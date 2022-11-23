Lifestyle Kitchen We Found the Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances and Cookware You Can Shop Right Now Prices start at $7 at Amazon. By Katie Macdonald Katie Macdonald Instagram Katie Macdonald is the senior editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. She has written over 600 articles on food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews.  Share Tweet Pin Email
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Amazon
Black Friday is the big kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but Amazon has been slashing prices on kitchen must-haves since mid-October. And now that we're mere days away from the big event, the retailer has unleashed a flood of new deals. The latest to catch our eye? We found KitchenAid’s coveted 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer, as well as dozens of other tools, cookware, and accessories from the brand, marked down in the collection of early Black Friday deals. In fact, you can snag savings as high as 52% off. Best KitchenAid Deals at Amazon Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $350 (originally $450) Classic Multifunction Can Opener, $12 (originally $20) Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, $40 (originally $60) All-Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath, $9 (originally $12) Albany 4-Piece Kitchen Towel Set, $15 (originally $30) There’s a KitchenAid deal for every skill level and interest in this sale, from basic kitchen shears to meat grinders you can attach to your stand mixer. And if any of your Thanksgiving prep tools won’t make it to New Years, there are more than a few markdowns you’ll want to add to your cart. The obvious standout is a $100 discount on the brand’s top-rated stand mixer, but you can also find impressive savings on smaller appliances, like food processors, hand mixers, and immersion blenders. And if you already own a KitchenAid stand mixer, then take a look at deals on several specialized accessories — even the brand-new shave ice attachment is 25% off. We won’t keep you waiting. Scroll down to see the best KitchenAid deals you can shop now, or check out Amazon’s entire early Black Friday sale here. Amazon Best Stand Mixer and Accessory Deals There’s no getting around it: KitchenAid is known for its stand mixers. Understandably! The brand introduced the baking appliance to American homes back in 1919 and has held a devoted following ever since. We found a few on sale at Amazon, in both the tilt-head and bowl-lift designs. For home cooks tight on space, the 3.5-quart Artisan Mini that’s $80 off could be the perfect fit. KitchenAid’s smaller model is 25% lighter and 20% smaller than the classic Artisan stand mixers, yet still packs a punch. For big baking projects, opt for the large 6-Quart Professional 600 Series model that’s $170 off because it keeps the machine head stationary for mixing stiffer doughs. And for something in between, check out the now-$350 5-quart Artisan mixer, which users call “a good lifetime investment.” One of the unique features of KitchenAid’s stand mixers is its power hub on the head of the machine. It connects to a variety of attachments to transform your mixer into appliances like a spiralizer, meat grinder, or ice cream maker. Hidden in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, we found several discounted to 25% off. Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $380) Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $350 (originally $450) Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $430 (originally $600) Metal Food Grinder Attachment, $75 (originally $100) Gourmet 6-Plate Pasta Press Attachment, $170 (originally $220) Fresh Prep Slicer and Shredder Attachment, $45 (originally $65) Ice Cream Maker Attachment, $75 (originally $100) 5-Quart Ceramic Bowl in Mermaid Lace, $75 (originally $100) Amazon Best Appliance and Gadget Deals We can all appreciate a time-saving gadget, many of which are on sale. Amazon discounted KitchenAid’s variable-speed hand blender (also called an immersion blender) to just $40. The slim appliance has four-point stainless steel blades to achieve velvety smooth soups in a flash; you simply puree directly in the pot. Its performance has earned thousands of perfect ratings from users, as well as a No. 2 spot on Amazon’s bestsellers list. And forget spending precious minutes chopping onions or shredding cheese, one of our tester-approved food processors is also on sale. The 13-cup KitchenAid food processor impressed our testers with its user-friendly design and versatility, as well as its dishwasher-friendly container and blades. A can opener is a simple tool, but it makes a world of difference when you’re in a rush. KitchenAid’s classic opener features an easy-to-turn knob, large handles, and sharp stainless steel blade to cut through metal tops. You can get it for an impressive 43% off. Classic Multifunction Can Opener, $12 (originally $20) Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, $40 (originally $60) 13-Cup Food Processor, $160 (originally $200) 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, $40 (originally $60) Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer, $80 (originally $100) 9-Inch Classic Pizza Wheel, $7 (originally $15) Amazon Best Tool and Textile Deals Smart home cooks not only look for big-ticket items, but also ways to save on small everyday basics. KitchenAid’s popular cutting boards, mixing bowls, dishtowels, and more are all on sale today, making it an excellent opportunity to refresh your go-tos. If your kitchen shears are struggling to cut through plastic food wrapping, it’s likely time to get a new pair. These have 27,000 perfect ratings from Amazon users who praise the simple design and sharp edges. “The only reason I ever have to buy a new pair of these is because I use them for so many things that I end up misplacing them,” one wrote. Get your own set while it’s $9. You can also upgrade your kitchen towels at a steal. This four-piece set is made from absorbent cotton to quickly dry dishes or mop up spills and comes in 21 colors. Now 51% off, the set breaks down to just under $4 per towel. And while you’re at it, pick up these adorable oven mitts for only $15. Combine them with the towels for a thoughtful (and affordable) holiday host gift. All-Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath, $9 (originally $12) Albany 4-Piece Kitchen Towel Set, $15 (originally $30) Classic Nonslip 2-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set, $18 (originally $37) Beacon Two-Tone Mini Oven Mitt Set, $15 (originally $23) 9-Piece Classic Measuring Cups and Spoons Set, $12 (originally $16) 3-Piece Universal Mixing Bowl Set, $25 (originally $32) 10-Inch Hard-Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid, $42 (originally $60)