Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Everything You Need for Backyard Fun—and Prices Start at $14

Warm weather translates to outdoor fun, and you can’t have a backyard get-together without refreshments. That said, as soon as you introduce food and drinks into the mix, things get a little more complicated. Suddenly, you have to worry about bugs, broken glass, open flames, and keeping your ingredients cool and fresh.

That’s where Amazon comes in. As usual, this retailer has just about everything you could possibly need to plan your next outdoor party or barbecue. But right now, you can save on backyard fun with amazing deals on outdoor entertaining essentials. We’ve rounded up a few of the best summer finds that keep things fun and functional, so you can jump on them fast before prices rise.

Our Favorite Finds For Backyard Fun Essentials

Tossware Unbreakable Plastic 12-Piece Wine Glasses Set

Thanks to their stemless design, crystal-clear appearance, and tinted colors, these wine glasses are just as pretty as your more formal set. Unlike your good glassware, however, they’re made from unbreakable plastic, so you don’t have to worry about cracks or accidents. They even stack and lock together, so you can carry all 12 of them outside at once. And their bright colors will lighten any outdoor area.

GoPong Pool Lounge Beer Pong Inflatable Float

If it’s too hot for yard games, move the fun to the pool with this GoPong inflatable float. It’s a 6-foot floating table with holes for Solo cups, so you can play a 10-cup game of beer pong while cooling off in the water. It comes with three ping pong balls and when the game is over, you can use it as a standard float for just kicking back and relaxing.

Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker

When the kids (or the kids at heart) want a treat, this Nostalgia tabletop s’mores maker lets you roast marshmallows without the need for a firepit. It has a flameless electric heater that just requires an outlet. Once plugged in and pre-heated, you can roast marshmallows to a golden-brown finish on the included steel roasting forks. There’s even a built-in tray to keep your graham crackers within arm’s reach.

Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set

No matter the season, pizza is always a good idea, but this Cuisinart pizza grilling set helps you make homemade pies on the grill rather than in the oven. Each set comes with a 13-inch pizza stone for crispy crust, a folding pizza peel for burn-free retrieval, and a pizza cutter for easy serving. Not only is it nearly 50% off, but with over 7,500 perfect ratings, this is practically a summer must-have.

Fangsun Grill Caddy

This genius caddy holds all the extras you’ll need for grilling and serving, including condiments, utensils, and a roll of paper towels. Measuring 13.4- by 9.6- by 17.2-inches, it’s compact enough to fit on the side of the grill as well. The wooden handle makes it easy to carry from the kitchen to the backyard, while the steel mesh compartments are durable and great for organization.

Lauon Large 6-Pack Food Covers

I just threw an outdoor summer solstice brunch on my deck, and I had infinitely more fun because I didn’t have to worry about flies landing on the food. These pop-up covers protect your meals with a mesh barrier that spans 17 square inches. When the party’s over, they collapse for easy storage.

Sport Beats Large Tower Game

Giant Jenga is one of the best backyard games to play while holding a beer (since you’re only supposed to use one hand anyway). This set comes with 54 numbered blocks and a whiteboard, so you can keep track of the score. It also includes a storage case, and right now, it’s over 20% off.

Cuisinart Chef’s Style Portable Tabletop Propane Grill

The Cuisinart Chef’s Style portable grill is a reviewer favorite because it weighs only 22 pounds and sets up on most tables in under 10 minutes. That said, it still offers 20,000 BTUs and 275 square inches of grilling space, enough to grill several burgers at once. Hook it up to a propane tank and its twist-start ignition gets the fire going without matches, and the lid even has a built-in temperature gauge.

ImpiriLux Chilled Condiment Server Caddy

Keep your dips, side salads, and burger fixings fresh, even when they’re sitting out in the sun. This brilliant condiment caddy holds up to five ingredients in its separate compartments, while a layer of ice underneath keeps everything cold. It measures 5.25- by 2.6- by 2.75-inches so it won’t take up too much space. And each order also includes three serving spoons and three sets of tongs.

Amazing Abby Bubbly Acrylic Pitcher

This acrylic pitcher has an overall 4.5-star rating from thousands of reviewers because it’s BPA-free and shatterproof with a sturdy handle and a drip-resistant spout. It’s also an attractive way to display and serve your lemonade, iced tea, sangria, and mixed drinks on a hot summer day. For $24, this is a pitcher that’s well worth its price tag.

Gibson Home Brist 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

You don’t have to choose between fragile dinnerware and single-use plastic. Granted this dinnerware set is made from break-resistant melamine, it’s durable enough for outdoor use — but it still gives your dining table an elevated feel with its pastel colors and textured surface. This set comes with enough plates, dessert plates, and bowls for four place settings.

Masirs 3-Tier Collapsible Bowl

Since I love to bake, I own the tray version of this collapsible serving solution. That said, the bowl version is great for chips, dips, and fruit, and its three-tiered design saves a ton of space on your outdoor table. Best of all, you can just twist the top to bend the wire frame, and the bowls will secure themselves into a nesting position for compact storage.

Scuddles Extra-Large Picnic Blanket

I keep one of these fold-up blankets in my car for impromptu picnics and lake days, but it’s also great for additional seating at your backyard barbecue. Even though it spans 5- by 5-feet, it folds up into a compact square with an attached handle for portability. The underside is also made from waterproof, durable PEVA to withstand moisture and mud.

Keter Pacific Bar Table And Cooler

Keep this two-in-one table on the deck, next to the pool, or on the lawn while playing yard games. Its bar-top surface securely holds your drinks while its hidden cooler keeps up to 40 cans cold in the summer heat. It also has a weather-resistant wicker finish for durability and a drainage plug for convenient clean-up.

