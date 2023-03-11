Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon's Outlet—Shop the 13 Best Deals

Whether you've freshly moved into a new place, or your kitchen and dining space needs a refresh, the right furniture is important. It can set the tone for the space, and make it somewhere you want to spend time in.

Although choosing kitchen pieces is important, finding the right ones can feel daunting when there are thousands to choose from, often with hefty price tags. That's why it's key to surf for some deals, and luckily we did some of the work for you. Amazon Outlet, the retailer's store for clearance marked or overstocked items, has deals up to 70% off on dining room and kitchen furniture right now.

Shop 13 of the best discounts below, from display-worthy wine racks, to space-saving dining sets, and mid-century inspired chairs.

13 of the Best Amazon Outlet Dining Room and Kitchen Furniture Deals

One of the easiest and best places to start if you’re looking to boost the functionality of your space is with storage. And, luckily, there are options that don't just serve a purpose, but can also be used to help decorate your space.





Amazon

To buy: Songmics 24-Bottle Freestanding Wine Rack, $39 with coupon (originally $70) at amazon.com

If you’re a wine enthusiast, try grabbing a wine rack to display your bottles, and to organize them in a convenient space. This Songmics option is just $39 with its double discount, plus it’ll hold up to 24 of your favorite wines. The design makes it easy to store everything you need — you’ll get a top shelf to keep any wine tools you may need, like a bottle opener, plus a rack that holds your wine glasses, along with four divided rows to pop your wine bottles into.

It comes in a rich brown wood with iron-black details to instantly warm up the space, and can easily be placed against your kitchen island, or tucked away against the wall nearby.

Amazon

To buy: Walker Edison 4-Door Tiered Modern-Sideboard-Buffet Stand, $409 (originally $575) at amazon.com

For a general storage piece to add to your dining room, score this buffet stand. At 62-inches wide and 16-inches deep, there’s plenty of space to store items. You can tuck pieces away behind the two solid wood doors, as well as display some of your favorite pieces behind the two glass-paneled side doors.

It’s got a tiered design to add a bit of interest to the space, plus the rich black color adds depth to any space. You can also grab it on sale in white, too.

Amazon

To buy: Zinus Juliet 3-Piece Espresso Wood Dining Table with Benches Set, $167 (originally $249) at amazon.com

If you’re starting from scratch or want to change up or add a dining solution to your space, this table with benches is a casual, space-saving way to do so, plus it’s over 30% off right now. “Perfect for small spaces! Very well packaged and assembly only requires you to screw on the legs. This is an adorable set, and very sturdy,” an Amazon shopper wrote in their review about the set.

You’ll get the table itself, which is 45-by-28-by-29-inches, as well as two benches that are each roughly 40-by-14-by-18-inches. It comes in a dark espresso color, and if you’re just looking for a small table, you can also grab its light, farmhouse-style counterpart on sale for 20% off.

Amazon

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $137 (originally $252) at amazon.com

For a design upgrade, you can’t undervalue a good set of chairs. They’re often an overlooked way to add to the design of your space, and these bucket-seat mid-century inspired chairs are an easy way to elevate your kitchen or dining room. Grab them in a deep brown, a cool gray, a smooth white, or a dark black, all on sale up to 54% off.

The set comes with two, so it’s perfect to snap up if you only need a couple, or you can even grab another set of two for a bigger dining table while they’re discounted.

Whether you need a new set of chairs to dine in, are moving into a brand new home, or you simply want to add some extra storage to your space, there are tons of pieces on sale at Amazon Outlet right now. With deals up to 70% off, you’ll want to act fast. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite deals below.

Amazon

To buy: CangLong Modern Round End Side Table, $54 (originally $71) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Homekoko Kitchen Bakers Rack, $93 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Skempton 3-Piece Counter Height Dining Set, $296 (originally $500) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Stone & Beam Jane 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $261 (originally $276) at amazon.com



Amazon

To buy: Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart, $89 (originally $293) at amazon.com



Amazon

To buy: CangLong 4-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $156 (originally $219) at amazon.com



Amazon

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Dellbeck Dining Extension Table, $536 (originally $682) at amazon.com



Amazon

To buy: Emt Etrends Countertop Wine Rack, $19 (originally $27) at amazon.com



Amazon

To buy: Jennifer Taylor Home Alma Entryway Bench, $277 (originally $397) at amazon.com

