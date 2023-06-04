Amazon's Just Dropped Its Father's Day Gift Guide—These Are the Best Kitchen Picks

Don’t forget to mark your calendars — Father's Day is June 18 this year. No one wants to stress about finding the perfect present for their father figures, so we highly suggest you start brainstorming now.

Even if you know your dad from top to bottom, thinking of fun gifts every year can feel like a challenge. That's why it's a huge win whenever Amazon's gift guide for Father's Day comes out. From travel-friendly coffee makers to popular ice cream machines, you’ll find plenty of inspiration that will arrive well ahead of Father’s Day (especially with Amazon Prime’s speedy shipping).

To help cut through the hundreds of items in the gift guide, we picked some of the best kitchen pieces to grab for Father’s Day, whether they’re popular among shoppers, or our own tested-favorites. Keep reading to learn more about the 10 items below, with prices starting at $15.

Best Picks from Amazon Father’s Day Gift Guide

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

To buy: $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com



If you’re not quite sure what to grab the father figure in your life, a cast iron skillet is something everyone needs. And it doesn’t have to be too expensive, this particular Lodge pan is our top-rated choice for cast iron skillets. It has a perfect rating for performance, design, comfort, and ease of cleaning, so you can buy it knowing it’ll do the job well.

Aeropress Clear Coffee Press

To buy: $50 at amazon.com

This Aeropress is a fun way to shake up a coffee lover’s routine, especially if they’re a fan of camping or traveling. It’s our favorite pick for camping, plus it’s an editor’s tried-and-tested favorite, which means it’s been an essential part of their routine for at least six months. It comes with everything you need for preparing a cup, since it has a built-in brewing vessel, mug, and a micro filter. Plus, it can make anything from a cold brew, to an espresso, a latte, or an americano — all on the go. The clear version is the brand’s newest addition to the Aeropress lineup.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

To buy: $180 (originally $230) at amazon.com

Don’t wait to buy this pick: The Ninja Creami has been flying off the shelves (virtually speaking), and that’s all thanks to how simple it is to use (and some viral TikTok videos). It comes with a churning cup, plus the machine itself, and a pint for storing. You just pop your mixture into the base cup, whether ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, or anything else you dream up, then chill it for at least a few hours or overnight depending on the recipe. Then you’ll use any of the settings to churn it away with ease. We also love this machine specifically for its ability to make vegan ice cream and fruit-based options, so don’t wait to snap it up.

John Boos Block Chop-N-Slice Reversible Cutting Board

To buy: $49 at amazon.com

You can’t beat a simple, useful gift, and a nice wood cutting board will always be one of them. This John Boos option is made with sustainably sourced maple wood. It’s smaller at 16-inches long, 10-inches wide, and 1-inch thick, so it’s perfect for anyone who wants to save a little space and still get a nice versatile-sized board. It’s flat on both sides, too, so you can just flip it right over to extend its life. The 20-by-15-inch version is our favorite cutting board, but regardless of the size you choose, you’ll still get all of the great perks.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

To buy: $100 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Air fryers are all the rage, and if your dad has missed the memo, now’s the time to take the leap for them. This Ninja 4-quart option isn’t just a shopper-favorite, it’s one of ours, too. We love it mostly for its compact shape, but we also appreciate that its size doesn’t sacrifice any of the results. Everything crisped up wonderfully, no matter what we tested, plus it has user-friendly settings and a quieter sound.

Microplane Classic Zester and Grater

To buy: $15 at amazon.com

If you give your grandfather or dad a microplane, expect their kitchen routine to be changed for good. Its long shape with small perforations makes it a unique tool that serves a purpose not many other tools can do. I’m a huge fan of my own Microplane, and I use it to grate everything from garlic to lemon zest and hard cheeses. I couldn’t live without mine, and in my opinion, no kitchen should be void of it.

Mixology & Craft 10-Piece Mixology Bartender Kit

To buy: $44 (originally $80) at amazon.com

There’s no denying it — from espresso tonics to Parmesan cheese martinis, this summer is the season for cocktail (and mocktail) crafting. That’s why this mixology kit might just be the thing for anyone looking to start mixing drinks of their own. It comes with a shaker, liquor pourers, a strainer, muddler, jigger, corkscrew, ice tongs, a spoon, and a bamboo holder to keep it all neatly organized. It’s also 44% off, which means you can grab all of those things at a hefty discount.

Meater Plus Long Range Wireless Meat Thermometer

To buy: $120 at amazon.com

Not only did we rank the Meater Plus as the best thermometer for gifting, but we’re also heading into peak grilling season. So, if your dad loves to grill and wants to perfect their skills, grab one now. It’s one of the only truly wireless thermometers out there — you just connect the probes through Bluetooth, then control it through the app. It’s great if you want to walk away at any point during cooking, especially if you’re slow-roasting or smoking something. This version’s range extends up to 165 feet away, and it’ll still track your food without you having to be there.

Fellow Opus Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

To buy: $195 at amazon.com

For at-home coffee aficionados, a quality grinder is a must-have. This Opus model is one of my favorite picks. You can grind beans for every type of coffee, whether with a machine, pour-over, French press, an Aeropress, cold brew, or espresso. It makes it easy to figure out how much to grind and at what level of grind to choose, too. You just use its markings in the lid to determine where to start, then adjust your preferences from there. Each day with this grinder has meant better, tastier cups of coffee.

ChefSofi 2-Piece Mortar and Pestle Set

To buy: $24 with coupon (originally $39) at amazon.com



If your dad likes to explore or experiment a little bit with their cooking, a mortar and pestle might be a good addition to their kitchen. It’s a great way to get back to cooking traditions, whether you want to grind toasted whole seeds, or make a homemade pesto. This one comes with a granite base and a granite pestle and has over 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Some reviewers note that they especially love that the handle is long enough to get a sturdy hold as they grind.

