Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8

Save up to 58% on these storage finds.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Outlet Kitchen Organizing Deals tout
Photo:

Amazon

Although we’re well into the new year, chances are you’re still purging the old to make space for the new. And anyone who spends tons of time in the kitchen knows it’s a challenge to tidy up their pantry, cabinets, and refrigerator. The good news is you don’t have to live in the clutter— not when there are so many kitchen organizers ready for the picking. And the best part? They start at just $8 on Amazon.

Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront is a treasure trove of kitchen essentials including must-have cutlery, popular appliances, and household organizers. If you’re stumped on what kind of storage items you’ll need for your space, don’t worry. We found a plethora of picks that can help you create the organized space of your dreams. Think wired baskets, space-saving drying racks, pot and pan holders, and more up to 58% off. 

Amazon Outlet Kitchen Organization Deals

Designating specific areas in your refrigerator for vegetables, snacks, and juices can help maintain order and let you keep track of inventory. That’s why more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers love these bestselling plastic food bins. And the best part? They’re 40% off right now. The clear plastic containers let you see exactly what’s in your fridge already (ideal for grocery store days) and come with  handles on either side for easy access. This particular option comes as a six-pack, but it’s also available in four and eight set options.

IHONG Clear Pantry Storage Organizer Bins

Amazon

To buy: Yihong Clear Pantry Storage Organizer Bins, $21 (originally $35) at amazon.com

If you’re looking to add some organization to your countertops, check out these metal wire bins. They can stack right on top of each other and have a little opening in the front that lets you grab produce inside without having to maneuver each “shelf.” Just flip the handle inside — this gives the feet a resting space when assembling on top of each other. 

mDesign Steel Metal Wire Stackable Container Storage Organizer

Amazon

To buy: mDesign Steel Metal Wire Stackable Container Pack, $21 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Even if you live in a small home with an even smaller kitchen, there’s no reason you can’t create extra space. One of the best ways to do that is by utilizing dead space with a two-tier cabinet, like this nifty one. Unlike regular baskets, this organizer is built with two gliding brackets on the bottom, allowing it to be pulled out of the cabinet to reach items in the back or just generally heavy appliances.  

Household Essentials C21417-1 Sliding Organizer

Amazon

To buy: Household Essentials Glidez 2-Tier Sliding Organizer, $104 (originally $132) at amazon.com

For an unruly spice cabinet, you’ll want something that’ll make every bottle visible. A Lazy Susan turntable is perfect for this.  It spins 360-degrees and has a barrier to prevent your spices from falling out. Or you could go with this stackable spice organizer that has three small shelves for your go-to cooking herbs. You get two with this buy and what’s neat is they can layer on top of each other. No measuring required.

ZHUJERRY Lazy Susan Turntable Cabinet Organizer

Amazon

To buy: Zhujerry Lazy Susan Turntable, $15 with coupon (originally $23) at amazon.com

Curious to see what else is on sale within Amazon’s Outlet? Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals happening right now. 

Anchor Hocking Classic Glass Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: Anchor Hocking Classic Glass Food Storage Container Set, $30 (originally $47) at amazon.com

KUHN RIKON 23053 Baggie Organizer

Amazon

To buy: Kuhn Rikon Baggie Organizer, $7 (originally $14) at amazon.com

HAITRAL Cabinet Shelf Organizers

Amazon

To buy: Haitral Cabinet Shelf Organizer Set, $12 (originally $28) at amazon.com

mDesign Adjustable, Expandable Over Kitchen Cabinet Towel Bar Rack

Amazon

To buy: mDesign Adjustable Over-Cabinet Towel Rack, $7 (originally $10) at amazon.com

mDesign Square Steel Storage Organizer Bin Baskets

Amazon

To buy: mDesign Square Steel Storage Organizer Bin Pack, $50 (originally $71) at amazon.com

Goodful Roll Away Multipurpose Dish Drying Rack

Amazon

To buy: Goodful Roll Away Multipurpose Dish Drying Rack, $14 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Goodpick Plastic Wrap Dispenser Cutter

Amazon

To buy: Goodpick 3-in-1 Plastic Wrap Dispenser, $14 (originally $26) at amazon.com

Mind Reader Storage Drawer Coffee Pod Holder

Amazon

To buy: Mind Reader Storage Drawer Coffee Pod Holder, $18 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Auledio Over The Door Pantry Rack

Amazon

To buy: Auledio Over The Door Pantry Rack, $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Expandable Pots and Pans Organizers Rack

Amazon

To buy: Vacosa Expandable Pots and Pans Organizers Rack, $112 (originally $16) at amazon.com

Hanging Kitchen Baskets Adhesive Sturdy Wire Storage Baskets

Amazon

To buy: Hdyoudo Hanging Kitchen Storage Baskets, $20 (originally $28) at amazon.com

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wire Storage Basket
Target’s New Spring Inspiration Collection Has Nearly 2,000 Kitchen Organization Tools—Starting at $4
The Best Under-Sink Organizers
The 12 Best Under-Sink Organizers for 2023
Kitchen Organization
10 Editor-Approved Kitchen Organizers You’ll Actually Appreciate — Starting at $9
The 15 Best Kitchen Organizers of 2022
The 15 Best Kitchen Organizers of 2023
charcuterie board sale roundup tout
Get Game Day Ready with These Charcuterie Boards from Amazon While They’re Up to 54% Off
Under $25 Genius Kitchen Items
10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
Target Kitchen Deals Tout
The 35 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Target’s Huge Weekend Sale, Like $370 Off Staub Cocottes
How to Organize Your Kitchen Like a Pro
How to Organize Your Kitchen Like a Pro
Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Whoa, Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Kitchen and Home Must-Haves for Black Friday—Up to 84% Off
food storage containers
Kiss Cluttered Cabinets Goodbye with These Under-$30 Organizational Finds from Amazon's Outlet
OXO Containers Sale Tout
Tidy Up Your Pantry with These Shopper-Loved OXO Containers While They're on Rare Sale
Early Outlet Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Cuisinart, Calphalon, and More Up to 56% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale
Best Pantry Organizers
11 Best Pantry Organizers for Streamlined Kitchen Storage
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight
Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Rubbermaid's Top-Rated Food Storage Containers Are a Smart Buy for Leftovers and Meal Prep, and They're 42% Off