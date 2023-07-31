I Use This Handheld Fan Every Time I Cook in the Summer—Here's Why

Katie Brown
Katie Brown has over three years of experience writing and editing stories about food, drinks, and the culture surrounding them. 
July 31, 2023

Growing up in North Carolina, I became accustomed to sweltering summer temperatures. There, a sticky heat envelops every crevice of your soul as soon as you walk outside — the comfort of your A/C quickly becoming a distant memory. But that never stopped my family from firing up the grill for backyard parties.

In my opinion, grilling in 70% humidity could be a competitive sport. While I’m of the firm belief that summer wouldn’t be summer without a good cookout, braving the heat while flipping burgers and charring veggies over flaming coals is not for the faint of heart. After one too many sweaty barbecues, I finally found a solution to ensure I don’t bake in the heat while my food does. This adorable handheld fan from HonHey keeps me feeling cool in the kitchen and outdoors — and makes summer cooking a breeze.

Equipped with three adjustable settings, this mini fan offers a gentle breeze lasting up to 20 hours, medium speed for a cool wind lasting up to 13 hours, or high speed for a powerful airflow that provides instant relief for up to six hours. And, while it was initially listed for $18, it’s currently on sale for $15.

A built-in lanyard makes it easy to hang the fan on your wrist, but with its foldable design, the fan can also stand on the kitchen countertop for a hands-free option while you cook. Its misting feature also comes in handy, lowering the ambient temperature on those days you just can’t seem to cool off. Simply long-press the switch to release a refreshing spray that leaves you feeling glowy, not wet. I even use it over my makeup!

I love how its sleek design makes the fan a functional countertop accessory, minimizing any need to hide it away after use. It comes in five matte colors to match nearly any kitchen: hunter green, gray, baby pink, and white. When it runs low on power, don’t worry about tracking down the right batteries — the fan recharges in just two hours via a USB cable.

Amazon buyers have left over 1,300 perfect reviews for the fan, many of which praise its lightweight, compact design, long-lasting battery, and powerful cooling capabilities. I couldn’t agree more — this fan has been a total game-changer and doubles as an affordable gift that the  host in your life will actually use.

Whether you’re grilling outside in scorching conditions or cooking inside with a meager window A/C unit, this tiny but mighty fan is a summer must-have for any home chef. Grab one now while it’s only $13.

At the time of publishing, the price was $15.

