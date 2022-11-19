Hang On, Amazon Dropped Deals on Le Creuset and Staub Cookware Before Black Friday Even Starts—Up to 58% Off

It’s safe to say that the holidays are a time for loved ones and cozy foods. Breaking bread with family and friends is what this season is all about, and getting delicious meals on the table is a huge part of that scenario. You better believe that the cookware you use will be instrumental in making creamy soups, savory stuffings, and delectable pies so good, Grandma will be asking you for the recipe.

But how can you ensure that each holiday dish will be a show-stopper? Just look at Le Creuset and Staub — two of the most coveted cookware brands that’ll almost guarantee meals people will want seconds of. Cast iron pots and pans from these brands are wonderful for evenly distributing and maintaining heat. Plus, they’re durable enough to be passed down for generations.

The only issue? Le Creuset and Staub can be a bit pricey. While these investment pieces will last for years to come, you don’t have to pay full price right now. That’s because there are Staub and Le Creuset cookware deals already served up on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, with discounts up to 58% off. We’re talking Dutch ovens, roasters, mini cocottes, baking dish sets, frying pans, and more starting at just $9.

You can shop these early Black Friday sales within Amazon’s hidden Gold Box Deals Hub before the crowd. Plus, you’ll discover discounts on other must-have kitchen items on sale, too. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to score these deals while they’re hot.

Early Black Friday Le Creuset and Staub Deals

Whether you’re doing some holiday shopping or are looking to treat yourself, you simply cannot go wrong with Le Creuset’s classic Dutch oven. The signature cookware piece is made with cast iron that heats up nicely and stays hot for a long period of time, which means you can use it for long braises and baking. Another great feature? This 4.5-quart pick can cook over a gas stove and in an oven for weeknight one-pot meals, too. Right now, the Dutch oven is up to 29% off.

Staub’s cocotte is similar to the above Dutch oven with its cast iron construction and versatile cooking abilities. However, this specific pick is a deeper capacity that can make the main course for about five people and then some. And because you can cook virtually any holiday recipe in this, you can go try your hand at homemade jams, mashed potatoes, pot roast, mushroom risotto, and more. This gorgeous pick also comes in nine colors, including basil, gray, burnt orange, and cherry — perfect for the holidays.

If you’re more interested in casseroles, Le Creuset has this rectangular roaster that’s ideal for turkey and pork as well as macaroni and cheese, baked brussels sprouts, and even cinnamon rolls. It has a large 7-quart capacity and its pretty, but functional enamel coating prevents cracks and chips, even if you accidentally knock it in the baking process.

Another bakeware must-have is this Staub baking set. With this option, you’ll get one large rectangular baking dish to make your famous green bean casserole or beef lasagna as well as a smaller pan to make small appetizers like bacon-wrapped dates or dessert like salted chocolate chip cookies. The set also brings two porcelain bowls that you can use for mixing or eating. And with this early Black Friday sale, you’ll score it for 46% off.

