Get the Products TikTok Users Swear by for as Little as $10 on Amazon

Turn anything into a waffle.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Internet Hall of Fame Product Roundup Tout
Photo:

Amazon

The internet has some good ideas, and this year, shoppers took to TikTok to share them. From kitchen hacks to products that fill your deepest cravings, the social media site has made countless products famous. In this day and age, even a meat masher can become a celebrity. 

Ever heard the phrase TikTok made me do it? Well, to save you the trouble of pouring through an endless scroll of videos, we pulled together some of our favorite kitchen-related products that have gone viral. And even better, all are available in Amazon’s collection of internet-famous items

TikTok-Famous Kitchen Picks from Amazon

Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

Amazon

To buy: $8 (originally $13) at amazon.com

Originally intended for making mini waffles, this waffle maker found a plethora of other uses on TikTok. While everything is still technically a waffle, think about a ham, egg, and cheese omelet, just in waffle shape. Or try out a hash brown waffle. The real question with this little piece of wizardry in your kitchen is: What can’t you turn into a waffle?

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer

Amazon

To buy: $20 at amazon.com

This little piece of silicone snaps onto just about any pot for a streamlined way to strain pasta. Besides the fact that it’s really easy to use and cuts down on the amount of dishes you have to do, you’ll also never go rummaging through the cabinets for a big colander again. And that means you can perfectly time your pasta so it’s always al dente. 

Zulay Milk Frother

Zulay Original Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: $13 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Milk frothers can be both pricey and difficult to use. This one from Zulay is neither. It almost looks like a magic wand: You dip it in a glass of milk and suddenly, perfect cappuccino foam appears, rivaling that of your favorite coffee shop. You can also make hot chocolate or matcha with it. 

Farberware Heat-Resistant Meat and Potato Masher

Farberware Professional Heat Resistant Nylon Meat and Potato Masher

Amazon

To buy: $10 at amazon.com

If you’ve ever tried to mash potatoes, you know the task can give you carpal tunnel. That’s where this meat and potato masher comes in handy. TikTok users prefer it over a spatula because it helps create even chunks of ground turkey, beef, or cooked potatoes. And its unique design helps take the pressure off your wrists, with a simple press and twist, meat falls apart almost effortlessly. 

Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker

Elite Gourmet EGC007M# Rapid Egg Cooker

Amazon

To buy: $14 at amazon.com

This little gadget can perfectly cook an egg three different ways. From hard boiled, to even an omelet, it just takes a few presses of a button to end up with breakfast on the table. But the best part is the ability to cook hard to soft boiled, perfectly every time. Even making them on the stovetop, you’ll end up with a few spoiled eggs, but according to users, this egg cooker is foolproof. 

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

With layers to cook each component of your breakfast sandwich evenly, the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich maker is a stroke of pure genius. With a perfectly cooked egg, melted cheese, and toasted buns, this easy-to-use machine quickly became an internet-favorite

Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser

Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser

Amazon

To buy: $40 at amazon.com

Squeeze bottles are great and all, but personally, I never know how much olive oil I’m using. This one took the internet by storm because of its ability to measure before pouring. Consider this, if a recipe calls for a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, you can measure it out with the press of a button, and then immediately pour it, without needing to find your measuring spoons. It’s one of those things that make you wonder how you survived without it. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Google Trends Appliance Roundup Tout
These Are the Most Popular Cooking Appliances to Gift This Holiday Season, According to Google
White Elephant Gifts
Searching for a White Elephant Gift? These 40 On-Sale Options Will Make Any Food Lover Happy
Amazon Holiday Gifts for Hosts Under $30 tout
Don’t Arrive Empty-Handed: These Under-$30 Holiday Gifts for Hosts Are the Best Finds on Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Whoa, Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Kitchen and Home Must-Haves for Black Friday—Up to 84% Off
Tieghan Gerard; Brightland olive oil
Half Baked Harvest’s Tieghan Gerard Shared the Best Gifts for Home Cooks, and You Can Get Them All at Amazon
Coffee Machine Sale
Last Chance: Keurig, Nespresso, and More Top-Rated Coffee Makers Are Up to 51% Off Today
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Roundup Tout
100+ Cyber Week Kitchen and Home Deals on Amazon That Are So Big, They’ll Make You Do a Double Take
Olive Oil Dispenser
Cut Down on the Time and Mess of Measuring Olive Oil with This TikTok Famous Tool Users Call a 'Game Changer'
Early Cyber Monday Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup Tout
The 20 Best Early Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet—Up to 65% Off
KitchenAid KSM150PSCU Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
We Found the Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances and Cookware You Can Shop Right Now
Amazon Black Friday Best Gifts Under $50
These Fun and Clever Gifts for Home Cooks Are All Under $50 During Amazon’s Massive Black Friday Sale
Early Deals Roundup Cyber Monday tout
These 23 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Cyber Monday
Farberware Pro Meat Masher
This Versatile $11 Meat Masher Is Amazon's Bestselling Potato Masher — and Shoppers 'Can't Live Without It'
Target Deals
Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Rival the Real Thing with Prices Cut by Nearly 60%
Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler
This TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Always Sells Out, but You Can Grab It on Amazon Right Now
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring
This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes