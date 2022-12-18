Sad ‘The White Lotus’ Is Over? Then You’ll Love Amazon’s Secret Shop Loaded with Italian Gourmet Goods

Here’s the thing about ‘The White Lotus’ I can’t stand: They stay at these amazing resorts, in amazing places, and eat at the same restaurant for every single meal. Italy made this even more obvious, but even when they’re in Hawaii, I couldn’t help but ask why they weren’t off getting Loco Moco or Poke somewhere. Beyond Twitter users pointing out this vacation faux pas — I mean, Sicily doesn’t have just great food, but great wine as well — some have even gone as far as to suggest that eating at a different restaurant might’ve helped much of the drama subside.

Regardless, if you wish you could go on an Italian getaway akin to Jennifer Coolidge’s dream day in Sicily, the good news is, you don’t have to leave your home to do it. Well, at least the food portion of her dream day. That’s because Amazon quietly launched an under-the-radar Made in Italy section, featuring hundreds of gourmet Italian food and kitchen items you can have delivered right to your door. We’re talking panettone, pasta, olive oil, a moka pot and plenty more. Keep reading to see some of our very favorite items to shop.

Food & Wine Favorites from Amazon’s Made in Italy Collection:

Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries

Whether you’re planning a luxurious cocktail (think: spritzes and negronis) or thinking toward your dessert course (gelato, sorbet), these wild cherries in syrup are the perfect way to add some flair and flavor. And beyond their unique sweet and tart taste, the little jar they come in is just, well, for lack of a better word, adorable.

Imperia Pasta Maker Machine

There’s nothing quite like making pasta by hand. This is the machine I have and I love it — it’s six-inches wide so you can make even sheets of pasta, and comes with an included fettuccine and spaghetti cutter so you don’t have to do that part by hand. There are a variety of attachments you can grab to make different shapes, but starting with the machine is a great place for a beginner.

Giuseppe Giusti Italian Balsamic White Vinegar

Giusti, the brand behind this white balsamic vinegar, was founded in 1605, so it’s safe to say it knows a thing or two about vinegars. Imported from Modena, Italy, this balsamic vinegar is a great addition to any cheese course, as well as a perfect acid to add some zip to your next salad dressing. Not as much zip as a Vespa, but close.

Fiasconaro Panettone

You may be seeing panettone everywhere right now and for good reason: It’s delicious. Each bread pudding cake from this bakery takes 36 hours to bake to ensure great flavor all the way through. If you have any left over, it’s also perfect for French toast. It’ll be difficult to save some, but that French toast is well worth it.

Snips Stackable Cold Storage Meat Saver

Yes, this is made in Italy, but we couldn’t help but think of Peppa Pig. It seems like a great container for bringing prosciutto along with you to a picnic, and that pig on the lid will make you smile every time you use it.

Crushed Calabrian Chili Pepper Paste

I put these calabrian chilis on everything. It’s great as a little added kick to pasta, but one of my favorite uses is atop a slice of pizza. I learned that trick from Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn, and the combination of oil and spice is truly magical atop any kind of slice. I’ll be stocking my fridge with jars of these chilis.

Bialetti Moka Pot Express 6-Cup

Using a Bialetti is a great way to make espresso at home without splurging on an espresso maker. This six-cup model works on any stovetop and creates enough coffee for an after-dinner espresso with guests, or just a normal workday for yours truly.

Morelli Pasta Egg Tagliolini Pack of 2

This egg-based morelli pasta is a great way to make ordinary pasta nights more exciting. It’s akin to pasta you’d find in an Italian specialty store and versatile to go along with any sauce from pesto to arrabiata. And because it comes in a pack of two, you don’t have to choose: You can try it with both.

Rega San Marzano DOP Tomato Pack of 4

Whether you’re firing up the pizza oven or perfecting your pomodoro, these tomatoes will help elevate your sauce. But don’t just take my word for it. One reviewer writes, “I made spaghetti sauce, and it was the best I’ve ever made.” I’m not sure how often this person makes spaghetti sauce, but I’m willing to bet it’s quite often.

La Rustichella Black Truffle Pate

The perfect addition to any charcuterie board, this black truffle pate combines black truffles, porcini mushrooms, and champignons to create an umami bomb. Easily spreadable, it’ll work well on water crackers, but you might want to binge on a crusty loaf of sourdough and some nice cheese to help it really shine.

Fabbri Orgeat Flavoring Syrup

I’m normally all for making cocktail syrups from scratch, but orgeat is the one I like to buy pre-made. It requires a lot of work with almonds, which I think is just a little over the top. This syrup will keep your bar cart stocked for a good long while though, and is an essential ingredient in plenty of cocktails like the Japanese Cocktail, a Modern Mai Tai, and plenty more.

Bormioli Rocco 6-Piece Stackable Glass Set

These glasses are my personal favorites. With a timeless design, they’re perfect for everything from water to cocktails, and are dishwasher-safe. They’re also extremely durable, and that’s coming from someone who breaks nearly every glass. I still have the complete set I bought just a few years ago.

Caffe Borbone Espresso Beans

Last but certainly not least, comes espresso, straight from Italy. Whether you have a Moka Pot or an espresso machine, the crema on this roast is excellent, and along with a deep smoky flavor, will transport you to a cafe in Italy. Drink it straight or in a cappuccino, either way, it’s the perfect Italian start to your morning.