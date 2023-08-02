What to Buy Trending Products & Deals These Are the Amazon Kitchen Essentials That Home Cooks Desperately Want for Summer The best kitchen gadgets reviewers have “ever owned” start at just $12. By Maria Cassano Maria Cassano Maria Cassano is a writer, editor, and consultant who specializes in E-commerce. She covers all areas of affiliate and sponsored shopping, including tech, housewares, health, fashion, beauty, and pets. She currently freelances for publications like Food & Wine, MyDomaine, Real Simple, Better Homes and Gardens and more. She lives out east on Long Island with her dog, Oscar. Maria also recently launched a successful E-commerce masterclass and a product review channel on TikTok, @maria_awkwardly_reviews. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Amazon I’m not one to follow the crowd, but when it comes to Amazon wishlists, I pay attention. By adding their most coveted purchases to their personal to-buy lists, home cooks and professional chefs alike have curated a page of cooks' favorites on Amazon. That way, other cooking enthusiasts can see at a glance what’s actually worth buying (rather than scrolling through pages upon pages of mediocre products). At the moment, this page is filled with brilliant kitchen accessories and game-changing gadgets that make summer cooking a breeze. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the most-wished-for products from the collection. So if you want to grill like a pro, effortlessly prep a salad, keep your iced coffee colder for longer, or do all three, you’re covered. Best of all, these most-wished-for products start at just $12, so there’s truly something for everyone. 10 of the Most-Wished-for Cooking Products at Amazon Blue Ginkgo Over-the-Sink Colander Strainer Basket, $18 (originally $20) Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron 6-Quart Dutch Oven, $80 Ototo Big Magic Mushroom Funnel, $20 OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner, $30 OXO Tot Grape Cutter, $12 KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $20 (originally $35) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $24 (originally $40) Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer, $100 Wibimen Ice Ball Maker Mold, $26 (originally $30) Vetacsion 4-Piece Magnetic Spice Racks, $39 (originally $47) Blue Ginkgo Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $18 Most colanders are clunky and notoriously hard to store. This frequently wished-for strainer basket reaches up to 19-inches long to span the length of your entire sink, so you can rinse and dry all of your produce. Still, its slim profile allows you plenty of room to use your faucet and when you’re done, it retracts into itself for convenient storage. Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron 6-Quart Dutch Oven Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 Dutch ovens are typically thought of as cold-weather cookware — but even though this Amazon Basics Dutch oven costs significantly less than other enameled cast iron options, it’s just as versatile. One reviewer writes, “I use it on my gas stovetop, in my oven , on my grill, and pellet smoker!” while another simply adds, “It’s amazing for outdoor cooking.” Get it in three sizes and choose between 11 colors. No wonder so many people want one. Ototo Big Magic Mushroom Funnel Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 I love an accessory that’s both cute and functional — so much so that this Big Magic Mushroom funnel has creeped its way onto my own wishlist. It flips inside out so its cap functions as a cup while its stem dispenses oil, vinegar, drinks, and even cleaning products into a bottle below. It’s also dishwasher-safe and doubles as a decor item when it’s not in use. OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 It’s not summer without salads — but despite the whole no-cooking thing, salads can still be a pain to prep. This OXO Good Grips salad spinner makes it significantly easier with its one-handed pump button and braking mechanism. The clear bowl can also be used for serving, while the basket can be used as a colander. “My salad game truly reached new heights,” one reviewer reports. OXO Tot Grape Cutter Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 At first glance, this OXO grape cutter might seem superfluous to those who don’t have toddlers. However, because it can also quarter grape tomatoes, pitted olives, and small berries it has earned over 11,000 ratings and a spot on countless Amazon wishlists. One person called it the “best kitchen gadget [they’ve] ever owned,” while another raved that it’s a “must-have” if you want to prep snacks “lightning fast.” KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $20 Reviewers have called these the “best oven mitts” ever because they’re made from grippy silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 500°F. And since any barbecue sauce or charcoal rinses right off, they’re also a no-brainer for outdoor cooking. “I bought these for my husband to use when he is grilling and using the smoker. They fit well and are easy to clean,” one shopper shared. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $24 Every moment spent prepping ingredients is a moment you’re not out enjoying the sunshine. Fortunately, this vegetable chopper gets the job done fast with its soft-grip handle and four interchangeable blades for mincing, dicing, spiraling, or making ribbons. All of your prepped ingredients end up in the BPA-free container for mess-free pouring or easy storage. “I will literally never go back to dicing manually,” one reviewer reported. At just $24, it’s a total kitchen game-changer. Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 Take all of the guesswork out of grilling and smoking. This smart thermometer syncs up to your smartphone or smartwatch via Bluetooth and has a 165-foot range, so you know exactly when your food has reached the optimal temperature — all without having to open up your barbecue. The app walks you through every step of the process, and it can be used on poultry, steak, and so much more. Wibimen Ice Ball Maker Mold Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $26 Available in three colors, this ice ball mold makes 66 perfect spheres out of the liquid of your choice. Vetacsion 4-Piece Magnetic Spice Racks Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $39 Yes, they were originally designed to hold your spices and oils, but these magnetic racks come in tons of fun colors, adhere to metal without damage, and support up to 8 pounds each. As a result, reviewers have used them for holding their plant starters or for outdoor storage on their grills, too. "What an awesome way of using unused space," one shopper wrote in their review. 