-star ratings and is currently on sale. Plus, there’s a hidden coupon.

Nordic Ware 3-Piece Baker's Delight Set

Amazon

To buy: $36 (originally $52) at amazon.com

For all your summer sheet pan dinners, opt for this Nordic Ware baking set. It comes with three aluminum pans that maintain the heat where needed, so vegetables, potatoes, and meats can cook quickly and evenly. Plus, the pack brings three sizes, you know, in case you want to bake a dessert while you’re at it.

Nuu Garden Patio Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $173 (originally $200) at amazon.com

This cast iron bistro set belongs in your garden. The chairs have an ornamental criss cross appearance, a curved back design, and armrests. The set also comes with a little table that can hold your mugs, teapot, and finger sandwiches. Plus, there’s even a cavity in the tabletop to hold an outdoor umbrella.

Cuisinart Stand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: $211 (originally $300) at amazon.com

With all those summer gatherings, you’ll want to either be the friend who brings barbecue or dessert. And those with a sweet tooth will want this Cuisinart stan. d mixer to help with the process. It’s designed with 12 speed settings to beat eggs, stir, mix, and beyond. You can get it in 15 fun colors, like muted green, blush, and periwinkle while it’s 30% off.

J.A. Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

To buy: $125 (originally $345) at amazon.com

Experienced shoppers know the importance of a good knife set, and this one from J.A. Henckels is well worth grabbing right now. Unlike the introductory set above, this pick comes with 15 knives. It includes a santoku, a utility, and a chef’s knife as well as kitchen shears and a beautiful block to store it all in.

KitchenAid 14-Piece Forged Knife Block Set

Amazon

To buy: $64 (originally $100) at amazon.com

KitchenAid also delivers with this knife block set that comes with 14 pieces for every meal prep task. You get all the essentials, like a serrated, a paring, and a chef’s knife, but this pick has one additional feature. The block has a built-in knife sharpening blade, so you can maintain that razor sharp edge even longer.

