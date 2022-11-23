Knives from J.A. Henckels, Mercer Culinary, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 73% Off on Amazon Ahead of Black Friday

Can you believe it? Black Friday is just a few hours away and the big shopping event is set to bring massive discounts on everything in the kitchen, including cookware, appliances, and dinnerware. And another must-have markdown are kitchen knives from all your favorite brands. In fact, you don’t have to wait until November 25 to score knife deals because Amazon is already slashing prices as we speak.

Amazon is known for its solid sales all year long, but if you’ve been keeping an eye on knife deals, you’ll know that these markdowns are a whole new low. Before the Black Friday sale officially gets underway, you can find discounts on individual and specialty knives from Mercer and Wüsthof as well as big sets from J.A. Henckels, Cuisinart, Victorinox, Calphalon, and more — up to 73% off.

All of these markdowns are in Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals hub right now. However, there’s no reason for you to search for knife deals page by page. Why? We did the hard work for you to find the best of the best. And they’re all listed in our curated list below, so you can get to slicing and dicing in no time.

Best Early Black Friday Knife Deals

Anyone who is looking for a versatile kitchen tool that can tend to all your slicing and cutting needs should definitely consider a chef’s knife. That’s because these kitchen multitaskers are sharp and comfortable in-hand, so you can cut through thick pieces of meat or tough butternut squash, as well as chop delicate chives or onions.

And this chef’s knife for Mercer Culinary is a top contender on Amazon. It has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who love the weight of the handle and ergonomic design as well as how sharp the blade is right out of the box. One person even said, “This knife will cut the hair off your arm — it's that sharp.” This pick is a whopping 63% off at the moment.

Small, but tedious meal prep tasks like mincing garlic cloves or peeling sweet potatoes require a good paring knife. While a chef’s knife is great for most tasks, you’ll want to bench it for these compact knives. This Wüsthof paring knife cuts and peels vegetables and fruits like a pro thanks to its narrow blade and serrated edges. Oh, and it’s very, very sharp. Right now, you can get it on sale for $75.

If you’re doing a major kitchen knife overhaul, chances are you’ll want a set that gets you everything you need in one go. That’s where this massive knife set from J.A. Henckels comes in. It comes with 19 pieces, including utility, santoku, paring, and chef’s knives. You’ll also get kitchen shears, and this beautiful wood block that lets you proudly display it on your countertop. Bonus: It’s $255 off ahead of Black Friday.

Want to see what other knives are on sale before Black Friday is officially underway? Scroll through the list below for the best deals available on Amazon. But remember — these markdowns won’t last, so scoop them up while you can.

