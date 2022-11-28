I’m a Food Editor, and This Is the One Kitchen Product I Recommend Buying Today

Shop my favorite Dutch oven while it’s 55% off.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan, Associate Commerce Editor at Food & Wine
Bridget Degnan

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, Kitchen Products

Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor specializing in kitchen product reviews and roundups. Bridget joined the Dotdash Meredith commerce team in 2019 and has three years of experience writing and editing food, drink, and lifestyle content for a variety of brands. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, and more.

Experience Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor at Allrecipes and has three years of experience writing and editing for Dotdash Meredith brands. She has tested and reviewed several meal subscription services and has spent countless hours researching kitchen and food products. She has a B.A. in advertising from Iowa State University, where she found her passion for magazine writing thanks to her journalism professors.

Bridget has always loved being in the kitchen, whether it's cooking a new recipe or baking a cake for no reason in particular. Most of her recipe inspiration comes from her dad (who loved to cook), Giada De Laurentiis, and Ina Garten. Bridget is also a coffee aficionado. The highlight of her week is her early morning coffee dates with her sister. For three years, they have met at different local establishments on Thursdays before work. Lavender oat milk lattes are her favorite.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lodge 6 Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Photo:

Amazon

With so many products on sale, Black Friday can be overwhelming. There are so many people to shop for, different retailers to check out, and the risk of buying something before it’s even more marked down for Cyber Monday. Whether you skipped post-Thanksgiving shopping or want to see what’s worth buying today, I’ve got you covered. This Lodge Dutch oven, usually $133 is just $60 right now, and it’s the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Out of everything in my kitchen, the Lodge Dutch oven is my favorite kitchen product (tied with this De'Longhi Espresso Machine that’s also on sale today). The 6-quart pot is my go-to piece of cookware for big batches of soup, chili, pasta, and tender meat, as it can go from the stovetop to the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, has superior heat retention, and is easy to clean. It’s constructed of enameled cast iron with a chip-resistant coating and features a tight-fitting lid and sturdy handles for easy transport. There’s honestly not much you can’t do with this versatile pot

Lodge 6 Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $133) at amazon.com

Before deciding on this Dutch oven, I did my research. As a food editor, I’m picky about my cookware, but I’m also careful with my money. I had my eye on three different pots from popular brands and ultimately chose the Lodge model because of its design, performance, and overall value. Not only is it our brand’s best overall pick, but it’s earned top marks from more than 30,000 Amazon customers and ranks as the No. 1 bestseller in its category

“I love this so much that everyone I know who doesn't have one is getting one for Christmas,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “So far I've made roasts, coq au vin, and no-knead bread (not a baker, so I was shocked at how easy it was and how well it turned out).” 

In addition to its outstanding performance, this Dutch oven is very attractive. I love how it can double as a serving bowl when entertaining and looks good left out on the stove when not in use, especially if you are short on cabinet space. It comes in more than 25 colors, from neutral to bold shades, so you can find one that suits your style. While some colors are 55% off today, others are 40% off. You’ll get a great deal no matter which one you choose. 

Although it’s technically dishwasher-safe, I wash it by hand after each use. Handwashing a large pot might be challenging with a small sink, but luckily, it doesn’t require serious elbow grease. I was pleasantly surprised by how easily the food washed away with warm water, a little dish soap, and a scrub brush. Just make sure to let the pot cool down before cleaning it. 

There seems to be a new multipurpose gadget every year, but nothing beats a tried-and-true cookware piece that will last a lifetime. And if you’re like me and enjoy cooking in various ways (think: roasting, steaming, frying, and baking), consider adding this Lodge Dutch oven to your collection. Hurry, this steep discount won’t last much longer. 

Lodge 6 Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: Apricot 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (originally $133) at amazon.com 

Lodge Manufacturing Company EC6D32 Enameled Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: Indigo 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $133) at amazon.com 

Lodge 6 Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: Lagoon 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $133) at amazon.com 

Lodge 6 Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: Oyster White 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $133) at amazon.com

Lodge 6 Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: Lilac 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (originally $133) at amazon.com 

More Cyber Monday Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 qt., Cerise
Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is Chock-Full of Dutch Oven Deals Up to 55% Off
CM Amazon Dutch Oven Deals Roundup tout
Amazon Has Delicious Deals on Dutch Ovens for Cyber Monday—Up to $200 Off
Black Friday Cast Iron Lodge Deals Roundup Tout
Staub, Le Creuset, and Lodge Cast Iron Deals Are Over the Top for Black Friday
Early Deals Roundup Cyber Monday tout
These 23 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Cyber Monday
This Black Friday, Shop Incredible Deals on Top Cookware from Amazon with Discounts As Steep As 50% Tout
Amazon Dropped Tons of Black Friday Cookware Deals on Thanksgiving, from All-Clad to Lodge
Amazon Early Black Friday Dutch Oven Deals Roundup Tout
Don’t Wait: Dutch Ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen Items to Snap Up Before Cyber Monday Ends
Early Caraway Deal Roundup Tout
Caraway’s Once-a-Year Sale Is Offering Up to $150 Off Its Internet-Famous Cookware Sets
Early BF Lodge Roundup Tout
Black Friday Isn’t Here Yet, but Amazon Already Dropped Deep Discounts on Lodge Cast Iron Cookware
Early Dutch Oven Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Dutch Ovens Up to 62% Off Before Its October Prime Sale
Amazon Early Kitchen Deals Roundup
30 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Already Shop for Your Kitchen—Up to 73% Off
Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Whoa, Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Kitchen and Home Must-Haves for Black Friday—Up to 84% Off
Early Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (first-person)
I’m a Kitchen Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Early Black Friday Deals on My Wishlist
Ina Garten; KitchenAid stand mixer
Score Steep Discounts on Ina Garten’s All-Time Favorite Pieces, from Le Creuset Dutch Ovens to KitchenAid Mixers and Wüsthof Knives
Early Cast Iron/Lodge Deals Roundup Tout
Lodge's Cast Iron Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Amazon's Massive October Sale
best dutch ovens
The 10 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022