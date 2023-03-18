Despite being around for quite a bit, Amazon’s Outlet section is often overlooked, even though it’s teeming with deals week after week. And this weekend is no exception, since you’ll find discounts over 60% off.

The section is filled with items that are either on overstock or clearance, with items from top brands like Dash, KitchenAid, Philips, Rubbermaid, GreenPan and more. From essential kitchen tools, to air fryers, to coffee makers, to skillets, and more — we combed through to find some of the best of the best to grab. Shop 11 of our favorites below, starting at just $6.

Best Amazon Outlet Kitchen Deals

Hotec Premium 2-Piece Tong Set

Amazon

To buy: $6 (originally $8) at amazon.com

We all need a trusty pair of tongs to flip over vegetables, tofu slices, or pieces of chicken as they cook. But this trusty set takes it up a notch. You'll get two tongs, one smaller 9-inch one, and a 12-inch one, that way there's always one on hand. Use the longer one when you need to keep your hands further away to avoid splatter or heat, and the smaller one for tossing or serving up salads and sides. With over 16,900 perfect ratings, shoppers love that these are made with heat-safe silicone, and that they lock for easy storing.

KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press

Amazon

To buy: $12 (originally $20) at amazon.com

We all know garlic is one of the key ways to build up flavor in virtually any savory dish, but when situations call for carefully minced cloves, it can take a lot of time. A nifty garlic press is a great tool to have for those moments where we’re in a bit of a time crunch, since it’ll perfectly crush cloves in seconds. One shopper wrote that this “makes mincing garlic such a breeze,” and other users call out how much they appreciate the fact that you can remove the chamber that crushes the garlic for more thorough cleaning.

Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $14 (originally $40) at amazon.com

If you don’t have a quick-read thermometer, now’s the time to grab one, especially since this Dash model is over 60% off. It’ll accurately read the temperature of whatever you place the probe into, which is key for cooking proteins and even works in a pinch for preserving and baking. This version comes with a rotating LCD display so it’s easy to read, plus it folds up for convenient storage.

Philips 3000 Series Compact Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $117) at amazon.com

Air fryers have seemingly become the newest appliance must-have, but not all of us have the space for them. Luckily compact options like this well-rated Philips model exist, that way you can have the perks of its crisping abilities without the bulkiness. It’ll still hold up to four portions, or nearly 2 liters, plus the digital display makes it easy to choose between the seven different presets it has for stress-free cooking. Grab it now while it’s less than $100.Your future weeknight dinners will surely thank you.

Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers Set

Amazon

To buy: $57 (originally $67) at amazon.com

It pays to save on items like food storage containers, since you know you’ll need them, but they’re not always the most exciting thing to buy. One container that might just change your mind are these ones from Rubbermaid. As our favorite tested option for food storage, these nifty containers are leak-proof, stain-resistant, and lightweight. There’s not much more you can ask for, especially when it comes to this balanced set. There’s enough variety for different ingredients, leftovers, and pantry items, which is key for functional storage in any kitchen.

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Dishwashable Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: $47 (originally $75) at amazon.com

When it comes to coffee, the appliances we buy turn into some of our most used items in the kitchen. But when you’re brewing coffee everyday, there’s no denying that some build-up can happen, often altering the taste of our coffee. This machine makes cleaning up a breeze, since nearly all of its parts are dishwasher safe. It’s easy to take apart and reassemble for adequate cleaning, plus, if you just want a reliable machine for everyday use, this machine will do the trick. “This is a great little coffee maker,” an Amazon shopper wrote. “It's not that big so it's easy to store, very easy to take apart and clean, and most parts fit in the dishwasher. I love the basket so I don't need coffee filters,” they added.

John Boos Classic Square Maple Wood End Grain Chopping Block

Amazon

To buy: $216 (originally $277) at amazon.com

There’s something special about a cutting block. They’re thick, and if you’ve got the chance to grab an end-grain one, they’re not just beautiful to look at, but extra long lasting. These are investment pieces you’ll not only want to leave out for display, but that you’ll also use on a daily basis. And this John Boos block you can grab for over 20% off is the perfect board. It’s made with maple wood, so it has a light, slightly warm hue and a classic square pattern. It’s 18-by-18-inches, and 3-inches thick, so it’s the perfect size for daily prep work or serving.

Chef’sChoice Knife Diamond Hone Sharpener, Model 320

Amazon

To buy: $73 (originally $115) at amazon.com

This is one of our favorite tested knife sharpeners, and that’s all thanks to its affordable price tag. And now that it’s on sale, it’s even more of a steal. Its design is incredibly user friendly, since it comes with clear instructions. It uses a two-stage method, which means you’ll sharpen the edge of both sides of the knife, then move to step two to polish both sides of the knife. You can also sharpen serrated models with it too, but only use the second step to polish them.

Zulay Kitchen Large Capacity Salad Spinner

Amazon

To buy: $17 (originally $25) at amazon.com

With produce about to be abundant, a salad spinner may just be the tool you need to get those leaves extra clean and dry. There’s nothing worse than a wet salad — it prevents the dressing from coating the produce, in addition to weighing down the flavors and textures. This salad spinner will help prevent that from happening. All you have to do is use the basket to rinse the produce, then pop it in the container to spin. You use the built-in draining hole to remove any excess water and et voilà, no more soggy salads. The purple color has the highest discount, though you can grab it in a few different colors on sale as well.

GreenPan Levels Stackable Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Set

Amazon

To buy: $49 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Skillets are oftentimes the first pieces of cookware that need replacing, and that’s all due to the fact that they’re likely the most commonly used . This set from GreenPan is the perfect way to upgrade your nonstick pan collection, since you’ll get two essential sizes at a discount: 10- and 12-inch, and they stack easily for storage “Best fry pans we’ve ever owned. Nothing sticks and they’re super easy to clean. They also heat quickly and evenly,” one user wrote in the review about them. Grab the set while it’s over 40% off in the Outlet.

Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish

Amazon

To buy: $36 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Pie season is arguably all year round, since there’s always a fruit in season worth putting in a flaky, buttery crust. And, with rhubarb and berry season fast approaching, you’ll surely need a good pie dish to hold all of those homemade slices. This Emile Henry dish is another one of our favorites.While we ranked it as a splurge option, right now you can grab it in a chic white on sale. It’s made with French clay to heat and bake evenly, plus it’s one of the few pie dishes that’s versatile in all categories, since it’s microwave-, freezer-, dishwasher-, oven-, and broiler-safe.

