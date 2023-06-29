Staub, Cuisinart, J.A. Henckels, and More Are on Sale This Fourth of July Weekend—Up to 62% Off on Amazon

Find deals on cookware, appliances, kitchen, knives, dining furniture, and more.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Staub Cast Iron 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Barbecuing, grilling, and outdoor dining are all on the itinerary for Fourth of July weekend. Another thing that’s on the horizon? Impressive kitchen deals on everything you’d want to have while cooking this summer. Amazon is dropping sales for the long holiday weekend with deals up to a whopping 62% off. 

Before you start cooking up a storm this weekend, you might want to upgrade your collection with marked down essentials on cookware, appliances, and even dining furniture must-haves. You can find these deals by searching page by page in this hidden Gold Box Deals hub and Amazon’s Prime Day section or you could just browse the best 50 we’ve curated below. There are  major discounts on Staub, Lodge, Le Creuset, Ninja, Nespresso, J.A. Henckels, Cuisinart, and more. And the prices? They start at just $17.

Best Fourth of July Deals Overall

Amazon Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Kitchen Cookware

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Cookware Deals

Making meals requires a delicious recipe and good cookware. If you’re lacking on the latter, don’t fret — these deals pots, pans, and more will certainly help. Grill pans that deliver perfectly seared burgers from Lodge and Le Creuset are up to 45% off. Plus there are nonstick cookware sets from Calphalon and All-Clad up to $150 off right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Appliance Deals

Several top-tier brands are on sale during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale including finds from Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and more. You’ll find bestselling air fryers, pressure cookers, and toasters massively discounted — some going for their cheapest price in a month! There are also Keurig coffee makers and Nespresso espresso machines on sale, too. And for sweet summer treats, rely on KitchenAid’s popular stand mixer for baked goods and Cuisinart’s automatic ice cream maker for creamy desserts. 

Amazon Calphalon Classic Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Kitchen Knife Deals

Discover the best deals on the best kitchen knives below. Think stainless steel knives from Cuisinart and Victorinox up to 62% off as well as knife block set sales on J.A. Henckels, Chicago Cutlery, Calphalon, and KitchenAid. This Calphalon knife block set even comes with a built-in blade sharpener for consistently sharp blades — and not only is it  on sale, but it has a hidden coupon as well. 

Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Dining Furniture Deals

On top of cooking items , Amazon is also delivering on sales on dining furniture, too. Some of the markdowns include stylish dining chairs, tables, and complete sets. You’ll also find outdoor patio furniture on sale right now, like this classic wood dining set that’s $319 off and this relaxed chat bundle up to 34% off.  

J.A. Henckels Classic 4-Inch Paring Knife

Amazon Prime Day HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 4-inch Paring Knife

Amazon

To buy: $27 (originally $67) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Enamel Steel Stockpot

Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Stockpot, 8 qt

Amazon

To buy: $92 (originally $115) at amazon.com

Calphalon Simply Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon Prime Day Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Amazon

To buy: $180 (originally $330) at amazon.com

Staub Cast Iron Petite Artichoke Cocotte

Amazon Prime Day STAUB Ceramics Dutch Oven 16-oz Petite Artichoke Cocotte

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Deep Skillet

Amazon Prime Day Lodge L8DSK3 Cast Iron Deep Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $38) at amazon.com

Ninja Nutri Ninja Blender

Amazon Prime Day Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender

Amazon

To buy: $160 (originally $250) at amazon.com

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid KSM150PSAQ Artisan Series 5-Qt

Amazon

To buy: $380 (originally $460) at amazon.com

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon Prime Day Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

To buy: $73 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Walker Edison Delray 4-Piece Patio Dining Set

Amazon Prime Day Walker Edison Delray Classic 4 Piece Acacia Wood X Back Patio Chat Set

Amazon

To buy: $626 (originally $945) at amazon.com

Ashley Furniture Skempton 3-Piece Counter Dining Set 

Amazon Prime Day Signature Design by Ashley Skempton 3 Piece Counter Height Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $326 (originally $500) at amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Amazon Prime Day Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation
Don't Wait for Prime Day–This Bestselling Robot Vacuum Is Already $300 Off
July 4th Weekend Grills and More at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Fourth of July Grill Deals Include Up to 40% Off Weber, Blackstone, and More
One-Off Deal: Blates tout
These Pasta Bowls Are Sure to Become Your ‘Go-To Bowls’—Grab a Set at 41% Off ASAP
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Announcement Tout
Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023
Target Best Early July 4 Deals
Target Deeply Discounted 8,400+ Kitchen Items Ahead of July 4, and We Found 23 Top Deals Up to 70% Off
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Furniture
Amazon Is Taking Up to 72% Off Outdoor Furniture Weeks Before Prime Day—Here’s What to Get
Prime Day: Deal Roundup: Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
Amazon Is Full of Cast Iron Cookware Deals, Including Up to 53% Off Lodge, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart
Deal Roundup: Tested-Favorites Tout
These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
July 4th Weekend Grills and More at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Fourth of July Grill Deals Include Up to 40% Off Weber, Blackstone, and More
Blue Diamond Cookware Tout
Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Stocked with Deals Ahead of Prime Day—Our Favorites Are Up to 67% Off
Best Deals Happening This June on Amazon Tout
Lodge, Ninja, and More Top Kitchen Brands Are Nearly 70% Off at Amazon—These Are the Deals to Grab
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Products Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals I Want for Myself
Early Deals: Deal Roundup: Lodge Tout
Don't Wait for Prime Day—Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Williams Sonoma Sale Round Up Tout
Hurry: Williams Sonoma Is Still Taking Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More After Memorial Day Weekend
Best Member-Only Weekend Deals Tout
Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7
Best Dutch Ovens
The 7 Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Tests
Best Places to Buy Cookware Online
The 10 Best Places to Buy Cookware in 2023
Best Knife Sets
The 7 Best Knife Sets for 2023, According to Our Tests
crock-pot
The Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals for Your Kitchen