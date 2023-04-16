Amazon Quietly Launched Its Mother's Day Gift Guide—Shop 33 of the Best Kitchen Picks at Every Price Point

Mother’s Day is less than a month away, which means it's high time to decide what you might want to grab for your very own. And, even when the holiday is top of mind, thinking of the right gift is always a challenge.

Luckily, Amazon launched a storefront filled with inspiration, and if you know your mom is a big foodie, you’re in luck. Food gifts have their very own section. Teeming with hundreds of gift ideas, the kitchen and food gift section has brands that span from KitchenAid, to OXO, Ferrero Rocher, Le Creuset, and more.

To take even more of the guesswork out, we pulled some of the best gift options that span across every price range, whether you’re looking to shop for items below or above $30. Shop 33 of our top picks for Mother’s Day gifts below.

Best Mother’s Day Gifts $30 or Below

You don’t have to spend hundreds to get a gift that’s exciting and useful, and the Hamilton Beach personal blender with over 63,900 perfect ratings on Amazon is proof of that. This is a great beginner-friendly choice when it comes to personal blenders: It’s compact, easy-to-store, plus the smaller blender cup makes cleaning up low-stress. Blend fruit smoothies, milkshakes, or even cocktails in it. Plus, the blender cup and lid pops right off as a to-go mug.

Amazon

To buy: Hamilton Beach Personal Blender, $18 (originally $22) at amazon.com

On a similar note, you can’t go wrong with a cocktail shaker if your mom loves to whip up their own beverages at home. This OXO model’s convenient design will help measure, mix, and chill drinks with ease. It has a stainless steel interior, plus a lid that’s secured with two silicone seals to prevent leaking. It also strains and pours, plus the top cap doubles as a jigger.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Steel Single Wall Cocktail Shaker, $23 at amazon.com

If your mom loves to cook, the Lodge cast iron skillet is a piece that’ll likely last in the kitchen for generations to come. It’s perfect for high-heat cooking and searing, as well as dishes that go in the oven. This skillet comes preseasoned, so your mom can cook with it straight away, plus you’ll also get a silicone handle holder for when the pan gets really hot.

The 10.25-inch diameter also makes it versatile. They’ll be able to cook smaller portions and store it with ease, but still have enough room to cook up meal-prep or family meals as well.

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Hot Handle Holder, $25 (originally $41) at amazon.com

If your mom’s a big cookbook collector and doesn’t own Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, you’d better add it to their collection. It’s just $27, but contains a vast amount of knowledge on the four pillars of building flavor. Not only will you get recipes, but you’ll also get practical cooking tips in the form of text, graphs, charts, helpful drawings, and more.

Amazon

To buy: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking, $27 at amazon.com

There’s nothing like a timely gift either, especially if it gets them excited for the upcoming season. This compact cold brew coffee maker is the perfect way to get your mom warm-weather ready.

It’s great if you want to take up making your own coffee at home, whether to save money or to enjoy the routine, and the OXO design makes it super easy to take cold brew on. It has an auto-dispensing design so it gets right to work once water and coffee is added. And even though it’s compact, it still brews up to 24-ounces of coffee at once.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $27 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Best Amazon Mother’s Day Gifts $30 and Above

There is no gift like a set of pasta bowls, especially if your giftee has never had any. They hold so many different dishes, like pasta, soup, salads, grain bowls, stews, brownie sundaes — the list goes on.

It’s one of those pieces you didn’t know you needed until they’re in your hands, which makes this $39 Mora set well-worth grabbing for your mom. Not only do they have that shallow pasta bowl shape, but they’re also aesthetically pleasing, and they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Included is a set of four, and you can choose between a few colors depending on what your mom might like.

Amazon

To buy: Mora Ceramic 4-Piece Flat Pasta Bowl Set, $39 at amazon.com

One fun gift that your mom might not buy for themselves is a pasta maker, even if they’ve always wanted one. Now's your chance to grab their very own to try out. This Mercato one isn’t just a favorite among Amazon shoppers with 19,000 five-star ratings — it’s also a Food & Wine favorite. We love it for its quality and reliability. Not only will it work well to make some of your favorite shapes at home, but it’ll also last your mom a long time.

Amazon

To buy: Mercato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, $72 (originally $78) at amazon.com

And, for moms who take everyday cooking seriously, treating them to an All-Clad pan is a great idea. This brand has been touted as having some of the best stainless steel cookware. A great place to start is the brand’s D3 10-inch skillet, since it’s a size you’ll likely use often to cook anything from proteins to vegetables or even sauces. It’s oven safe, and comes with a lid.

Amazon

To buy: All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Fry Pan with Lid, $100 at amazon.com

If you’re really ready to splurge on your mom — look no further than a KitchenAid mixer. These are an essential piece of baking equipment. While a hand-mixer can do the trick, there’s a vast amount of recipes that require a bit of multitasking, so being able to step away from a mixture as it beats away is a huge plus.

And, a KitchenAid mixer can be used for tons of different things. The 5-quart bowl size on this model is perfect for anything from cake batters to bread dough, plus it comes in a slew of colors to match your mom’s space. It’s also a shoe-in for even more gifts to come, since KitchenAid has a ton of attachments worth snapping up.

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $450 at amazon.com

The Amazon Mothers Day Gift storefront is filled with plenty of ideas to spark inspiration for any foodie. You can grab anything from coffee-makers to pasta bowls and even cast iron skillets, depending on what your mom loves to cook or bake. Regardless of what you pick up, I’m sure your mom will appreciate it.

