These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11

Most people switch out their wardrobes when the warm weather hits, so why not their kitchen essentials? Thanks to Amazon’s New Arrivals list, you can keep a finger on the pulse of all things new, genius, and (in this case) fit for summer.

While this page might go under-the-radar, it highlights some of the best recent releases in home items. We’ve hand picked our favorite food-and-drink-related products for whipping up an iced coffee in seconds or throwing an incredible barbecue — yes, even if you don’t own a grill. Most importantly, prices start at just $11, so you can make the most out of summer and your budget.

Our Favorite New Releases For Summer

Akonge Set of 4 Ribbed Drinking Glasses with Lids and Straws

Amazon

From cocktails to iced coffee, these drinking glasses keep all of your favorite summer beverages sippable and travel-friendly. Each order includes four vintage ribbed glasses, each with its own bamboo lid and glass straw. Plus, you also get two straw-cleaning brushes for easy washing. Each glass can hold 12-ounces, making it ideal for sipping cocktails all summer long.

Chefman Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill

Amazon

No barbecue? No problem. This Chefman indoor grill uses electricity and a nonstick copper grate to cook burgers, steaks, and sides for the whole family. It’s virtually smokeless thanks to its water-filled drip tray and simple to clean due to its removable grease trap and dishwasher-safe parts. Plus, it measures just 10- by 18.6- by 3.2-inches total, so it’s easy to store away when you’re done cooking.

Keurig K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon

Available in gray or white, this Keurig machine is specifically designed to make single servings of iced coffee in minutes. Just fill your tumbler with ice and select the brew-over-ice button. The machine will then adjust the brewing temperature, starting with hot to achieve a rich flavor and rapidly cooling down to prevent the ice from melting. Add your favorite creamer and enjoy. And, not only is it new to Amazon, but it’s even 20% off.

Host Freeze Set of 4 Beer Glasses

Amazon

These aren’t your average pint glasses. Their plastic walls are filled with a cooling gel, which absorbs the cold from your freezer to keep your beers frosty for up to two hours, according to the brand. And while frosty glasses can be slippery, they come with silicone grips to ensure you don’t spill your brew. Each can hold 16-ounces, has a slightly tapered design, and they come in a pack of four.

True Classic Oval Ice Bucket Beverage Tub

Amazon

A galvanized metal tub is simply the best way to display and chill drinks, and this new-to-Amazon option is a must-have for summer. It holds over 6 gallons, meaning you can chill dozens of wine bottles and cans all at once. It boasts a leak-proof design with handles for convenience, plus its galvanized appearance has a nostalgic, vintage vibe.

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle In Dreamy Field

Amazon

If you’re looking to drink more water this summer, I’ve tested out dozens of water bottles in my search to find the perfect one, and the Owala FreeSip is my personal favorite. It’s insulated with stainless steel for temperature retention and has a two-in-one mouthpiece that allows for both swigging and sipping through a straw. It’s also leak-proof with a built-in carrying loop, and you can get this brand-new color just in time for summer.

Cook With Color Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Amazon

Yes, these stainless steel mixing bowls are extremely helpful for food prep and baking — but their bright ombre colors are also great for summer snacking and serving up your barbecue sides. Since they’re top-rack dishwasher-safe and nest inside of each other, clean-up and storage are a breeze, too. The six-piece set comes with different sized bowls, and they have a flat-bottom design to ensure they don’t slip and slide on your countertop.

YouCopia Rolldown Beverage Can Dispenser

Amazon

This YouCopia beverage can dispenser keeps your soda and beer at the ready. Its two-tiered shelves hold up to 10 cans, saving space in your refrigerator and allowing you to see at a glance when you’re running low on your favorite beverages. Best of all, the tilted design automatically rolls the cans to the front, so you can grab one and go without needing to reach all the way to the back.

Ogotez 3-Pack Hanging Fruit Baskets

Amazon

Minimize countertop clutter and display your fruit in a stylish, accessible way. These hanging fruit baskets are made from crocheted cotton and come with screw-in hooks as well as adhesive ones making installing them easy. “They hold so much, [are] so cute, and really helped clear some counter space,” one reviewer wrote.

Oneida 12-Piece Terrazzo Melamine Dinnerware Set

Amazon

Available in mint or cream colors, this 12-piece dinnerware set creates a stunning outdoor tablescape without any worries or headaches. While the terrazzo print and wavy texture are undeniably stylish, the melamine material is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe as well. It’s the total package. Plus each set includes four large plates, four small plates, and four bowls, to serve four people easily.

Hatak Silicone Slow Cooker Liner

Amazon

While slow-cooker meals are especially cozy in the fall and winter, they’re also a no-brainer for summer. The low-maintenance aspect means you can spend less time over a hot stove and more time outside — and this slow cooker liner makes the process even easier. The silicone is food-grade, non-stick, and heat-resistant up to 446°F, so you can protect your slow cooker’s ceramic insert and prevent messy food build-up. When you’re done, rinse it, stick it in the dishwasher, and reuse it.

Viski Meridian Vintage Coupe Glasses

Amazon

Your frosty summer cocktails never looked this good. These vintage glasses are gold-rimmed and ridged for an art-deco-inspired flair that elevates any drink. They’re made from lead-free crystal and their 11.5-ounce capacity works well for everything from martinis to margaritas. This set of two is currently seeing the lowest price we’ve seen in 30 days, so grab it ASAP.

