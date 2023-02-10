New: Amazon Has Great Additions to Its Kitchen Section, and Prices Start at Just $19

Right now, my entire home could use a refresh. I am still working remotely, and so keeping my space fresh, fun, and design-forward is important to me. After all, my home is my office, too. But of course, my list of to-dos is quickly piling up.

Thankfully, Amazon has a solution. Its home department has a new arrivals section filled with soothing colors and minimalist designs perfect for a home makeover. And the kitchen category is filled with great picks.

Whether you’re looking for a new set of coasters or a new wine rack, we’ve rounded up some of the best finds from this section. They’re affordable too, since all of these selections are under $100. Keep scrolling to see our picks, or head to Amazon right away to shop for yourself.

New Kitchen Releases at Amazon:

Goodful All-in-One-Pot

Amazon

To buy: from $57 at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a pot pretty enough to leave on the stove and use again and again, this might be your best bet. This pot can be used as a Dutch oven, deep fryer, stock pot, roasting rack, steamer, the list goes on. And it’s available in six different colors, so you can be sure it’ll fit your sense of style, too.

Instant 4-Quart Air Fryer Oven

Amazon

To buy: $55 (originally $80) at amazon.com

The brand behind the Instant Pot’s new air fryer is here and it’s even 30% off. Available in a 4-quart size, you can make anything from wings to french fries, and it’ll take up a minimal amount of space on your kitchen counter, too.

Arora 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Amazon

To buy: $72 at amazon.com

Looking for a new dinnerware set? You just found one. This 16-piece set comes with four dinner plates, four side plates, four pasta bowls, and four soup bowls. Made from stoneware, each piece is dishwasher-safe, as well.

Kate Aspen Set of 6 Vintage Drinking Glasses

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $30) at amazon.com

To go with your new dinnerware, grab this set of drinking glasses from Kate Aspen. Each features a vintage, ribbed design that’ll feel good in your hand. With a 13-ounce capacity, each glass is perfect for sipping iced coffee or highball cocktails, depending on the time of day.

Joseph Joseph 5-Piece Utensil Set

Amazon

To buy: $51 at amazon.com

Not only does this five-piece utensil set from Joseph Joseph come with everything you need to cook pasta, fried chicken, or even a rich tomato soup. It also comes with an in-drawer storage tray to keep you organized. Each utensil is made from silicone and has a color-coded handle to help you store them away properly.

SereneLife Bamboo Wine Rack

Amazon

To buy: $39 at amazon.com

Not only can this wine rack store 14-bottles, but it can look real good doing it. With a contemporary wave design, you might want to go as far as to add two of these to your home. After all, who only has 14 bottles of wine?

S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Amazon

To buy: $29 (originally $34) at amazon.com

Staying hydrated is essential, and S’well makes a great water bottle for the job. The brand says it’ll keep drinks cold for 48 hours, and drinks hot for 24 hours. Either way, this 25-ounce bottle can fit in a cupholder in your car or on the treadmill.

Creative Co-Op Marble and Wood Coasters

Amazon

To buy: $19 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Stylish and functional coasters can be difficult to find, but these hexagonal wooden and marble options are a great get. They have a mid-century modern style that’ll keep your wooden coffee table or dining table free of water marks. After all, you respect wood, don’t you?

Iceman Ice Machine

Amazon

To buy: $95 (originally $120) at amazon.com

Even if you have a freezer that makes ice, you need a countertop ice maker. Not only will it make clear ice, it’ll make it quicker than your large appliance, which is essential for hosting. Grab this icemaker while it’s 20% off and never run out of ice again.

Joseph Joseph In-Skin Salad Spinning Colander

Amazon

To buy: $25 at amazon.com

If you don’t have a salad spinner, now’s a great time to pick one up. This model goes in your sink and can clean lettuce in about five seconds. But best of all, it also doubles as a colander for pasta. Now I’m craving spaghetti and meatballs with a side of freshly made Caesar salad.