Upgrade Your Outdoor Patio Space for Under $50 with These Brilliant Amazon Finds

Outdoor items don’t have to be expensive, and they shouldn’t be. After all, they’re outdoors, exposed to the weather, bugs, and if you have a pool, then the pool, too. Thankfully, Amazon has a solution to shopping, as per usual.

Amazon has genius finds at reasonable prices, including affordable but well-made things you can use to upgrade your patio on a budget. We’ve compiled a list of typically expensive outdoor products like string lights, patio rugs, and even a conversation set, all coming under the $50 mark. Keep scrolling to shop them now.

Our Favorite Outdoor Patio Items Under $50

Balajees USA Premium Outdoor Plastic Patio Rugs

Amazon

These patio rugs come in plenty of sizes and patterns, and whichever you pick, you can rest assured it;s made from a UV-treated, weather-resistant material that’s easy to clean. Over 11,000 shoppers have given this rug a five-star rating because they’re an easy, affordable way to make your outdoor space feel like a comfortable extension of your home. We’re particularly keen on this 6- by 9-foot rug with a fun design that’ll work just about anywhere you put it.

Lvtxiii Inflatable Stool Ottoman Footrest

Amazon

This inflatable all-weather ottoman has been my best purchase of the summer. It’s significantly more affordable than a standard outdoor ottoman, but it still cozies up my outdoor seating area and gives me plenty of room to rest my feet while reading. Best of all, I can deflate the PVC liner and clean the fabric at the end of the season. Measuring 21- by 21- by 9-inches, there’s plenty of room to kick back and relax.

Kyy 54-Foot Solar String Lights

Amazon

I just hung these cord-free solar string lights around my fire pit last month, and I have nothing but good things to say. They’re brighter and longer than my previous set, and the price can’t be beat at just $40 right now. They also come with a remote control — but I haven’t had to touch it. Here’s why: They charge up during the day and turn on automatically when it gets dark. How cool is that?

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern

Amazon

This functional lantern repels mosquitoes without sprays, flames, or harmful chemicals. Just insert the mat and twist in the fuel cartridge. In about 15 minutes, it’ll create a 15-foot zone of protection around your patio, all while giving off a soothing, warm light. The fuel formula is plant-inspired and each cartridge lasts for about 12 hours.

Fdw Outdoor Wicker Bistro Rattan Chair Conversation Set

Amazon

Where else are you going to get a highly-rated three-piece outdoor furniture set for under $50? This black-and-beige conversation set includes two rattan-wicker chairs, two water-resistant cushions, and a tempered-glass side table — everything you need to completely upgrade your outdoor space in one swoop. It’s currently 53% off, and we recommend grabbing it ASAP.

Durpar 2-Pack Solar Firefly Garden Lights

Amazon

These solar garden lights are trending all over social media because they look like glowing fireflies in your garden. Each stake has eight warm LEDs, each on its own flexible branch so it sways when the wind blows. Best of all, they charge up with the sun and automatically turn on at dusk, so they’re super low maintenance. Plus, this a two-pack, so you’ll get double the value to make your outdoor space a little more exciting for summer.

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

Amazon

For a sleek, space-savvy option, there’s this concrete and marble tabletop fire pit. Since it measures just 5-inches in diameter, it won’t take up too much space. It can burn for over an hour using bioethanol fuel, according to the brand, making it great for boosting ambiance and roasting marshmallows for s’mores. It’s also odorless, mess-free, and easy to light and extinguish.

Sunlax 8- by 12-Foot Sun Shade Sail

Amazon

No trees in your yard? Create your own shade with this cool and affordable sun shade sail, which is made from UV-blocking canvas. It comes in eight colors and countless size options, but whichever one you choose, its stainless steel D-rings and curved edges are designed for sturdy, droop-free hanging from poles, pergolas, fences, and houses.

