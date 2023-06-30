What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Prime Day Deals I Use This Small-but-Mighty Nutribullet Blender Every Day in the Summer, and Right Now It's Nearly 30% Off Amazon marked it down to just $50 for the Fourth of July. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon For me, the heat of summer and more time spent outdoors always calls for something refreshing and cold. I've been blending up iced drinks, homemade lemonades, smoothies, milkshakes — anything iced and drinkable, really — for years to keep cool. And I've been using this Nutribullet Blender to do it. I've owned this model for what feels like nearly a decade. It's small and simple, but mighty, powerful, and so incredibly easy to use. And just in time to cool off your own sweltering summer days this Fourth of July weekend, it's on sale for nearly 30% off. Amazon To buy: Nutribullet Personal Blender, $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com This blender is very fuss-free and has a small footprint. It comes with a compact 600-watt motor base, and altogether, it measures at just a foot tall even with the lid on. It’s 11-inches wide, and 6-inches in depth. I push it into a tiny corner of my kitchen counter so it’s always available, but never in the way when I’m cooking. Unlike some other personal blenders, the base of this model has no buttons, which is a hallmark of Nutribullet blenders in my opinion. Instead, you just place the lid (which has the stainless steel blade affixed) onto the 24-ounce cup, then pop it onto the blender base. Then, all you have to do from there is twist, and the machine starts whizzing away. Because of how intuitive the design is, it feels so effortless to use. I place my ingredients into the cup and before I know it, it’s ready to pour into a glass. My favorite smoothie to make in it uses frozen berries, peanut butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, and some non-dairy milk. The blender is able to crush up the berries with little to no effort. I also love using it for thicker drinks, like milkshakes, mixed drinks for the beach, as well as savory dressings for salads, which it blends with ease, too. It’s the perfect blender for day-to-day use, plus the now-$50 price tag makes it that much sweeter. It includes a blender base, a cup, and a lid with blade as well as a to-go lid to take the cup with you, and a lid ring that goes around the cup’s top to make drinking easier. Basically, it has everything you need. The cup, along with the lids, clean up like a dream. I just give them a quick soapy scrub in the sink, and when I feel like it needs a deeper clean, I pop the cup into the dishwasher. I’m not the only one that loves it either — the blender has 54,500 perfect ratings at Amazon. If you’re in search of a blender that’ll make it effortless to whip up refreshing drinks this summer, this Nutribullet blender is the one for you. Grab it now this Fourth of July weekend while it’s just shy of 30% off. Shop More Personal Blenders on Sale Amazon To buy: Nutribullet Rx Blender, $116 (originally $160) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Ninja Blender and Food Processor Combo Set, $50 (originally $60) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, $90 (originally $100) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor, $90 (originally $120) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Ninja Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender Set, $160 (originally $250) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Nutribullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender, $80 (originally $90) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Nutribullet Blender Combo, $110 (originally $150) at amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 9 Best Deals The Best Attachment You Can Buy for Your KitchenAid Is Less Than $30 Take on Messy Under-Sink Storage with One of Our Favorite Organizers That's Nearly 50% Off