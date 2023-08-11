Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming in October—Here's Everything You Need to Know

I don’t know about you, but I’m still recovering from the hectic shopping spree that was Prime Day, which took place on July 11 to July 12 this year. If you missed any of the deep discounts and head-turning deals from that sales event, cheer up: Amazon just announced its next upcoming sales event, and it’s a big one.  

Called Prime Big Deal Days, the exact dates of the sale are still strictly top-secret. Similar to Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days is the best time to stock up on kitchen tools, cookware, appliances, cutlery and more. This is the second annual Prime Big Deal Days, but last year it was known as the Prime Early Access Sale.

As with Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime Member to save, but those who are signed up have access to the steepest discounts. And besides, there are plenty of benefits to being an Amazon Prime Member, including two-day shipping options, and access to Prime Video. It costs $15 per month or you can pay a $139 yearly fee upfront, and you can sign up for a thirty day free trial here.

And even though Prime Big Deal Days isn’t happening for another month and a half, but Amazon is already discounting kitchen products by as much as 50% — from a compact Ninja airfryer to a set of stylish pasta bowls — and prices start at just $9. Check out picks for the best deals below. 

The Best Prime Big Deal Days to Shop Now

Lodge 15-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Lodge L14SK3 15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet

Amazon

This versatile Lodge cast iron skillet can be used to prepare a near-endless range of recipes, from an entire pizza, to shakshuka, to roast chicken breast and potatoes. Lodge cast iron is known for its ability to retain heat well, and if properly cared for, it will last a lifetime. All Lodge cast iron cookware comes pre-seasoned (and its naturally nonstick thanks to vegetable oil) so it can be used immediately. 

Y YHY 30-Ounce Pasta Bowls, Set of 6

Y YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz, Large Salad Serving Bowls, White Soup Bowls, Porcelain Pasta Bowls Set of 6, Microwave Dishwasher Safe

Amazon

More than 10,500 shoppers love these pasta bowls, also known as blates, because they are far superior to traditional dinnerware. The raised lip gives your fork more leverage, which means less ingredients spilling off your fork or over the edge of your plate. And the wide, flat base can accommodate so many different dishes, from pasta to salad to soup — all without burying any ingredients at the bottom of the bowl. At just $29 for a set of six, this is a deal that doesn’t come around often. 

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

This bestselling thermometer features an easy-to-read backlit LCD display, and it delivers an accurate temperature reading in just three to five seconds, according to the brand—an important feature that helps prevent your steaks from overcooking. The stainless steel temperature probe folds away for compact storage, and there’s a handy temperature guide for poultry, pork, and beef on the back. More than 97,400 Amazon shoppers have given this thermometer a perfect rating. One shopper wrote that it’s an “absolutely perfect meat thermometer,” that they use “more than any other gadget in [their] kitchen.”

KitchenAid All Purpose Shears

KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath
Courtesy of Amazon

A trusty pair of kitchen shears is a must-have — they can snip herbs, help breakdown a chicken, and cut up strips of bacon, among many other tasks. This stainless steel KitchenAid pair is durable enough for everyday use. The micro-serrated blades stay sharp, and perform clean, uniform cuts. And $9 is almost nothing for a kitchen tool you’ll reach for daily. 

Vtopmart Food Storage Containers, Set of 15

Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set Black

Amazon

A cluttered pantry makes preparing meals unnecessarily complicated. That’s where these storage containers come in handy. The set comes with one 2.5-quart container, four 1.8-quart containers, six 2.5-quart containers, and four 0.7-quart containers. With these you can store dry ingredients and snacks, like pasta, rice, nuts, and beans, as well as baking supplies, and the airtight lids prevent food from spoiling and/or spilling. 

Cuisinart Grind and Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker 

Amazon Cuisinart DGB-400 Automatic Grind and Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker with 1-4 Cup Setting and Auto-Shutoff

Amazon

The stand out feature of this Cuisinart coffee maker is that it comes with a blade grinder that grinds coffee beans before brewing — which means it does basically all the work for you (there’s also a way to turn this off if you don’t buy whole beans). You can also program the coffee to start brewing up to 24-hours in advance, a great option for people who wake up and need caffeine immediately. 

Luxear Produce Containers, Set of 3

Amazon LUXEAR Fresh Produce Vegetable Fruit Storage Containers 3Piece Set

Amazon

If you’re tired of buying produce only for it to go bad before you’ve finished it, these produce savers will change your life. The set comes with 2-cup, 9-cup, and 22.5-cup sizes, which can accommodate all types of produce from small berries to vegetables with large leaves like lettuce and kale. The airtight lids are designed with vents which circulate air throughout the container and control humidity — and according to one Amazon shopper helps keep their fruit fresh for two weeks. Plus, the small and medium containers come with built-in colanders and drainage spouts on the bottom of the containers, so you can rinse and store produce in one step.

Ninja Mini Air Fryer

Amazon Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

Amazon

This compact Ninja air fryer is 50% off right now, and it’s the perfect size for small snacks, like French fries and tater tots. It’s so easy to operate, too: Just turn the dial to your desired cook time — you’ll hear ding when your food is ready. And because it measures 8.03- by 10.39-by  9.65-inches, if you have ith limited counter space, you’re going to love it. One shopper who has used other air fryers wrote that it's the “easiest to clean, heats up the fastest,” and added “nothing sticks to it.”

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Saucepan

Cuisinart 719-14 1-Quart Chef's-Classic-Stainless-Cookware-Collection, Saucepan w/Cover

Amazon

With this stainless steel saucepan you won’t have to worry about hot spots while you’re cooking — it heats quickly and evenly. Another benefit of this saucepan is that the handle stays cool while cooking, so it's easy to maneuver off the stove once you’re done. And clean up doesn’t involve any scrubbing — this saucepan is completely dishwasher-safe. 

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 8

Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs Clear Plastic Bins For Fridge

Amazon

If you’ve ever reached into your refrigerator only to realize that you can’t find what you need because the shelves are cluttered with loose cans and snacks, try getting organized with these refrigerator bins. Each one measures 12.5- by 6.3- by 3.5-inches, and can fit salad dressing and other condiment bottles, canned beverages, and even produce. They can also replace all the single use plastic and cardboard containers that your ingredients come in at the grocery store. 

Henckels 8-inch Chef Knife

Amazon HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife

Amazon

A reliable chef’s knife can be the most useful tool a home cook owns. Henckels knives are known for their long-lasting sharpness — and while one from Henckels is typically an expensive investment, right now this knife is 50% off. This knife is constructed from German stainless steel, so it can chop and mince produce and herbs with precision. And according to the brand, the well-balanced handle is comfortable to hold even when there’s a pile of vegetables that needs to be sliced before dinner.





