Lifestyle Kitchen Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8 Save up to 58% on these storage finds. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Although we’re well into the new year, chances are you’re still purging the old to make space for the new. And anyone who spends tons of time in the kitchen knows it’s a challenge to tidy up their pantry, cabinets, and refrigerator. The good news is you don’t have to live in the clutter— not when there are so many kitchen organizers ready for the picking. And the best part? They start at just $8 on Amazon. Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront is a treasure trove of kitchen essentials including must-have cutlery, popular appliances, and household organizers. If you’re stumped on what kind of storage items you’ll need for your space, don’t worry. We found a plethora of picks that can help you create the organized space of your dreams. Think wired baskets, space-saving drying racks, pot and pan holders, and more up to 58% off. Amazon Outlet Kitchen Organization Deals Yihong Clear Pantry Storage Organizer Bins, $21 (originally $35) Anchor Hocking Classic Glass Food Storage Container Set, $30 (originally $47) mDesign Steel Metal Wire Stackable Container Pack, $21 (originally $30) Kuhn Rikon Baggie Organizer, $7 (originally $14) Haitral Cabinet Shelf Organizer Set, $12 (originally $28) mDesign Adjustable Over-Cabinet Towel Rack, $7 (originally $10) mDesign Square Steel Storage Organizer Bin Pack, $50 (originally $71) Household Essentials Glidez 2-Tier Sliding Organizer, $104 (originally $132) Goodful Roll Away Multipurpose Dish Drying Rack, $14 (originally $20) Goodpick 3-in-1 Plastic Wrap Dispenser, $14 (originally $26) 10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25 Designating specific areas in your refrigerator for vegetables, snacks, and juices can help maintain order and let you keep track of inventory. That’s why more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers love these bestselling plastic food bins. And the best part? They’re 40% off right now. The clear plastic containers let you see exactly what’s in your fridge already (ideal for grocery store days) and come with handles on either side for easy access. This particular option comes as a six-pack, but it’s also available in four and eight set options. Amazon To buy: Yihong Clear Pantry Storage Organizer Bins, $21 (originally $35) at amazon.com If you’re looking to add some organization to your countertops, check out these metal wire bins. They can stack right on top of each other and have a little opening in the front that lets you grab produce inside without having to maneuver each “shelf.” Just flip the handle inside — this gives the feet a resting space when assembling on top of each other. Amazon To buy: mDesign Steel Metal Wire Stackable Container Pack, $21 (originally $30) at amazon.com Even if you live in a small home with an even smaller kitchen, there’s no reason you can’t create extra space. One of the best ways to do that is by utilizing dead space with a two-tier cabinet, like this nifty one. Unlike regular baskets, this organizer is built with two gliding brackets on the bottom, allowing it to be pulled out of the cabinet to reach items in the back or just generally heavy appliances. Amazon To buy: Household Essentials Glidez 2-Tier Sliding Organizer, $104 (originally $132) at amazon.com For an unruly spice cabinet, you’ll want something that’ll make every bottle visible. A Lazy Susan turntable is perfect for this. It spins 360-degrees and has a barrier to prevent your spices from falling out. Or you could go with this stackable spice organizer that has three small shelves for your go-to cooking herbs. You get two with this buy and what’s neat is they can layer on top of each other. No measuring required. Amazon To buy: Zhujerry Lazy Susan Turntable, $15 with coupon (originally $23) at amazon.com Curious to see what else is on sale within Amazon’s Outlet? Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals happening right now. Amazon To buy: Anchor Hocking Classic Glass Food Storage Container Set, $30 (originally $47) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Kuhn Rikon Baggie Organizer, $7 (originally $14) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Haitral Cabinet Shelf Organizer Set, $12 (originally $28) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: mDesign Adjustable Over-Cabinet Towel Rack, $7 (originally $10) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: mDesign Square Steel Storage Organizer Bin Pack, $50 (originally $71) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Goodful Roll Away Multipurpose Dish Drying Rack, $14 (originally $20) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Goodpick 3-in-1 Plastic Wrap Dispenser, $14 (originally $26) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Mind Reader Storage Drawer Coffee Pod Holder, $18 (originally $25) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Auledio Over The Door Pantry Rack, $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Vacosa Expandable Pots and Pans Organizers Rack, $112 (originally $16) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Hdyoudo Hanging Kitchen Storage Baskets, $20 (originally $28) at amazon.com More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Get Game Day Ready with These Charcuterie Boards from Amazon While They’re Up to 54% Off Don’t Miss Out: One of Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Is on Sale for Nearly 40% Off Over 28,700 Amazon Shoppers Love This Bento Box, and It’s 50% Off Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit