Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon

Before you start cooking up a storm this weekend, you might want to upgrade your collection with marked down essentials on cookware, appliances, and even dining furniture must-haves. You can find these deals by searching page by page in this hidden Gold Box Deals hub and Amazon’s Prime Day section or you could just browse the best 50 we’ve curated below. There are major discounts on Staub, Lodge, Le Creuset, Ninja, Nespresso, J.A. Henckels, Cuisinart, and more. And the prices? They start at just $17. Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023 Best Fourth of July Deals Overall Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill, $35 (originally $50) Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, $100 (originally $185) J.A. Henckels Classic 4-Inch Paring Knife, $27 (originally $67) Cuisinart 11-Piece Chef's Classic Stainless Cookware Set, $180 (originally $450) Christopher Knight Home Coronado Outdoor Bistro Set, $228 (originally $310) Le Creuset Enamel Steel Stockpot, $92 (originally $115) Roundhill Furniture Biony Dining Chairs, $127 (originally $190) Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $62 (originally $160) Walker Edison Color Dining Room Table and Chair Set, $283 (originally $499) Amazon Best Fourth of July Cookware Deals Making meals requires a delicious recipe and good cookware. If you’re lacking on the latter, don’t fret — these deals pots, pans, and more will certainly help. Grill pans that deliver perfectly seared burgers from Lodge and Le Creuset are up to 45% off. Plus there are nonstick cookware sets from Calphalon and All-Clad up to $150 off right now. Lodge 10.5-Inch Square Cast Iron Grill Pan, $22 (originally $40) Calphalon Classic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $145 (originally $198) Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, $180 (originally $270) Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan, $170 (originally $215) All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $50 with coupon (originally $110) Staub Cast Iron Petite Artichoke Cocotte, $20 (originally $35) Calphalon Simply Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $180 (originally $330) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Deep Skillet, $30 (originally $38) Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte, $96 (originally $143) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $240 (originally $300) Amazon Best Fourth of July Appliance Deals Several top-tier brands are on sale during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale including finds from Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and more. You’ll find bestselling air fryers, pressure cookers, and toasters massively discounted — some going for their cheapest price in a month! There are also Keurig coffee makers and Nespresso espresso machines on sale, too. And for sweet summer treats, rely on KitchenAid’s popular stand mixer for baked goods and Cuisinart’s automatic ice cream maker for creamy desserts. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (originally $130) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $109 (originally $150) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $130 (originally $170) Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster Oven, $30 (originally $55) Ninja Nutri Ninja Blender, $160 (originally $250) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $380 (originally $460) FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine, $84 (originally $116) Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine, $177 (originally $229) Cuisinart Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Sorbet Maker, $50 (originally $68) Breville Juice Fountain Elite Juicer, $300 (originally $450) Amazon Best Fourth of July Kitchen Knife Deals Discover the best deals on the best kitchen knives below. Think stainless steel knives from Cuisinart and Victorinox up to 62% off as well as knife block set sales on J.A. Henckels, Chicago Cutlery, Calphalon, and KitchenAid. This Calphalon knife block set even comes with a built-in blade sharpener for consistently sharp blades — and not only is it on sale, but it has a hidden coupon as well. J.A. Henckels Classic 6-inch Chef’s Knife, $46 (originally $84) Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Kitchen Knife Set, $25 (originally $65) McCook 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $48 (originally $80) J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $35 (originally $50) Victorinox Swiss Classic Paring Knife Set, $17 (originally $30) Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $73 (originally $100) Chicago Cutlery Insignia2 18-Piece Knife Block Set, $95 (originally $150) Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 12-Piece Cutlery Set, $108 with coupon (originally $180) J.A. Henckels Statement 20-Piece Knife Block Set, $199 (originally $440) KitchenAid Gourmet 14-Piece Triple Rivet Knife Block Set, $64 (originally $100) Amazon Best Fourth of July Dining Furniture Deals On top of cooking items , Amazon is also delivering on sales on dining furniture, too. Some of the markdowns include stylish dining chairs, tables, and complete sets. You’ll also find outdoor patio furniture on sale right now, like this classic wood dining set that’s $319 off and this relaxed chat bundle up to 34% off. Christopher Knight Home Francie Oak Dining Chairs, $154 (originally $234) Ashley Furniture Coviar 6-Piece Dining Set, $420 (originally $683) Dorel Living Montgomery 3-Piece Dining Bar Set, $88 (originally $143) Walker Edison Delray 4-Piece Patio Dining Set, $626 (originally $945) Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3-Piece Chat Set, $264 (originally $399) Ashley Furniture Realyn Dining Room Upholstered Chairs, $159 (originally $366) Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Dining Set, $658 (originally $829) Walker Edison Maui 6-Piece Modern Patio Dining Set, $907 (originally $1,309) Ashley Furniture Skempton 3-Piece Counter Dining Set, $326 (originally $500) Walker Edison Fehr 4-Door Bookmatch Buffet, $210 (originally $359) J.A. 