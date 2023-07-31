I Use This Handheld Fan Every Time I Cook in the Summer—Here's Why

Growing up in North Carolina, I became accustomed to sweltering summer temperatures. There, a sticky heat envelops every crevice of your soul as soon as you walk outside — the comfort of your A/C quickly becoming a distant memory. But that never stopped my family from firing up the grill for backyard parties.

In my opinion, grilling in 70% humidity could be a competitive sport. While I’m of the firm belief that summer wouldn’t be summer without a good cookout, braving the heat while flipping burgers and charring veggies over flaming coals is not for the faint of heart. After one too many sweaty barbecues, I finally found a solution to ensure I don’t bake in the heat while my food does. This adorable handheld fan from HonHey keeps me feeling cool in the kitchen and outdoors — and makes summer cooking a breeze.

HonHey Handheld Fan Misting Fan

Amazon

Equipped with three adjustable settings, this mini fan offers a gentle breeze lasting up to 20 hours, medium speed for a cool wind lasting up to 13 hours, or high speed for a powerful airflow that provides instant relief for up to six hours. And, while it was initially listed for $18, it’s currently on sale for $15.

A built-in lanyard makes it easy to hang the fan on your wrist, but with its foldable design, the fan can also stand on the kitchen countertop for a hands-free option while you cook. Its misting feature also comes in handy, lowering the ambient temperature on those days you just can’t seem to cool off. Simply long-press the switch to release a refreshing spray that leaves you feeling glowy, not wet. I even use it over my makeup!

I love how its sleek design makes the fan a functional countertop accessory, minimizing any need to hide it away after use. It comes in five matte colors to match nearly any kitchen: hunter green, gray, baby pink, and white. When it runs low on power, don’t worry about tracking down the right batteries — the fan recharges in just two hours via a USB cable.

Amazon buyers have left over 1,300 perfect reviews for the fan, many of which praise its lightweight, compact design, long-lasting battery, and powerful cooling capabilities. I couldn’t agree more — this fan has been a total game-changer and doubles as an affordable gift that the host in your life will actually use.

Whether you’re grilling outside in scorching conditions or cooking inside with a meager window A/C unit, this tiny but mighty fan is a summer must-have for any home chef. Grab one now while it’s only $13.

At the time of publishing, the price was $15.

