Refresh Your Cookware and Kitchen Appliances with These 25 Deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale — Up to 81% Off

Shop bestsellers and popular picks from J.A. Henckels, Staub, Calphalon, Ninja, and more.

By
Sanah Faroke
Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 1, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte tout
Photo:

amazon

Let’s be real: At the start of a new year, most of us want to experience some sort of refresh. And for home cooks, that’s a hankering for the latest cookware and appliances. But that can cost you a pretty penny, if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately for you, we know where all the hidden gems are — all at a great price.  

Whether you’re looking to update your old pots and pans or revitalize your entire kitchen, now’s the time to shop. Amazon’s secret deals section is filled to the brim with cooking essentials with thousands of five-star ratings, starting at $19. And these picks? Yeah, they’re from top brands like Calphalon, Ninja, Staub, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Lenox, and more. And they’re all on sale right now for the New Year — up to 81% off

All-Clad 00485005996 E785S264/E785S263 HA1 Fry Pan

amazon

Best Cookware Deals

Set yourself up for success this year with these top-performing cookware pieces that’ll deliver food fit for a restaurant. 

When it comes to cast iron pans, Lodge’s skillet is a must. This bestseller has more than 50,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its natural nonstick surface and excellent heat retention heating. People use it to cook eggs, bacon, chicken, steak, fish, and more. But if you want a handy duo, you can certainly rely on this All-Clad fry pan set that also has a nonstick surface perfect for omelets or frittatas. It comes with 8- and 10-inch pans and is going for just $70 — that’s $35 a piece. 

And Staub’s popular cast iron pieces are also on sale. This 4-quart cocotte can be used on the stovetop and in the oven up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit (without the lid). It’s deep enough to make soups and stews as well as super saucy meals. And the brand’s baking dish is also marked down up to 30% off, and is ideal for cobblers, lasagna, and more. 

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker

amazon

Best Appliance Deals

Want a handy kitchen helper? Look no further than these nifty countertop appliances that’ll speed up the cooking process and simply make your life easier. On sale, you’ll find picks like this bestselling Instant air fryer or this 10-in-1 pressure cooker that also works as a slow cooker, rice maker, and more for $120. But probably one of the most cost-effective air fryers right now is this shopper-favorite from Ninja. It’s on the smaller end at 4 quarts and can roast carrots, dehydrate drink garnishes, and crisp up chicken nuggets for $90. 

There are also on-sale options for those who like a jolt of java in the morning, like this barista-delivering Calphalon espresso machine. It lets you choose between one shot or two with an easy-to-use dial and gives you the option to a nice frothy top thanks to its steam wand. It’s 50% off at Amazon right now, too. Oh, anyone with a sweet tooth needs to get on the stand mixer train. And KitchenAid’s Artisan Stand Mixer is one that can’t be beat. It’s designed with 10 speeds, has a tilting head, and comes with a large stainless steel mixing bowl.  

WÃ¼sthof Classic Hollow Edge knife set

amazon

Best Knife and Cutlery Deals

Every cook needs a good knife set to chop vegetables, slice meats, and peel skins with ease. And there are a ton of great sales on big-name brands like J.A. Henckels and Zwilling. For example, this massive J.A. Henckels set is a one to get if you need several new blades. It comes with 19 different knives, including santoku, paring, utility, and chef’s knives. 

And if you’re in need of new cutlery for the remaining holiday season, consider flatware sets like this swanky gold 20-piece set that puts a stylish twist on the traditional silver. Or if your gatherings usually come with a large guest list, opt for this stylish Lenox set that comes with 65 pieces and is 31% off. 

