We Found the 9 Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon—but They’re for Prime Members Only

Just in time for fall, Amazon is giving Prime members exclusive access to some great deals. In fact, everything you need to organize your kitchen and stock your kitchen is on sale right now.

Streamline the space in your kitchen with deals on cabinet organizers and refrigerator bins. Or, jazz up your cooking gear with a nifty pizza cutter or a new skillet. There’s truly something for everyone — well, everyone who’s a Prime member. Here are 9 of the best deals we found happening now exclusively for Amazon Prime members. And if you’re not a Prime member yet, it’s not too late to sign up.

9 Deals Exclusively for Amazon Prime Members

Hoojo 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bin Set

Grab this bestselling eight-piece set, which has earned over 23,900 five-star ratings, and get your refrigerator space tidied up. Each bin is 12.5 by 6.3 by 3.5 inches and is great for storing fresh fruits and vegetables, soda cans, or meats in the fridge. They can also be used to organize the canned goods or condiments in your pantry. These bestselling bins are multi-functional space savers and can help get your kitchen area in tip-top shape.

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug

Sink your feet into this soft, cushiony 0.47 inch thick anti-fatigue rug while doing your fall cooking. This mat is the perfect size to place in front of your stove or sink, measuring 17.3 by 28 inches. It is waterproof, non-slip, made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and has beveled edges that help prevent anyone from tripping over it. Choose from several colors, although black is the most discounted one at 44% off. Other colors available and on sale are blue, chocolate, green, grey, khaki, and red.

Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet

Sauté, simmer, sear, and fry in this 9.5 inch skillet from Sensarte. This flat-bottom pan conducts heat uniformly and rapidly while the woodgrain handle stays cool to the touch. Food slides off easily due to the PFOA-free, non-stick coating. The skillet can be used on all types of cooktops and is oven-safe for up to 300°F, according to the brand. It is easy to clean, too. Simply wipe the pan with a paper towel, rinse it, or put it in the dishwasher. Right now, it is available in grey at 20% off, but you can also get it in white, which is on sale for 13% off.

SpaceAid Spice Drawer Organizer

Spices seem to be thrown into a cupboard or pantry, and when making a meal, you’re sorting through a jumbled and disorganized mess to find the right one. This spice drawer organizer makes that chaos go away. Measuring 13 by 17.5 by 2.5 inches, it fits neatly in a standard-size drawer out of sight or can rest neatly on the counter. SpaceAid’s organizer includes: 28 spice jars, 386 labels (of which 340 are pre-printed with spice names), and a chalk marker to write on the remaining blank 46 labels. Each spice jar is made of glass and has a pour top included.

Rorecay Extra Long Oven Mitts and Pot Holders Set

This oven mitt and pot holder set includes two extra-long oven mitts, two mini pinch mitts, and two hot pads. They are BPA-free silicone and, according to the brand, and are heat-safe for up to 500°F. The oven mitts are lined with cotton, which provides a cozy place for your hands to slide into, and the outside silicone grips hot cookware tightly. This set is durable, stain-resistant, and heat-resistant and will keep your hands and countertops safe and protected from hot dishes and pans. When they get soiled, wipe them with a damp cloth or rinse with water. They are also machine washable.

Vtopmart 15-Piece Food Storage Containers Set

Keep your dried goods and snacks airtight and moisture-free with these food storage containers. The 15-piece set includes one tall 2.5 quart container, four 1.8 quart containers, six 1.5 quart medium containers, and four 0.7 quart small containers. The lids provide an airtight seal with their silicone gasket and side-locking functionality. Plus, they are interchangeable, as every lid fits on every container. Also included are 24 labels that you can write on. Each container is made of BPA-free clear plastic, allowing you to see what you’ve stored inside. Over 22,000 shoppers have given these food storage containers five stars, with one writing they have “helped them organize their pantry.”

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel

Homemade pizza is the best. You can put whatever toppings you desire, make the kind of crust you want — be it original, cauliflower, or wheat — and throw however much cheese you want on it. However, cutting through the pizza after it has cooked can be challenging. Those slices come out jagged and crooked rather than nice and even. This pizza cutter wheel eliminates that struggle. Just apply pressure, roll it across the pizza, and you’ll get straight, even slices quickly and effortlessly.

Viretang 3-Piece Cutting Board Set

These cutting boards make a statement in your kitchen with their dark gray color accented with two black handles. There are three boards: the largest board measures 15.6 by 9.4 inches, the medium is 12.4 by 7.8 inches, and the small is 9.6 by 5.7 inches. Each one has deep grooves for capturing juices or water from fruits or meats and a textured marble design that protects the board from knife cuts or marks. The medium and large size boards have a textured area for grinding garlic. And the handles are made of black rubber material and have feet on each corner, which prevents the boards from sliding around on the kitchen countertop.

Songmics 2-Piece Cabinet Organizer Shelf Set

Your kitchen cabinet will get streamlined and organized with this two-piece shelf set. Store everything from mugs and bowls to spices and condiments on these shelves. They fit nicely in a standard-size cupboard, or if you have limited cupboard space, these can also reside on the counter. These shelves are slightly different in size, with one measuring 7.7 by 6.1 inches and the other measuring 7.3 by 5.4 inches, so you can set them side-by-side, nest them, or stack one on top of the other. The black and natural shelves are discounted the most, but the white and natural shelves are also on sale right now.