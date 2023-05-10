New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals

One of the best aspects of Amazon is that there is so much selection. No matter what type of kitchen appliance you’re looking for, there are so many brands, styles, and colorways to choose from. But with so many options to sort through, actually deciding what to buy can be time consuming. Luckily, Amazon’s new releases storefront contains some of the season’s best cookware and appliances.

Amazon’s new kitchen releases offer the opportunity to refresh your kitchen with small appliances that will make your life so much easier. From a compact personal blender to a single serving espresso machine, this section features kitchenware essentials — and we rounded up the best picks.

The best part is these finds are affordable, since prices start at just $22. Whether you’re looking for a rice cooker with a small footprint or a fresh set of bakeware to replace your rusted set, keep scrolling to find your new favorite kitchenware.

New Kitchen Releases at Amazon:

Umite Chef 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set

To buy: $36 (originally $43) at amazon.com



If you own flimsy plastic mixing bowls, you need to replace them with a more durable set. This six-piece stainless mixing bowl set is dishwasher- and freezer-safe. They come with non-slip silicone bases to keep them steady on your counter and to avoid unnecessary spills. The set comes with a wide range of sizes — 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3.5, and 7-quart bowls, which all come with lids. Not only can they be used to mix and combine ingredients, but the larger ones can be used as salad bowls, while the smaller sizes are perfect pinch bowls for prepping ingredients.

Ninja Personal Blender

To buy: $50 (originally $60) at amazon.com



While most blenders with powerful motors tend to be bulky, this compact version is ideal for people living in small spaces, and those who prefer to whip up smoothies and shakes in individual portions. It’s an Amazon bestseller thanks to the fact the 700-watt motor takes just the push of one button to operate. It can crush both ice and frozen ingredients, and you can blend your smoothie directly into the 16-ounce cup, and screw on the lid — the perfect vessel for a work lunch or post-gym snack.

Cuisinart 1-Quart Saucepan

To buy: $23 amazon.com

This incredibly affordable Cuisinart saucepan is a great value for just $23. It’s made from hard anodized nonstick aluminum, so you know it's durable and can handle heavy duty tasks. It’s the perfect size for boiling small portions of vegetables for weeknight dinners or poaching a couple eggs at a time. The handle stays cool on the stovetop, and it comes with a tempered glass lid.. Messes wipe away easily with warm water and soap.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine

To buy: $134 (originally $180) amazon.com



This single serving machine brews both espresso and regular coffee using Nespresso pods. It offers a surprising amount of versatility for such a compact appliance: Not only can the machine brew either a 5-ounce or 8-ounce cup of coffee, or a single and double espresso, it also comes with settings for bold or mild flavors, as well as hot or iced coffee. The water tank holds 37-ounces of water at a time and takes just 25 seconds to heat up. And because it measures 6- by 17- by 12-inches it’s slim enough to fit in a corner of your kitchen counter.

KitchenAid Hand Blender

To buy: $50 (originally $60) amazon.com



A corded hand blender is the right tool for any purees you may need to make like hummus, creamy soups, or baby food. This one from KitchenAid features a heavy duty stainless steel blade, and it comes with a cover to protect your cookware from scratches. A simple switch at the top controls the speed, so you don’t have to worry about any fancy settings to make it work. Plus, it comes with a 3-cup jar for storing your meals for later, or taking them with you on the go.

Amazon Basics 6-Piece Bakeware Set

To buy: $23 (originally $29) at amazon.com



It’s common knowledge that most bakeware is prone to burn spots and general wear and tear that eventually renders it unusable. At just $23 this Amazon Basics six-piece set is an affordable option if you’re looking to refresh your worn muffin tins and cake pans. It comes with a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan, two 9-inch cake pans, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 13- by 9-inch roast pan, and a 13- by 9-inch baking sheet. Every piece in the set is made from heavy duty steel, which evenly distributes heat.

Dash Mini Rice Cooker

To buy: $22 (originally $25) at amazon.com



If you’re moving into your first apartment or dorm room, or taking a road trip in an RV, this adorable rice cooker is a must have. Measuring just 6.5- by 8.3- by 16-inches, it can fit on small counters or in any cabinet. And for such a compact device, it’s actually amazingly versatile: It can cook pasta, quinoa, or oatmeal and steam vegetables, just by adding water. Meals cook in about 20 minutes at the most, and an indicator light switches on when it's done to prevent burning or overcooking. And at just $22, it’s the perfect appliance for anyone on a budget.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

To buy: $40 (originally $61) at amazon.com



This sleek glass pour over coffee maker uses a stainless steel mesh filter, instead of a paper filter, which trap flavorful oils from the coffee grounds, leaving behind bland coffee. Not only does this carafe produce bolder coffee, but the double walled insulation keeps your coffee hot. The neck of the carafe is wrapped in cork to protect your hand as you pour yourself a cup. Just pop it in the dishwasher when you’re ready to clean off the coffee grounds.

Hamilton Beach Indoor Grill

To buy: $84 at amazon.com

Grilling up steaks and vegetables isn’t just for people with a big backyard. This clever Hamilton Beach indoor grill lets you grill in any weather or season, and measuring 12.4- by 16.73- by 6.81-inches, it’s not bulky, either. Reaching temperatures of 450°F, this mini grill can sear vegetable skewers, burgers, or fish filets — and the grill plate is nonstick to easily release your food. If any food does get stuck on, the grill plates are dishwasher-safe so cleaning up is stress-free.

7-Quart Crock-Pot

To buy: $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com



This Crock-Pot is an incredible value at 40% off right now. The 7-quart capacity can stew or roast meat and vegetables to feed 9 people, making it perfect for big families or holiday dinners. A whole meal can be cooked in this one pot, meaning there’s less to clean up at the end of the night. The Crock-Pot itself is dishwasher-safe. And with no fussy settings, just low, high, and warm (which comes in handy when you do want to reheat dinner before your guests arrive), it’s particularly easy to use.

