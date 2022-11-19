Hang On, Amazon Dropped Deals on Le Creuset and Staub Cookware Before Black Friday Even Starts—Up to 58% Off

And the prices start as low as $10.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 19, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Early Black Friday Le Creuset and Staub Deals Roundup Tout

It’s safe to say that the holidays are a time for loved ones and cozy foods. Breaking bread with family and friends is what this season is all about, and getting delicious meals on the table is a huge part of that scenario. You better believe that the cookware you use will be instrumental in making creamy soups, savory stuffings, and delectable pies so good, Grandma will be asking you for the recipe. 

But how can you ensure that each holiday dish will be a show-stopper? Just look at Le Creuset and Staub — two of the most coveted cookware brands that’ll almost guarantee meals people will want seconds of. Cast iron pots and pans from these brands are wonderful for evenly distributing and maintaining heat. Plus, they’re durable enough to be passed down for generations. 

The only issue? Le Creuset and Staub can be a bit pricey. While these investment pieces will last for years to come, you don’t have to pay full price right now. That’s because there are Staub and Le Creuset cookware deals already served up on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, with discounts up to 58% off. We’re talking Dutch ovens, roasters, mini cocottes, baking dish sets, frying pans, and more starting at just $9.

You can shop these early Black Friday sales within Amazon’s hidden Gold Box Deals Hub before the crowd. Plus, you’ll discover discounts on other must-have kitchen items on sale, too. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to score these deals while they’re hot. 

Early Black Friday Le Creuset and Staub Deals

Whether you’re doing some holiday shopping or are looking to treat yourself, you simply cannot go wrong with Le Creuset’s classic Dutch oven. The signature cookware piece is made with cast iron that heats up nicely and stays hot for a long period of time, which means you can use it for long braises and baking. Another great feature? This 4.5-quart pick can cook over a gas stove and in an oven for weeknight one-pot meals, too. Right now, the Dutch oven is up to 29% off. 

Staub’s cocotte is similar to the above Dutch oven with its cast iron construction and versatile cooking abilities. However, this specific pick is a deeper capacity that can make the main course for about five people and then some. And because you can cook virtually any holiday recipe in this, you can go try your hand at homemade jams, mashed potatoes, pot roast, mushroom risotto, and more. This gorgeous pick also comes in nine colors, including basil, gray, burnt orange, and cherry — perfect for the holidays. 

If you’re more interested in casseroles, Le Creuset has this rectangular roaster that’s ideal for turkey and pork as well as macaroni and cheese, baked brussels sprouts, and even cinnamon rolls. It has a large 7-quart capacity and its pretty, but functional enamel coating prevents cracks and chips, even if you accidentally knock it in the baking process. 

Another bakeware must-have is this Staub baking set. With this option, you’ll get one large rectangular baking dish to make your famous green bean casserole or beef lasagna as well as a smaller pan to make small appetizers like bacon-wrapped dates or dessert like salted chocolate chip cookies. The set also brings two porcelain bowls that you can use for mixing or eating. And with this early Black Friday sale, you’ll score it for 46% off. 

But these cookware pieces are just the beginning. Scroll through the rest of the list to discover even more Staub and Le Creuset deals on Amazon before the rush. 

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

To buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse, $240 (originally $300) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

Amazon

To buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Deep Round Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $250) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 qt.

To buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $276 (originally $390) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Medium Spatula

To buy: Le Creuset Craft Series Medium Spatula, $10 (originally $14) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster

To buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Roaster, $259 (originally $275) at amazon.com

Amazon Black Friday Under $50 Gifts

Amazon

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Spoon Rest, $24 (originally $30) at amazon.com

STAUB Ceramic Pumpkin Dish

To buy: Staub Ceramic Petite Pumpkin Cocotte, $35 (originally $57) at amazon.com

STAUB Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish

To buy: Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish, $35 (originally $50) at amazon.com

STAUB Ceramics Bakeware-Pie-Pans Dish

To buy: Staub Ceramic Pie Dish, $28 (originally $40) at amazon.com

STAUB Ceramics Petite Artichoke Cocotte

Amazon

To buy: Staub Ceramic Petite Artichoke Cocotte, $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Staub Cast Iron 5.5-qt Round Cocotte - Cherry

Amazon

To buy: Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, $302 (originally $464) at amazon.com

STAUB Ceramics Oval Baking Dish Set

To buy: Staub Ceramic Oval Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $120) at amazon.com

STAUB Cast Iron Fry Pan, 12-inch, Cherry

To buy: Staub Cast Iron Fry Pan, $210 with coupon (originally $220) at amazon.com

Staub Ceramic bakeware Set, 4-pc, Cherry

To buy: Staub Ceramic Four-Piece Baking and Bowl Set, $85 (originally $130) at amazon.com

More Early Black Friday Deals: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Early Black Friday Deals Roundup Tout
You Can Already Score Black Friday Kitchen Deals on J.A. Henckels, Staub, and KitchenAid—Up to 64% Off
Amazon Prime Badge Lifestyle
Cast Iron Cookware from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Is Up to 43% Off for Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Dropped 4,000+ Kitchen Sales Before Black Friday, but These Are the 15 Best
Amazon Early Black Friday Dutch Oven Deals Roundup Tout
Don’t Wait: Dutch Ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Early BF Lodge Roundup Tout
Black Friday Isn’t Here Yet, but Amazon Already Dropped Deep Discounts on Lodge Cast Iron Cookware
Ina Garten; KitchenAid stand mixer
Score Steep Discounts on Ina Garten’s All-Time Favorite Pieces, from Le Creuset Dutch Ovens to KitchenAid Mixers and Wüsthof Knives
Target Deals
Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Rival the Real Thing with Prices Cut by Nearly 60%
Our Place Early Deals Tout
Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up
Le Creuset Deals Roundup Tout
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, and Accessories Start at $22 at Amazon Right Now
Le Creuset Ganache
Le Creuset Just Launched a Rich New Color That’s Perfect for the Holiday Season
All-Clad Nonstick Pots and Pans Tout
You’ll Never Believe How Many All-Clad Pots and Pans Are on Sale Right Now—All Up to 49% Off
Hosting Essentials Tout
There Are Tons of Early Black Friday Deals on Holiday Hosting Essentials at Amazon—Starting at $12
presidents day kitchen deals
The 32 Best Presidents Day Kitchen & Home Deals—Including a J.A. Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set for $94
Early Dutch Oven Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Dutch Ovens Up to 62% Off Before Its October Prime Sale
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight
Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off