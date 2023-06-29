Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon

Barbecuing, grilling, and outdoor dining are all on the itinerary for Fourth of July weekend. Another thing that’s on the horizon? Impressive kitchen deals on everything you’d want to have while cooking this summer. Amazon is dropping sales for the long holiday weekend with deals up to a whopping 62% off.

Before you start cooking up a storm this weekend, you might want to upgrade your collection with marked down essentials on cookware, appliances, and even dining furniture must-haves. You can find these deals by searching page by page in this hidden Gold Box Deals hub and Amazon’s Prime Day section or you could just browse the best 50 we’ve curated below. There are major discounts on Staub, Lodge, Le Creuset, Ninja, Nespresso, J.A. Henckels, Cuisinart, and more. And the prices? They start at just $17.

Best Fourth of July Deals Overall

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Cookware Deals

Making meals requires a delicious recipe and good cookware. If you’re lacking on the latter, don’t fret — these deals pots, pans, and more will certainly help. Grill pans that deliver perfectly seared burgers from Lodge and Le Creuset are up to 45% off. Plus there are nonstick cookware sets from Calphalon and All-Clad up to $150 off right now.

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Appliance Deals

Several top-tier brands are on sale during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale including finds from Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and more. You’ll find bestselling air fryers, pressure cookers, and toasters massively discounted — some going for their cheapest price in a month! There are also Keurig coffee makers and Nespresso espresso machines on sale, too. And for sweet summer treats, rely on KitchenAid’s popular stand mixer for baked goods and Cuisinart’s automatic ice cream maker for creamy desserts.

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Kitchen Knife Deals

Discover the best deals on the best kitchen knives below. Think stainless steel knives from Cuisinart and Victorinox up to 62% off as well as knife block set sales on J.A. Henckels, Chicago Cutlery, Calphalon, and KitchenAid. This Calphalon knife block set even comes with a built-in blade sharpener for consistently sharp blades — and not only is it on sale, but it has a hidden coupon as well.

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Dining Furniture Deals

On top of cooking items , Amazon is also delivering on sales on dining furniture, too. Some of the markdowns include stylish dining chairs, tables, and complete sets. You’ll also find outdoor patio furniture on sale right now, like this classic wood dining set that’s $319 off and this relaxed chat bundle up to 34% off.

J.A. Henckels Classic 4-Inch Paring Knife

Amazon

To buy: $27 (originally $67) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Enamel Steel Stockpot

Amazon

To buy: $92 (originally $115) at amazon.com

Calphalon Simply Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $180 (originally $330) at amazon.com

Staub Cast Iron Petite Artichoke Cocotte

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Deep Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $38) at amazon.com

Ninja Nutri Ninja Blender

Amazon

To buy: $160 (originally $250) at amazon.com

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: $380 (originally $460) at amazon.com

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

To buy: $73 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Walker Edison Delray 4-Piece Patio Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $626 (originally $945) at amazon.com

Ashley Furniture Skempton 3-Piece Counter Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $326 (originally $500) at amazon.com

