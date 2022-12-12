Get the Products TikTok Users Swear by for as Little as $10 on Amazon

The internet has some good ideas, and this year, shoppers took to TikTok to share them. From kitchen hacks to products that fill your deepest cravings, the social media site has made countless products famous. In this day and age, even a meat masher can become a celebrity.

Ever heard the phrase TikTok made me do it? Well, to save you the trouble of pouring through an endless scroll of videos, we pulled together some of our favorite kitchen-related products that have gone viral. And even better, all are available in Amazon’s collection of internet-famous items.

TikTok-Famous Kitchen Picks from Amazon

Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

To buy: $8 (originally $13) at amazon.com

Originally intended for making mini waffles, this waffle maker found a plethora of other uses on TikTok. While everything is still technically a waffle, think about a ham, egg, and cheese omelet, just in waffle shape. Or try out a hash brown waffle. The real question with this little piece of wizardry in your kitchen is: What can’t you turn into a waffle?

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain

To buy: $20 at amazon.com

This little piece of silicone snaps onto just about any pot for a streamlined way to strain pasta. Besides the fact that it’s really easy to use and cuts down on the amount of dishes you have to do, you’ll also never go rummaging through the cabinets for a big colander again. And that means you can perfectly time your pasta so it’s always al dente.

Zulay Milk Frother

To buy: $13 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Milk frothers can be both pricey and difficult to use. This one from Zulay is neither. It almost looks like a magic wand: You dip it in a glass of milk and suddenly, perfect cappuccino foam appears, rivaling that of your favorite coffee shop. You can also make hot chocolate or matcha with it.

Farberware Heat-Resistant Meat and Potato Masher

To buy: $10 at amazon.com

If you’ve ever tried to mash potatoes, you know the task can give you carpal tunnel. That’s where this meat and potato masher comes in handy. TikTok users prefer it over a spatula because it helps create even chunks of ground turkey, beef, or cooked potatoes. And its unique design helps take the pressure off your wrists, with a simple press and twist, meat falls apart almost effortlessly.

Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker

To buy: $14 at amazon.com

This little gadget can perfectly cook an egg three different ways. From hard boiled, to even an omelet, it just takes a few presses of a button to end up with breakfast on the table. But the best part is the ability to cook hard to soft boiled, perfectly every time. Even making them on the stovetop, you’ll end up with a few spoiled eggs, but according to users, this egg cooker is foolproof.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

With layers to cook each component of your breakfast sandwich evenly, the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich maker is a stroke of pure genius. With a perfectly cooked egg, melted cheese, and toasted buns, this easy-to-use machine quickly became an internet-favorite.

Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser

To buy: $40 at amazon.com

Squeeze bottles are great and all, but personally, I never know how much olive oil I’m using. This one took the internet by storm because of its ability to measure before pouring. Consider this, if a recipe calls for a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, you can measure it out with the press of a button, and then immediately pour it, without needing to find your measuring spoons. It’s one of those things that make you wonder how you survived without it.