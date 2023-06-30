I Use This Small-but-Mighty Nutribullet Blender Every Day in the Summer, and Right Now It's Nearly 30% Off

For me, the heat of summer and more time spent outdoors always calls for something refreshing and cold. I've been blending up iced drinks, homemade lemonades, smoothies, milkshakes — anything iced and drinkable, really — for years to keep cool. And I've been using this Nutribullet Blender to do it.

I've owned this model for what feels like nearly a decade. It's small and simple, but mighty, powerful, and so incredibly easy to use. And just in time to cool off your own sweltering summer days this Fourth of July weekend, it's on sale for nearly 30% off.

Amazon

To buy: Nutribullet Personal Blender, $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com

This blender is very fuss-free and has a small footprint. It comes with a compact 600-watt motor base, and altogether, it measures at just a foot tall even with the lid on. It’s 11-inches wide, and 6-inches in depth. I push it into a tiny corner of my kitchen counter so it’s always available, but never in the way when I’m cooking.

Unlike some other personal blenders, the base of this model has no buttons, which is a hallmark of Nutribullet blenders in my opinion. Instead, you just place the lid (which has the stainless steel blade affixed) onto the 24-ounce cup, then pop it onto the blender base. Then, all you have to do from there is twist, and the machine starts whizzing away.

Because of how intuitive the design is, it feels so effortless to use. I place my ingredients into the cup and before I know it, it’s ready to pour into a glass. My favorite smoothie to make in it uses frozen berries, peanut butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, and some non-dairy milk. The blender is able to crush up the berries with little to no effort. I also love using it for thicker drinks, like milkshakes, mixed drinks for the beach, as well as savory dressings for salads, which it blends with ease, too.

It’s the perfect blender for day-to-day use, plus the now-$50 price tag makes it that much sweeter. It includes a blender base, a cup, and a lid with blade as well as a to-go lid to take the cup with you, and a lid ring that goes around the cup’s top to make drinking easier. Basically, it has everything you need.

The cup, along with the lids, clean up like a dream. I just give them a quick soapy scrub in the sink, and when I feel like it needs a deeper clean, I pop the cup into the dishwasher. I’m not the only one that loves it either — the blender has 54,500 perfect ratings at Amazon.

If you’re in search of a blender that’ll make it effortless to whip up refreshing drinks this summer, this Nutribullet blender is the one for you. Grab it now this Fourth of July weekend while it’s just shy of 30% off.

