What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon's Outlet—Shop the 13 Best Deals Prices start at $19. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 11, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Whether you've freshly moved into a new place, or your kitchen and dining space needs a refresh, the right furniture is important. It can set the tone for the space, and make it somewhere you want to spend time in. Although choosing kitchen pieces is important, finding the right ones can feel daunting when there are thousands to choose from, often with hefty price tags. That's why it's key to surf for some deals, and luckily we did some of the work for you. Amazon Outlet, the retailer's store for clearance marked or overstocked items, has deals up to 70% off on dining room and kitchen furniture right now. Shop 13 of the best discounts below, from display-worthy wine racks, to space-saving dining sets, and mid-century inspired chairs. 13 of the Best Amazon Outlet Dining Room and Kitchen Furniture Deals CangLong Modern Round End Side Table, $54 (originally $71) Homekoko Kitchen Bakers Rack, $93 (originally $150) Signature Design by Ashley Skempton 3-Piece Counter Height Dining Set, $296 (originally $500) Stone & Beam Jane 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $261 (originally $276) Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart, $89 (originally $293) CangLong 4-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $156 (originally $219) Songmics 24-Bottle Freestanding Wine Rack, $39 with coupon (originally $70) Zinus Juliet 3-Piece Espresso Wood Dining Table with Benches Set, $167 (originally $249) Signature Design by Ashley 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $137 (originally $252) Signature Design by Ashley Dellbeck Dining Extension Table, $536 (originally $682) Emt Etrends Countertop Wine Rack, $19 (originally $27) Walker Edison 4-Door Tiered Modern-Sideboard-Buffet Stand, $409 (originally $575) Jennifer Taylor Home Alma Entryway Bench, $277 (originally $397) One of the easiest and best places to start if you’re looking to boost the functionality of your space is with storage. And, luckily, there are options that don't just serve a purpose, but can also be used to help decorate your space. Amazon To buy: Songmics 24-Bottle Freestanding Wine Rack, $39 with coupon (originally $70) at amazon.com If you’re a wine enthusiast, try grabbing a wine rack to display your bottles, and to organize them in a convenient space. This Songmics option is just $39 with its double discount, plus it’ll hold up to 24 of your favorite wines. The design makes it easy to store everything you need — you’ll get a top shelf to keep any wine tools you may need, like a bottle opener, plus a rack that holds your wine glasses, along with four divided rows to pop your wine bottles into. It comes in a rich brown wood with iron-black details to instantly warm up the space, and can easily be placed against your kitchen island, or tucked away against the wall nearby. Amazon To buy: Walker Edison 4-Door Tiered Modern-Sideboard-Buffet Stand, $409 (originally $575) at amazon.com For a general storage piece to add to your dining room, score this buffet stand. At 62-inches wide and 16-inches deep, there’s plenty of space to store items. You can tuck pieces away behind the two solid wood doors, as well as display some of your favorite pieces behind the two glass-paneled side doors. It’s got a tiered design to add a bit of interest to the space, plus the rich black color adds depth to any space. You can also grab it on sale in white, too. Amazon To buy: Zinus Juliet 3-Piece Espresso Wood Dining Table with Benches Set, $167 (originally $249) at amazon.com If you’re starting from scratch or want to change up or add a dining solution to your space, this table with benches is a casual, space-saving way to do so, plus it’s over 30% off right now. “Perfect for small spaces! Very well packaged and assembly only requires you to screw on the legs. This is an adorable set, and very sturdy,” an Amazon shopper wrote in their review about the set. You’ll get the table itself, which is 45-by-28-by-29-inches, as well as two benches that are each roughly 40-by-14-by-18-inches. It comes in a dark espresso color, and if you’re just looking for a small table, you can also grab its light, farmhouse-style counterpart on sale for 20% off. Amazon To buy: Signature Design by Ashley 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $137 (originally $252) at amazon.com For a design upgrade, you can’t undervalue a good set of chairs. They’re often an overlooked way to add to the design of your space, and these bucket-seat mid-century inspired chairs are an easy way to elevate your kitchen or dining room. Grab them in a deep brown, a cool gray, a smooth white, or a dark black, all on sale up to 54% off. The set comes with two, so it’s perfect to snap up if you only need a couple, or you can even grab another set of two for a bigger dining table while they’re discounted. Whether you need a new set of chairs to dine in, are moving into a brand new home, or you simply want to add some extra storage to your space, there are tons of pieces on sale at Amazon Outlet right now. With deals up to 70% off, you’ll want to act fast. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite deals below. Amazon To buy: CangLong Modern Round End Side Table, $54 (originally $71) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Homekoko Kitchen Bakers Rack, $93 (originally $150) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Skempton 3-Piece Counter Height Dining Set, $296 (originally $500) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Stone & Beam Jane 2-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $261 (originally $276) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart, $89 (originally $293) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: CangLong 4-Piece Mid-Century Dining Chair Set, $156 (originally $219) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Dellbeck Dining Extension Table, $536 (originally $682) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Emt Etrends Countertop Wine Rack, $19 (originally $27) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Jennifer Taylor Home Alma Entryway Bench, $277 (originally $397) at amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine I Finally Found Containers That Keep My Salad Dressing from Spilling Everywhere—and a Set of 4 Is Just $7 I Feel More Confident About Cooking Gourmet Dishes After Trying Our Favorite Meal Delivery Service Taking Out Garbage Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Viral Smart Trash Can—and It's on Sale at Amazon