With the Fourth of July coming up, we’re in the middle of grilling season. No holiday has as much of a tradition around barbecue as America’s birthday, as millions of people will soon celebrate around seared, smoky burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings. If you’re in the market for a new grill, it’s not too late to get it delivered for the Fourth, all while taking advantage of the holiday deals.

Amazon has already dropped Fourth of July discounts on grills from our favorite brands, including some of the best grills we’ve tested. We test more than 100 grills a year, so we’re pretty discerning about which we recommend. Starting at $97, the grills below range in price and respond to the different needs of every type of griller. Whether you’re looking for a small, portable grill or a large setup for cookouts, you’ll find it for a great value below.

10 of the Best Fourth of July Grill Deals at Amazon:

Weber Genesis E-325S Propane Grill

To buy: $899 (originally $1,049) at amazon.com

The Weber Genesis E-325S Propane Grill took the spot of our overall best gas grill following a series of tests that included cooking hamburgers, onions, fish filets, and strip steaks. It aced all of our tests, but one thing we loved about it was how easy it was to use. Now that it’s $150 off at Amazon, the Genesis E-325S is an excellent long-term investment with a solid construction, including enameled cast iron grates, and a cooking area large enough to cook 28 burgers (994 square-inches). Pick one up now, it’s a favorite for more reasons than one.

Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24-Inch Vertical Smoker

To buy: $274 (originally $440) at amazon.com

If you’re familiar with propane grills and are ready to add a smoker to your backyard, consider the Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24-Inch Vertical Smoker an easy choice. And at 38% off, it’s one of the best discounts on our list. This propane grill burns wood chips or wood chunks, and during testing we found the smoky flavor it lends to meat unbeatable. The steel chip tray and water pan lie at the bottom of the smoking vault, which makes refilling convenient, though you should be able to go several hours without needing to. Three cooking racks, including one designed for jerky, provide ample space for a full brisket or whole turkey.

Signature Series Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker and Grill

To buy: $263 (originally $400) at amazon.com

Dyna-Glo makes one of the best charcoal grills we’ve tested, the X-Large Heavy-Duty Charcoal Grill ($250 at Amazon), but right now, you can snag a Dyna-Glo smoker with more than double the cooking area for almost the same price ($263). The Signature Series Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker and Grill has five 16-inch cooking racks — large enough for pork shoulder, a spatchcocked chicken, or a couple of slabs of ribs on each. It’s a great option if you frequently cook for a crowd.

Char-Griller Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill

To buy: $145 (originally $180) at amazon.com

In our list of the best kamado grills, we chose the Char-Griller Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill as the best small model for its portable design and excellent heat retention. While more expensive kamado grills have a ceramic build, the Akorn Jr. consists of insulated triple-wall steel that has the same function of locking in heat — it’s great for “low and slow” convection cooking as well as direct-heat searing at temperatures up to 700°F. The difference in material means this grill is just $180 as opposed to more expensive ones on our list, which go for nearly $2,000. And with its current 18% off discount, it’s even more of a steal.

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill

To buy: $360 (originally $560) at amazon.com

The Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill was a strong contender when we tested gas grills, but we deemed its retail price a little too high. At 37% off, however, it’s now the perfect time to grab one. We’d recommend it to beginner grillers looking for a large enough grill to feed a group. With a cooking surface of 425 square-inches, it can hold up to 20 burgers at once. It gets extra points for being easy to set up, move, and take apart to clean.

Classic 360 3-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner

To buy: $190 (originally $280) at amazon.com

Char-Broil also slashed the price of the Classic 360 3-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner to $190 just in time for the Fourth. This portable standing portable grill has a lightweight construction and two wheels, making it the perfect grill to bring tailgating. Though compact, its 360 square-inches of cooking space can accommodate about 12 to 15 burgers at once. It also has a warming rack for warming sides or for toasting buns.

Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill

To buy: $156 (originally $200) at amazon.com

We grilled onions, burgers, bratwursts, and ears of corn on the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill before naming it one of the best portable grills for its heat output, consistent results, and smart design. Assembly took us just five minutes altogether, and we liked how easily we could carry it with the handle. It weighs 20 pounds and has a cooking area of 154 square-inches, which fits just three to four patties. Still, at $156, it’s a great buy for grillers of all levels who are frequently on-the-go.

Char-Broil Standard Portable Propane Grill

To buy: $34 (originally $50) at amazon.com

If you’re still not willing to make the commitment and leap into a big grill, consider this $34 option. A minimal investment, the Char-Broil Standard Portable Propane Grill has a small, lightweight build that’s perfect for apartment balconies, picnics, and camping. Its 187 square-inch cooking area maxes out at eight burgers, so it’s not the smallest option on our list. Better yet, its grates are a dishwasher-friendly size and material so clean up will always be easy.

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle

To buy: $133 (originally $200) at amazon.com

A top name in flat top grills and griddles, Blackstone offers a tabletop version that hooks up to a propane tank, which makes it suited for camping and backyard cookouts alike. Its 339 square-inches of cooking area can fit about a dozen burgers and even more eggs — an advantage of going grate-less. And with 24,000 BTUs of heat, it’s powerful enough to sear steaks at a professional-level. The Tabletop Griddle has more than 4,700 five-star ratings, and reviewers praise its even heat distribution and how easy it is to clean.

Royal Gourmet 30-Inch Charcoal Grill

To buy: $120 (originally $160) at amazon.com

The Royal Gourmet 30-Inch Charcoal Grill doesn’t take up much space, but a warming rack and offset smoker take its cooking area from 443 square-inches to 811 square-inches. It’s made for multitasking. In other words, should you want to grill steaks while smoking brisket, you can with this in your backyard. While it lacks the frills of more expensive grills, it has all the necessities, including an air vent and easy access to the charcoal pan. Now 25% off, it’s a safe buy for a beginner.

