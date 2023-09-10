Save Up to 89% Off on Clever Kitchen Tools from Amazon’s New Releases Section

In my house, September almost feels like the beginning of a new year. The pace of life slows as the weather cools, and the chaos of summer finally ends. It also gives me time to focus on what I didn’t have time for — namely giving my kitchen a much needed refresh. The drawers and cabinets need to be reorganized, and there are a few tools I cooked with all summer that could use an upgrade.

When I’m looking for new products that I know will transform my kitchen into a space that feels comfortable and easy to navigate, I head to the Amazon new releases department. It’s filled with new products and more often than not, some head-turning deals. In fact, right now you can save as much as 89% off on storage and organization, kitchen gadgets, and much more.

Whether you’re in the market for a new meat thermometer or Yeti water bottle, there’s plenty to get excited about in the new releases department. Here are our seven favorite products to shop now.

New Kitchen Releases at Amazon

Manvins Instant Read Meat Thermometer

If you spent all summer barbecuing and grilling, chances are your meat thermometer went through a lot of wear and tear, which is why a replacement might be in order. This Manvins meat thermometer is an extraordinary 89% off right now. According to the brand, it delivers a temperature reading in just three seconds within just one one degree of accuracy, and operates all the way up to 572°F. The large LCD screen is easy to read at a glance, and it comes printed with a handy temperature guide for poultry, ham, beef, and more on the front — plus the probe folds away for easy storage.

Yeti Rambler 18-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti water bottles have earned a stellar reputation thanks to their heavy-duty stainless steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation that maintains the temperature of hot and cold beverages for hours. Outdoor adventures don’t end just because summer is over, so if you’re planning any fall hikes or camping trips, you’re going to want this extra durable 18-ounce water bottle, which features an easy to carry handle at the top and a built-in straw. But it’s also handy for everyday errands, so you’ll use it all year around.

Fruit Storage Containers, Set of 4

If you’re tired of your produce spoiling before you have a chance to use it, grab these fruit storage containers. The set comes with four different sizes — 140, 106, 57, and 27-ounces — so that you can use them for a whole range of produce from blueberries to strawberries to tomatoes and apples. They come with a built-in colander so you can rinse your fruit directly in the containers. The airtight lids keep fruit fresher longer, and they also help your refrigerator look neater and more organized — not to mention easier to find what you’re looking for.

Omdar Kitchen Shears, Set of 3

These powerful kitchen shears are useful for a wide range of kitchen tasks, from spatchcocking a chicken to cutting strips of steak. The set comes with two pairs, plus an additional pair of herb scissors, for making precise cuts of your parsley, chives, cilantro, and more for seasoning or garnish. The stainless steel blades are 2.5 millimeter thick, which provides more force and makes them more durable than your average pair of scissors.

Skroam Airtight Food Storage Containers, Set of 4

The pantry is one place in the kitchen that tends to get messy fast. Get all those half-empty and ripped open boxes of flour and pasta organized with these 5.2-liter storage containers. These are perfect for storing dry ingredients, like baking supplies, rice, dried beans, quinoa and other grains, and oats. The airtight lids keep your ingredients fresher for longer, and they’re leakproof so you don’t have to worry about spills, either.

Ninja 18-Ounce Blast Portable Blender

The clever design of this Ninja blender lets you take it anywhere. The base and blending jar, which features an easy-sip lid, are actually attached so it's all one piece — but it's slim enough to fit inside the pocket of a backpack, or you can carry it by the handle at the top. Plus, it weighs just slightly more than a pound, so it's probably the least bulky blender out there. The start and stop button on the front makes it simple to blend up your favorite smoothies with just one touch.



Sungwoo 16-Ounce Glass Cups

If you’ve been drinking all your favorite beverages out of boring tumblers and mugs, add some style to your morning routine with these 16-ounce glass cups. They come with bamboo tops and glass straws, and are safe to use for both hot and cold drinks. Use them for iced tea or your morning coffee, or as fun cocktail glasses when you’re having friends over.

