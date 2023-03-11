Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon's Outlet—Shop the 13 Best Deals

Prices start at $19.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you've freshly moved into a new place, or your kitchen and dining space needs a refresh, the right furniture is important. It can set the tone for the space, and make it somewhere you want to spend time in. 

Although choosing kitchen pieces is important, finding the right ones can feel daunting when there are thousands to choose from, often with hefty price tags. That's why it's key to surf for some deals, and luckily we did some of the work for you. Amazon Outlet, the retailer's store for clearance marked or overstocked items, has deals up to 70% off on dining room and kitchen furniture right now. 

Shop 13 of the best discounts below, from display-worthy wine racks, to space-saving dining sets, and mid-century inspired chairs

13 of the Best Amazon Outlet Dining Room and Kitchen Furniture Deals  

One of the easiest and best places to start if you’re looking to boost the functionality of your space is with storage. And, luckily, there are options that don't just serve a purpose, but can also be used to help decorate your space. 

SONGMICS 24-Bottle Freestanding Wine Rack

Amazon

To buy: Songmics 24-Bottle Freestanding Wine Rack, $39 with coupon (originally $70) at amazon.com

If you’re a wine enthusiast, try grabbing a wine rack to display your bottles, and to organize them in a convenient space. This Songmics option is just $39 with its double discount, plus it’ll hold up to 24 of your favorite wines. The design makes it easy to store everything you need — you’ll get a top shelf to keep any wine tools you may need, like a bottle opener, plus a rack that holds your wine glasses, along with four divided rows to pop your wine bottles into. 

It comes in a rich brown wood with iron-black details to instantly warm up the space, and can easily be placed against your kitchen island, or tucked away against the wall nearby. 

Walker Edison 4-Door Tiered Modern-Sideboard-Buffet Stand

Amazon

To buy: Walker Edison 4-Door Tiered Modern-Sideboard-Buffet Stand, $409 (originally $575) at amazon.com

For a general storage piece to add to your dining room, score this buffet stand. At 62-inches wide and 16-inches deep, there’s plenty of space to store items. You can tuck pieces away behind the two solid wood doors, as well as display some of your favorite pieces behind the two glass-paneled side doors. 

It’s got a tiered design to add a bit of interest to the space, plus the rich black color adds depth to any space.  You can also grab it on sale in white, too.

Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table

Amazon

To buy: Zinus Juliet 3-Piece Espresso Wood Dining Table with Benches Set, $167 (originally $249) at amazon.com

If you’re starting from scratch or want to change up or add a dining solution to your space, this table with benches is a casual, space-saving way to do so, plus it’s over 30% off right now. “Perfect for small spaces! Very well packaged and assembly only requires you to screw on the legs. This is an adorable set, and very sturdy,” an Amazon shopper wrote in their review about the set. 

You’ll get the table itself, which is 45-by-28-by-29-inches, as well as two benches that are each roughly 40-by-14-by-18-inches. It comes in a dark espresso color, and if you’re just looking for a small table, you can also grab its light, farmhouse-style counterpart on sale for 20% off. 

Mid Century Centiar Dining Bucket Chair

Amazon

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $137 (originally $252) at amazon.com

For a design upgrade, you can’t undervalue a good set of chairs. They’re often an overlooked way to add to the design of your space, and these bucket-seat mid-century inspired chairs are an easy way to elevate your kitchen or dining room. Grab them in a deep brown, a cool gray, a smooth white, or a dark black, all on sale up to 54% off. 

The set comes with two, so it’s perfect to snap up if you only need a couple, or you can even grab another set of two for a bigger dining table while they’re discounted. 

Whether you need a new set of chairs to dine in, are moving into a brand new home, or you simply want to add some extra storage to your space, there are tons of pieces on sale at Amazon Outlet right now. With deals up to 70% off, you’ll want to act fast. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite deals below. 

Wooden Coffee Table

Amazon

To buy: CangLong Modern Round End Side Table, $54 (originally $71) at amazon.com

HOMEKOKO Kitchen Bakers Rack

Amazon

To buy: Homekoko Kitchen Bakers Rack, $93 (originally $150) at amazon.com

3 Piece Counter Height Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Skempton 3-Piece Counter Height Dining Set, $296 (originally $500) at amazon.com

Stone & Beam Jane Mid-Century Dining Chair

Amazon

To buy: Stone & Beam Jane 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $261 (originally $276) at amazon.com

Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart

Amazon

To buy: Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart, $89 (originally $293) at amazon.com

Dining Room Side Chair, Set of 4

Amazon

To buy: CangLong 4-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $156 (originally $219) at amazon.com

Rectangular Dining Extension Table

Amazon

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Dellbeck Dining Extension Table, $536 (originally $682) at amazon.com

EMT ETRENDS Wine Rack

Amazon

To buy: Emt Etrends Countertop Wine Rack, $19 (originally $27) at amazon.com

Jennifer Taylor Home Alma Entryway Bench

Amazon

To buy: Jennifer Taylor Home Alma Entryway Bench, $277 (originally $397) at amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Sistema 4-Piece Salad Dressing and Condiment Containers Tout
I Finally Found Containers That Keep My Salad Dressing from Spilling Everywhere—and a Set of 4 Is Just $7
Blue Apron layout
I Feel More Confident About Cooking Gourmet Dishes After Trying Our Favorite Meal Delivery Service
TOWNEW T1S Smart Trash Can
Taking Out Garbage Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Viral Smart Trash Can—and It's on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Signature Design by Ashley Skempton Cottage Dining Room Table Set
Furniture for the Kitchen, Dining Room, and Beyond Are Still Up to 70% Off for the Prime Early Access Sale
Air fryer Roundup (Philips, Instant, etc.) Tout
Don’t Wait: These 6 Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Best Presidents Day Kitchen and Home Amazon Deals tout
Hang On, There Are So Many Kitchen and Home Presidents Day Deals at Amazon—Up to 80% Off
best places to buy kitchen rugs
Where to Buy Rugs for Your Kitchen and Dining Room, According to Designers
Amazon Weekend Sale Items Tout
Amazon Is Taking Up to 80% Off Top Brands Like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and More This Weekend—Here’s What to Shop
West Elm Mid-Century Expandable Dining Table
The 11 Best Dining Room Tables to Fit Any Space and Budget
Amazon Home New Arrivals tout
New: Amazon Has Great Additions to Its Kitchen Section, and Prices Start at Just $19
amazon-mid-century-modern-tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled with Mid-Century Modern Dining Must-Haves, Starting at $12
Made In Presidents Day sale TOUT
Get Restaurant-Quality Cookware at a Discount During Made In’s Big Presidents Day Sale
Amazon Outlet Kitchen Organizing Deals tout
Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Rugs, Baker's Racks, and Dining Furniture Are Already Up to 51% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Wayfair Wayday Kitchen Sale Tout
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day
Best Small Dining Sets for a Range of Spaces and Styles
The 10 Best Small Dining Sets for a Range of Spaces and Styles
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
Le Creuset
These 60+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight