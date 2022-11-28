I’m a Food Editor, and This Is the One Kitchen Product I Recommend Buying Today

With so many products on sale, Black Friday can be overwhelming. There are so many people to shop for, different retailers to check out, and the risk of buying something before it’s even more marked down for Cyber Monday. Whether you skipped post-Thanksgiving shopping or want to see what’s worth buying today, I’ve got you covered. This Lodge Dutch oven, usually $133 is just $60 right now, and it’s the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Out of everything in my kitchen, the Lodge Dutch oven is my favorite kitchen product (tied with this De'Longhi Espresso Machine that’s also on sale today). The 6-quart pot is my go-to piece of cookware for big batches of soup, chili, pasta, and tender meat, as it can go from the stovetop to the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, has superior heat retention, and is easy to clean. It’s constructed of enameled cast iron with a chip-resistant coating and features a tight-fitting lid and sturdy handles for easy transport. There’s honestly not much you can’t do with this versatile pot.

To buy: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $133) at amazon.com

Before deciding on this Dutch oven, I did my research. As a food editor, I’m picky about my cookware, but I’m also careful with my money. I had my eye on three different pots from popular brands and ultimately chose the Lodge model because of its design, performance, and overall value. Not only is it our brand’s best overall pick, but it’s earned top marks from more than 30,000 Amazon customers and ranks as the No. 1 bestseller in its category.

“I love this so much that everyone I know who doesn't have one is getting one for Christmas,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “So far I've made roasts, coq au vin, and no-knead bread (not a baker, so I was shocked at how easy it was and how well it turned out).”

In addition to its outstanding performance, this Dutch oven is very attractive. I love how it can double as a serving bowl when entertaining and looks good left out on the stove when not in use, especially if you are short on cabinet space. It comes in more than 25 colors, from neutral to bold shades, so you can find one that suits your style. While some colors are 55% off today, others are 40% off. You’ll get a great deal no matter which one you choose.

Although it’s technically dishwasher-safe, I wash it by hand after each use. Handwashing a large pot might be challenging with a small sink, but luckily, it doesn’t require serious elbow grease. I was pleasantly surprised by how easily the food washed away with warm water, a little dish soap, and a scrub brush. Just make sure to let the pot cool down before cleaning it.

There seems to be a new multipurpose gadget every year, but nothing beats a tried-and-true cookware piece that will last a lifetime. And if you’re like me and enjoy cooking in various ways (think: roasting, steaming, frying, and baking), consider adding this Lodge Dutch oven to your collection. Hurry, this steep discount won’t last much longer.

