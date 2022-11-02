There Are Tons of Early Black Friday Deals on Holiday Hosting Essentials at Amazon—Starting at $12

With the holiday hosting season fast approaching, now’s the perfect time to grab essentials. I’m talking plates, bowls, glasses, utensils, wine openers, and a few extra special decor pieces for the table. Amazon’s thousands of options are a great place to find seasonal pieces, especially now that so many are on sale ahead of Black Friday.. To streamline your shopping, we’ve searched through dozens of pages to find some of the best early deals for your holiday table.

No matter if you need new dinnerware, drinkware, barware, serveware, and decor, we’ve got you covered. You can snap up discounts up to 61% off. From well-rounded dinnerware sets like this 30-piece porcelain one to wavey large wooden serving bowl sets to highball glasses and dreamy candle holders, you’ll be in tip-top shape for any hosting duties to come this season.

Keep reading below to see 24 of our favorite deals, and don’t forget to keep an eye out on Amazon’s main deal page, where discounts will surely flow in as we approach Thanksgiving.

Best Dinnerware Deals



There’s nothing like a preset holiday table, with a plate for every stage of the meal. And there are tons of options on sale right now, especially if you’re looking for simple white porcelain, which is a favorite of celebrity chefs like Ina Garten since they let the food shine. Snap up the Gibson Home porcelain 30-piece set to serve a party of six. It’s 39% off, and includes dinner plates, dessert plates, bowls, salad bowls, and mugs in a chic white color. If you’ve got a smaller party, grab the 16-piece Amazon basics white porcelain set for only $34, which’ll be plenty for a service for four.

If you’re in need of extra plates or even bowls for serving or dining, pick up this six-piece set of white dinner plates or these versatile pasta bowls, which are both marked down.

Don’t forget about flatware either. This 20-piece set from Vanys comes in a few different colors, including matte gold and matte black. Its modern design adds an instant flare to your table, but won’t be too intense to take away from the real showstoppers of the night, aka the food.

Best Serveware Deals



No party is complete without a good roster of appetizers, small bites, and sides, and serveware for it can often be overlooked.

Grab this large cherry finished bowl for 40% off, or this large acacia bowl set with servers for 20% off. They’re both perfect for salads and sides like dinner rolls or sliced bread, or roasted veggies for a crowd. In addition to big serving bowls, you’ll also want a couple trays and platters. This round metal serving tray that’s over half off is a stylish way to give out drinks and coffee to your guests, or even small bites to pass around.

For a stand alone serving platter that has multiple uses, this now-$20 wood serving board is an easy way to present cheeses, pies, breads, cookies, or any appetizers. You can use it as a pizza stone or a cutting board too.

You can also score deals on serving utensil sets like this 10-piece one with pebbled handles, or this affordable silver serving spoon set.

Best Drinkware and Barware Deals



Festive drinks, whether alcoholic or a mocktail, are another fun way to get into the holiday spirit. Channel your inner bartender with this 10-piece mixology set. It’s 47% off, and comes stacked with a shaker for mixing, pourers for the top of your liquor bottles, a strainer, muddler, jigger for measuring, corkscrew opener, ice tongs, a spoon, and a bamboo holder to keep tools organized.

If you and your family are big on wine, it also pays to have an electric wine opener on hand. The Secura one is a shopper favorite, and it’s 33% off. You’ll also surely need a good collection of glasses and coasters, too, like these versatile highball ones, or these marble inspired coasters.

Amazon

Best Table Decor Deals



Go the extra mile to add ambiance to your dinner table, with a few pieces of decor. Dress up your table with textiles, like this striped woven table runner. It comes in rich tones that are perfect for any occasion, like French blue, dark green, and barn red, and you can snap it up for up to 59% off. You can also grab these solid-colored linen napkins for a simple decor piece.

For warmth and coziness, adding a bit of lighting is always essential. Grab these dreamy mini candle holders in gold, rose gold, silver, or clear to add an extra element to the table. For a flame-free option for these holders, or to use on your tablescape alone, grab these battery-powered tea lights while they’re on sale too.

To hold fresh flowers or greenery, short vases are a must — that way they’re small enough not to abstract any of your guests’ view. This set of three ceramic ones are perfect for a smaller gathering, or snap up this collection of mini glass vases to scatter across a big table. Both can be used year round around the house too, and they’re $30 or less on sale.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: