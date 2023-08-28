Hurry! Amazon Just Slashed Prices of Top-Notch Knife Brands by 62%, Including Henckels and Shun

Save hundreds before the deals end.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023

Knives should be the star of your kitchen. The right set is versatile, hard-working, and can retain its sharpness for long periods, even after everyday use. If the knives you own now just aren’t up to the task, you need to replace them — and now is the best time to do it, because ahead of Labor Day, Amazon is offering steep discounts on all kinds of must-have knives. 

Right now, you can save up to 62% off on coveted brands like Henckels, Shun, Cuisinart, and more. And it's not just knife sets that are on sale, but chef’s knives and steak knives, too. There are tons of great options to choose from at Amazon, but we narrowed it down to our picks for eight best knife deals to shop right now. 

Best Labor Day Deals on Knives at Amazon 

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set

Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Henckels is famous for its German-forged knives, which arrive at your door sharp and remain that way, even if you use them every day. One big benefit of these knives is that cleanup is easy: The stain-resistant blades can be rinsed in the dishwasher. This set is 59% off right now and comes with a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, and six 4.5-inch steak knives, as well as a set of kitchen shears, all nested inside a wooden block. Conveniently, it comes with its own sharpening steel as well. Amazon shoppers gave this set more than 11,400 five-star ratings, and one shopper wrote that the knives, “cut any meat or vegetables like a hot knife through butter.”

Cuisinart Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

These stainless steel knives have a ceramic coating to prevent any food from sticking to the blades. This colorful set will make your kitchen stand out, but there’s a practical reason for it too: The color-coded system helps prevent cross-contamination during meal prep (for instance, only slice chicken breasts with the green knife, and vegetables with the purple knife). Plus, each knife comes with its own blade cover. One Amazon shopper who loves these knives wrote that they are “sharp and cut easily,” and added that “the color coding makes it easy to grab the knife you need.” Need another reason to love this knife set? It’s 62% off right now. 

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set

Amazon McCook MC23A Knife Sets

This McCook knife set is also packed with all the essentials — including a chef’s knife and two sets of kitchen shears — and it's only $48 right now, which is affordable compared to many other knife sets. The knives feature ergonomic handles that are comfortable to hold while you’re chopping, and the knife block features a built-in sharpener.

Henckels 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Amazon HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife

If you’re looking for a knife that will be your reliable assistant in the kitchen, pick up this Henckels 8-inch chef’s knife. Known for the brand’s reliable sharpness, Henckels knives also make precision cuts whether you’re mincing garlic or dicing onions. Versatile enough to slice through something as tough as a large cut of meat, or as delicate as a bunch of herbs, this knife will never let you down.

Imarku Steak Knives, Set of 6

Amazon imarku Steak Knives

Although they might be labeled steak knives, these now-53% off Imarku knives are a kitchen essential even if you don’t eat a ton of meat. Made from high-quality Japanese stainless steel, these knives are corrosion-resistant, according to the brand, which gives them a long life span. Cut through chicken breasts and vegetables, or even use them to slice through fruit in a pinch. Plus, the pakka wood handles add a stylish touch.

Henckels 4-Inch Paring Knife

Amazon Prime Day HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 4-inch Paring Knife

Another Henckels knife that you might like to have in your collection is this paring knife. This type of knife is important to have on hand for delicate meal prep tasks like peeling apples or cutting strawberries into small slices — it’s also handy for mincing garlic and shallots. One shopper praised the knife because it's “perfect for any level chef from novice to master,” and added that “its ergonomic handle makes it easy to maneuver.”

Shun 7-Inch Santoku Knife

Amazon Shun Classic 7 inch Santoku Knife

Even if you have a chef’s knife, you may also want a santoku knife. This Japanese knife has a shorter blade, usually about 6 inches, which gives the user more control and precision. They’re also lighter, which might be even more comfortable for a less-experienced homecook to use. They excel in slicing cheese or mincing herbs and are particularly adept at cutting through meat. This Shun santoku knife is crafted from 16 layers of stainless steel, and features an ultra-sharp blade — and right now it's 52% off.

Cutluxe Carving Knife

Cutluxe Slicing Carving Knife

Looking ahead to the holidays, you might need a carving knife to help you tackle the Thanksgiving turkey and the Christmas ham. Designed specifically to carve slices of large cuts of meat this Cutluxe carving knife makes cutting through brisket or pot roast a breeze. Amazon shoppers love it too. It’s earned more than 2,300 five star ratings, and one shopper praised the fact that it's “extremely sharp [and] thin and feels light as a feather.” They also love that it “makes slicing effortless.”

