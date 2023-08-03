Amazon Is Filled with Disney Kitchen Essentials—These Are the Best Under $25

Waffle makers, toasters, glassware, and so much more.

Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna has been visiting theme parks regularly for over 3 decades and enjoys finding ways to infuse that fun into everyday life.
Published on August 3, 2023

Disney Finds Under $25 Tout
The only downside to the “happiest place on Earth” is that at some point your vacation sadly comes to an end. But with some faith, trust, pixie dust, and Amazon, you can add a little magic to your home. That’s because the retailer is filled with budget-friendly kitchen pieces to help you relive Disney memories for many years (and meals) to come. 

From a Mickey-shaped mini waffle maker to espresso cups featuring the mouse power couple, we’ve found the must-have Disney pieces that will instantly transport you to the magical kingdom from the very confines of your own kitchen. Our list will add some character (pun intended)  to your home quicker than you can say bippity-boppity-boo. And the best part? Everything is $25 or less. 

11 Disney Must-Haves at Amazon to Add Magic to Your Kitchen:

Mickey Mini Waffle Maker

Amazon Disney DCM-9 Mickey Mini Waffle Maker

Amazon

Mickey waffles are practically a rite of passage for any Disney super fan. And now you can bring the magic of the theme parks home with this mini waffle maker. Featuring a nonstick baking plate, you can pour and serve perfectly shaped Mickey Mouse waffles effortlessly and with minimal mess. Compact in size and easy to use, this breakfast staple sees a fun reimagining, instantly reshaping your morning routine. 

Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster

Amazon Star Wars LSW-21CN 2-Slice Toaster

Amazon

The force is strong with this Star Wars 2-slice toaster. Breakfast is about function and fun with this compact appliance that will transport your mornings to a galaxy far, far away by adding iconic imprints from the beloved film franchise to your toast — and it’s up to you to decide if you’re with the Galactic Empire or desire to join the Rebel Alliance. With adjustable browning control and wide slots, it’s suitable for toast, bagels, or whatever your morning carb preference might be. Plus, a hinged crumb tray means cleanup is an absolute breeze.

Pyrex Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag

Amazon Pyrex Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag

Amazon

These reusable storage bags are emblazoned with colorful images of the iconic mouse, vanishing the mundane stigma surrounding leftovers. Eco-friendly and non-toxic, the multi-use tools go far beyond food storage and are the perfect solution to waste associated with single-use plastic bags. Dishwasher, freezer, and microwave-safe, these are perfect for preparing  and storing tomorrow’s lunch or to sous vide tonight’s dinner. They are also airtight and leak-proof so you can avoid any potentially pesky messes.

Silver Buffalo Little Mermaid Ramen Bowl

Amazon Silver Buffalo Disney Villains Little Mermaid Ursula's Shrimpy Bits Ceramic Ramen

Amazon

Your kitchen may already be filled to the brim with gadgets and gizmos aplenty, but this multi-functional piece will quickly become a go-to staple. There will be no poor, unfortunate souls hungry at your kitchen table, as you feast on ramen, rice, soup, ice cream, or whatever you desire from this 20-ounce, wide mouth bowl featuring one of Disney’s most beloved villains. Made from ceramic and BPA-free, this hot and cold-friendly bowl has the added bonus of being both microwave and dishwasher-safe. And it includes a set of matching chopsticks, in theme, of course.

JoyJolt Mickey Pants and Minnie Skirt Espresso Cups

Amazon JoyJolt Mickey Pants and Minnie Skirt 3D 2oz Espresso Cups

Amazon

It takes more than pixie dust to get you going in the morning, and these espresso cups are the perfect pairing to your morning caffeine jolt. The double-walled espresso cup sets aren’t your average clear glass — Mickey’s pants and Minnie’s skirt are brought to life in 3-D surrounding your liquid of choice. Each 2-ounce cup will feel cool to the touch despite the warm beverage inside thanks to the double-wall design. And for added convenience, each is freezer, dishwasher, and microwave-safe.

Silver Buffalo Lilo and Stitch Aloha Multi Face Ceramic Soup Mug

Amazon Silver Buffalo Lilo and Stitch Aloha Multi Face Ceramic Soup Mug

Amazon

This ceramic soup mug features the many faces of fan favorite Stitch. With the ability to fit up to 24-ounces of fluid, this novelty soup mug comes complete with a vented lid that releases steam and prevents any unnecessary splatter. It’s ideal for either hot or cold foods, and can be popped in the microwave, no problem. 

 Grogu Coffee Mug Set

Amazon JoyJolt âNature Friendsâ Grogu Coffee Mug Set of 2

Amazon

Few can resist the power that Grogu — also known as “Baby Yoda” — holds over them making this set of two double glass cappuccino cups a must for any Star Wars fan. The adorable character is proudly featured on these 5.4-ounce cups that are the ideal vehicle for your morning or midday coffee break. Made with thermo-resistant Borosilicate glass, the insulated coffee mug keeps your hot drinks hot and your hands free of any lightsaber-level burns. Its compact size promises to fit under any espresso machine.

Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer

Amazon Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer 10 ounce

Amazon

It happens to the best of us. The morning seemingly slips away, and you’ve forgotten about that now lukewarm coffee — but Mickey is here to save the day. This warming set features both a Mickey Mouse shaped warming plate and a 12-ounce ceramic Mickey mug. With a bold black and red color scheme, it’s perfect for the Disney fan looking to add a statement piece to their kitchen.

JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Stemless Wine Glasses

Amazon JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Constructive Stemless Wine Glasses

Amazon

Sip in style out of this 4-piece Mickey Mouse stemless wine glass set. In his iconic “Oh Boy” pose, these artful, 15-ounces pieces are ideal for wine, cocktails, mocktails, and more. And its low-profile design will prevent spills. Entertain guests worry-free with these durable and luxurious glasses.

Silver Buffalo Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Mug

Amazon Silver Buffalo Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Mug

Amazon

Is it a Christmas movie? Is it a Halloween movie? While the debate is still out, we are confident this mug will add a little personality to your kitchen (and you’ll be singing “What’s This?” in no time). Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this wide rim ceramic mug features the dynamic duo Jack Skellington and Sally vividly depicted in colorful design. Toast to timeless love with 16-ounces of your desired beverage with this must-have coffee cup.

Silver Buffalo Winnie the Pooh Tumbler

Amazon Silver Buffalo Winnie The Pooh Up and Away Double Wall Tumbler

Amazon

Avoid saying “Oh, bother” to kitchen spillage with this Winnie the Pooh-themed stemless tumbler. Made from stainless steel, this cup is the ideal vessel for 10-ounces of your favorite beverage and topped with a shatter proof lid. Using copper clad double-walled insulations, cold beverages can maintain temperature for 18 hours while warm beverages will stay piping hot for up to 4 hours, according to the brand

