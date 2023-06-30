I Use This Small-but-Mighty Nutribullet Blender Every Day in the Summer, and Right Now It's Nearly 30% Off

Amazon marked it down to just $50 for the Fourth of July.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

nutribullet Personal Blender Tout
Photo:

Amazon

For me, the heat of summer and more time spent outdoors always calls for something refreshing and cold. I've been blending up iced drinks, homemade lemonades, smoothies, milkshakes — anything iced and drinkable, really —  for years to keep cool. And I've been using this Nutribullet Blender to do it. 

I've owned this model for what feels like nearly a decade. It's small and simple, but mighty, powerful, and so incredibly easy to use. And just in time to cool off your own sweltering summer days this Fourth of July weekend, it's on sale for nearly 30% off. 

Amazon nutribullet Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending

Amazon

To buy: Nutribullet Personal Blender, $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com

This blender is very fuss-free and has a small footprint. It comes with a compact 600-watt motor base, and altogether, it measures at just a foot tall even with the lid on. It’s 11-inches wide, and 6-inches in depth. I push it into a tiny corner of my kitchen counter so it’s always available, but never in the way when I’m cooking. 

Unlike some other personal blenders, the base of this model has no buttons, which is a hallmark of Nutribullet blenders in my opinion. Instead, you just place the lid (which has the stainless steel blade affixed) onto the 24-ounce cup, then pop it onto the blender base. Then, all you have to do from there is twist, and the machine starts whizzing away. 

Because of how intuitive the design is, it feels so effortless to use. I place my ingredients into the cup and before I know it, it’s ready to pour into a glass. My favorite smoothie to make in it uses frozen berries, peanut butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, and some non-dairy milk. The blender is able to  crush up the berries with little to no effort. I also love using it for thicker drinks, like milkshakes, mixed drinks for the beach, as well as savory dressings for salads, which it blends with ease, too. 

It’s the perfect blender for day-to-day use, plus the now-$50 price tag makes it that much sweeter. It includes a  blender base, a cup, and a lid with blade as well as a to-go lid to take the cup with you, and   a lid ring that goes around the cup’s top to make drinking easier. Basically, it has everything you need. 

The cup, along with the lids, clean up like a dream. I just give them a quick soapy scrub in the sink, and when I feel like it needs a deeper clean, I pop the cup into the dishwasher. I’m not the only one that loves it either — the blender has 54,500 perfect ratings at Amazon. 

If you’re in search of a blender that’ll make it effortless to whip up refreshing drinks this summer, this Nutribullet blender is the one for you. Grab it now this Fourth of July weekend while it’s just shy of 30% off. 

Shop More Personal Blenders on Sale 

Amazon NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender

Amazon

To buy: Nutribullet Rx Blender, $116 (originally $160) at amazon.com

Ninja Blender/Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Blender and Food Processor Combo Set, $50 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, Auto-iQ Technology

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, $90 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor, $90 (originally $120) at amazon.com

Nutri Ninja BL642 Personal and Countertop Blender with 1200-Watt Auto-iQ Base

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender Set, $160 (originally $250) at amazon.com

NutriBullet ZNB30100Z Pro 1000 Personal Blender

Amazon

To buy: Nutribullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender, $80 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Amazon NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo 1200 Watt, 1200W

Amazon

To buy: Nutribullet Blender Combo, $110 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Deal Roundup: EARLY Best All-Clad Deals tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 9 Best Deals
KitchenAid honey mixer
The Best Attachment You Can Buy for Your KitchenAid Is Less Than $30
SPACEKEEPER Under Sink Organizer Tout
Take on Messy Under-Sink Storage with One of Our Favorite Organizers That's Nearly 50% Off