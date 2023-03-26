New Releases from Le Creuset, Yeti, and More Just Landed on Amazon—These Are the 11 We’re Eyeing

With products pooling over on every section of Amazon, it's tough to browse for inspiration without getting lost. But, luckily, they have helpful sections like New Releases to shout out everything that should be on your radar.

And right now, it's teeming with items that scream spring, which is fitting since many of us are longing for brighter, sunnier days. We've gone through and collected some of the best options, from organizers, to spring- and summer-inspired kitchenware, and essentially everything you'd need to keep you refreshed on a warmer day.

Shop 11 of some of the newest Amazon releases below, from top-brands like Yeti, Ninja, Le Creuset, and more. Best of all, prices start at just $13.

Best New Kitchen Releases on Amazon

It’s no secret that reusable bottles are a staple year-round, but when it comes to insulated options, they essentially fly off the shelves in the spring and summer. We’re out and about a bit more often thanks to the outdoor-friendly weather, which means we’ll likely want to take drinks with us.

And whether you like them ice cold or warm, the newly released stainless steel options from Stanley are a perfect choice. Grab this newly-updated version of the ever-popular Stanley Tumbler if you’re looking for something that’s large and easy to carry around for everyday tasks.

It’s 30-ounces, though you can get it in other sizes like 14- or 40-ounces, so it’ll hold enough to last you throughout the day. Its fresh design makes it extra-leak proof and versatile, since you can drink from the straw, a drink opening, or even pop the top off. The sturdy handle is great for easily grabbing the bottle, especially when it’s full. It’s a great picnic or work companion, plus it comes in an array of colors.

Yeti also released some new pieces on Amazon. Tons of the brand’s classic pieces now come splashed in colors inspired by warmer climates. The canopy green shade is best suited for those of us who love bright, vibrant colors, since it was inspired by lush rainforest leaves. If you’re more into muted, warm tones, high desert clay is a particularly inviting shade inspired by canyons and dunes.

You can grab the bestselling rambler mug with a handle, along with the 20-ounce travel mug in the new colorways. There are plenty of colors to choose from within the whole collection, so whether you want to grab something in a leafy green shade, or a sandy high desert clay, there are tons of options.

If you’re planning to take along some tasty smoothies with you this spring, you’re in luck. Though this version of the Ninja blender isn’t necessarily newly released, its listing on Amazon is , and it’s on sale just in time for the warmer weather.

It’s stocked with everything you’d need, since it comes with both a large upright blender pitcher and two personal sized ones. Make your morning smoothie in a mug you can bring to work, or make a big batch of some refreshing drinks for a weekend brunch. Either way, it’s best to snap it up while it’s discounted.

And, in true spring fashion, you’ll likely be motivated to clean up a bit more. From the fridge to the pantry, some newly released organizers are ready to be added to your kitchen. This 16-piece clean bin container set comes with a variety of sizes, perfect for your refrigerator or your cabinets.

And if you’ve got a good collection of reusable bottles, this new nifty organizer will help keep them in their place whether you want to store them in your pantry or refrigerator. It has two shelves with indents to perfectly nest six roughly 38-ounce sized bottles or smaller.

Lastly, when it comes to spring, you can’t forget the massive influx of fresh produce. Whether we’re simply craving it more or it is just more available in the region you live in, there’s so many tools to help make prep easier and faster.

This new mini vegetable chopper is perfect for cutting ingredients like onions in one motion. It’s the perfect alternative to some of the bigger, bulkier options for those of us who want to save a little space or who only need it for a few things.

You won’t sacrifice versatility though, since you’ll still get six different inserts to swap out whether you want to dice, slice, shred, or julienne an ingredient with ease.

And, this small salad spinner is another newly released item just waiting for spring lettuces, berries, and other produce waiting to be washed.

It’s just under 4-quarts in size, so it won’t take up a ton of space, but will still help you prep your salad ingredients with ease. It’s perfect if you don’t need to wash a ton of ingredients at once, plus delicate produce like berries won’t move around as much as you spin. It has a removable basket and a draining hole for extra simplicity, too.

From popular water bottles, to seasonal-inspired colorways, organizers, and helpful kitchen tools, there are plenty of new releases on Amazon that’ll make your spring eating, cooking, and traveling a breeze. Shop more hot new releases below for even more inspiration.

