Amazon Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These 12 Trending Kitchen Essentials—and They're All Under $25

Looking for inspiration on how to optimize your kitchen? Look no further than Amazon’s Movers & Shakers section, a trending section filled with kitchen products that shoppers are rushing to buy because they are so handy.

There are dozens of items that are capturing the attention of shoppers including Swedish dishcloths, under-the-sink organizers, a pizza grilling set, and food storage containers. But here’s the best part: Many of them are on sale. To help you make the most of your shopping time, we gathered some of the best items for you below — and prices start at just $5.

12 Kitchen Essential Deals in Movers & Shakers That Shoppers Are Snapping Up:

Antonki Kitchen 2-Pack Timer Set

This two-pack timer set is a great addition to any kitchen. Each timer is small in size, measuring only 0.7 by 2.9 by 2.7 inches, and has easy-to-read, large numbers. They are simple to use but have nifty functions: A loud or silent mode and the ability to fast-forward the time or memorize and go back to the last setting. You can choose to use the foldable kickstand to set it on the counter or use the hole to hang it, and it has a magnet so you can also put it on the refrigerator. Select the color of your choice from nine different ones, including white, clear blue, light green, and space grey.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths

Instead of reaching for a paper towel, use one of these reusable dishcloths to wipe your countertop or wash dishes. Highly absorbent and biodegradable, these multi-functional dishcloths are environmentally friendly and can be used over and over again. They are made of a sustainable cellulose and cotton material and have a diamond-textured design that helps to clean up dirt. They are safe to be used on all surface types, from wood and tile to stainless steel and glass. The dishcloths come in a ten-pack and you can select from six different colors including blue, purple, or grey.

Puzmug Oil Sprayer

Olive oil is an integral ingredient when it comes to cooking. We use it for stir-fry, salads, and plenty more. An oil sprayer that dispenses olive oil (or whatever kind of oil you prefer) rather than drizzling or splashing it on lets you put on the exact amount you want every time. This sprayer has a textured design on the top of the pump area to prevent slipping while dispensing, and the glass body has measurements in ounces listed so you know just how much oil you’ve used.

Chef's Path 4-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set

Grab this four-piece food storage container set and store your pasta, cereal, and other dried goods in style. Each container is 6.1 by 4.2 by 11.6 inches and can hold up to 11.83 cups. The lids have side-locking tabs on each side and a silicone seal to keep the containers airtight with no chance of moisture or bugs getting in. These containers are slender and made of clear BPA-free plastic so you can see exactly what is in each one. They’re perfect for getting your pantry organized and streamlined.

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener and Cut-Resistant Glove

Sharp knives are essential tools when cooking and prepping meals. Knives that are dull are a big no-no as they can slip and cut you, instead of the ingredients. That’s why it is vital to keep your knives sharp and ready to go. This knife sharpener can do the job with its three-step system that sharpens, repairs, restores, and polishes blades. There’s even an included cut-resistant glove to protect your hand, as well as an ergonomic handle to ensure you get a good grip.

Itopor Bento Box

This bento box is a great way to prepare lunch for your kids on a school day. It has ample room, measuring 6.1 by 8.9 by 2.2 inches, and has two dividers that provide three sections that keep food separate. The box is lightweight and made of natural wheat fiber. It is microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. The purple one is the most discounted in the color selection, but other colors are on sale, including green, blue, pink, and white.

Utopia Dish Towels

These dish towels are some of our favorites. They are made of 100% cotton and are so versatile. You can use them for everything from wiping up spills to covering bread to let it rise. They are super-absorbent, and unlike other towels, these don’t leave pieces of lint on glassware when wiping them dry. The towels measure 13.5 by 7.8 inches and come in a pack of 6, 12, or 24. Right now, in the six-pack, the green stripe is the most discounted one, but others on sale include the grey stripe, and the blue and white plaid designs.

Skysen Two-Pack Under-the-Sink Organizer Set

One of the kitchen areas that often gets neglected is the under-the-kitchen sink cabinet. It seems to be the catch-all place for cleaning supplies, dish soaps, and other items that we just don’t know where to put. Now is the perfect time to get that area up to par, since the Skysen two-pack under-sink organizer set is currently 53% off. Each organizer measures 17.72 by 10.04 by 6.3 inches and has two shelves. Store the tall bottles of cleaning supplies and soaps on the bottom shelves and the sponges and smaller items on the top shelves. There's even hooks on the sides and front for hanging dishrags and other items.

Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set

Making a homemade pizza is always a treat, but putting it on a pizza stone and then cooking it on the grill brings the flavor to a new level. The set includes a 13-inch pizza stone that is 3 ⁄ 8 of an inch thick. It’s also heat-resistant up to 800°F. The set also comes with a pizza peel that sports an 11.5 inch handle, and a pizza cutter. Cuisinart’s three-piece pizza grilling set is a “must-have” according to Amazon shoppers. One customer writes that using this set “results in an incredibly crispy crust,” and it’s the “best tool to have if you love pizza.”

Tiblue Insulated Lunch Bag

This insulated bag is the ideal size to take lunch to the office or to use as a cooler bag on the weekend for beach or park days. It measures 10 by 6.7 by 8 inches, offering ample room to pack a meal or up to 12 cans, according to the brand. Not only is this bag leakproof and waterproof, but it also has four layers of insulation and multiple compartments for storing items. It is available in multiple colors and designs but the black, pyramid, retro green, and romantic rose, are some of the most discounted.

ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins

The beginning of fall is a good time to organize your kitchen, and these plastic storage bins are a great way to get the ball rolling. Coming in a set of two, the bins measure 11 by 8 by 6 inches, and can be used to store many different items in the kitchen. Each bin is made of clear and durable plastic and has handles to pull out for easy access. They are also available in a 4-pack, 6-pack or 8-pack, depending on your needs.

Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale

Getting accurate measurements and weights of food and ingredients is essential while cooking or baking. The Amazon Basics digital scale is a bestseller and shopper favorite, raking in over 61,600 five-star ratings so far. One customer writes that this scale has “quickly become an indispensable tool in their culinary adventures,” adding that it has “elevated the precision of their recipes to a whole new level.” Sounds great, right?