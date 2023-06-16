I Have the Tidiest Kitchen Because of These 7 Clever Finds—and Prices Start at $17

Since my recent move from a little New York City apartment to a Philadelphia townhouse, my full-sized kitchen — complete with a garbage disposal and stove top with working burners — has become my personal haven. Unfortunately, despite its larger size, it still becomes cluttered. After so many marinara stains and a few discombobulated flatware drawers, I began to feel that no matter how often I cleaned and organized my kitchen, it would still always be a disordered mess.

Determined to find a lasting solution and keep my kitchen from falling into disrepair, I tested out more Amazon gadgets than I can count to find durable, adjustable, and visually-appealing products that keep my happy place looking spick and span. Now, my kitchen looks better than ever. Here are seven of my favorite kitchen organizers, starting at just $18.

7 of the Best Kitchen Organizers:

Simluxe Bag Storage Organizers

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

Whether you’re a leftovers hoarder or devoted meal prepper, plastic bags (I love these reusable ones) are a must in any active kitchen. The only issue? They typically come in bulky, unattractive boxes that don’t fit neatly into kitchen drawers. These bamboo organizers separate your bags by size so you’re never left sorting through a miscellaneous pile, and are thin enough to fit into any standard drawer. I’ve started tossing those brightly-colored, bent up boxes in the recycling and easily loading my bags into these containers for neater, more aesthetically-pleasing storage, and I’m never going back.

KMN Home Silicone Drawer Liners

To buy: $35 at amazon.com

As someone who often scours TikTok and Instagram for the latest kitchen gadget trends, I’ve compiled quite a collection. Asid\e from the standard spatula and whisk, my middle kitchen drawers overflow with everything from an electric can opener to multiple potato mashers. To avoid letting my guilty pleasure clutter my kitchen (and to maintain ample space for my next purchases), I love using these customizable silicone liners. The mat is complete with a grid pattern, which allows you to easily cut it to perfectly fit into your drawers. Plus, you can arrange the divots to your liking, which means it easily adjusts to the shapes and sizes of your utensils. This one measures 14- by 20- by 1-inch which is perfect for a standard kitchen drawer.

Set of 6 ERISED Glass Jars

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

These glass jars are my kitchen’s unsung hero. I use them for almost everything. They are in my pantry for storage of dry goods like pasta, oats, flour, and sugar. They are great for storing quick-pickled onions and radishes. I use some for dog food and treats, and I even store incense sticks and other tchotchkes in them, too. These jars are easily hand-washable and seal tightly, preventing food from going stale or attracting pests. But I love the wooden top for an extra sense of style.



YouLike Stackable Refrigerator Drawer Cabinets, Set of 4

To buy: $70 at amazon.com

Too much food, not enough fridge space? These pull-out fridge cabinets will instantly up your organization game, save space, and keep food odors at bay. With their see-through design, the drawers make it easier than ever to keep track of the produce I have stocked, reducing my household’s food waste. They truly make tidying my fridge (and keeping it from getting re-cluttered) a snap.

mDesign Soda Organizer Bins

To buy: $18 at amazon.com

From citrusy seltzers to cold brews and ready-to-drink cocktails, my fridge is constantly full of canned beverages, which if stored incorrectly, can roll around and become a chaotic mess. Enter these can organizer bins that maximize my fridge space and prevent cans from tumbling out. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit your beverage style of choice, including skinny cans (my personal favorite) and water bottles. This is an especially great option for larger households with limited fridge space.



Famhap Drawer Organizers 16-Piece Set

To buy: $17 with coupon (originally $18) at amazon.com

These organizers gave me flatware drawers that made my mom proud. Each set comes with 16 containers in three different sizes. I arrange them to fit my space and silverware, then snap them together. The interlocking trays additionally come with small pads to prevent them from sliding around in cabinets. The large ones are ideal for cutlery and serving utensils, while the smaller size is perfect for storing bag clips and rubber bands. I have even purchased multiple sets in different colors to mix-and-match them.



Kitsure Pull-Out Spice Rack Organizer

To buy: $20 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

In experimenting with different recipes throughout the years, I’ve collected a myriad of spices that were beginning to pile up in my cabinets and on my countertops. Luckily, there’s an easy solution that doesn’t involve alphabetizing: These metal spice racks pull out, making it easy to find the spice I need without having to sort through dozens of jars. Coming in packs of two, they’re easy to install, instantly leveled up my kitchen, and make cooking a breeze. Plus, they automatically save pantry space and reduce the appearance of clutter.

