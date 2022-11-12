You Can Already Score Black Friday Kitchen Deals on J.A. Henckels, Staub, and KitchenAid—Up to 64% Off

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s easy to start thinking about your Thanksgiving Day menu and all the festive treats you’ll have with loved ones. Getting your table ready is no easy feat — unless you have the right tools to get it all done. And right now, you can score tons of great cookware, appliances, and home essentials on sale ahead of Black Friday.

There are several cookware pieces and appliances you should definitely have in your corner come the holidays. These kitchen must-haves will speed up the cooking process and ensure that food is on the table before guests even arrive. And it’s no surprise that a lot of these products typically come with a hefty price thanks to high-quality materials and long-lasting durability. Think popular Dutch ovens and cast iron skillets, as well as bread makers and stand mixers. And because you’ll probably be hosting and entertaining too, having key items like stylish bar carts and fire pits will be a crowd pleasure.

Want to hear the good news? You don’t have to wait until November 25 to score great markdowns on all of the above. That’s because Amazon is already dropping wow-worthy sales on everything you need for the holidays, including deals on Staub, Le Creuset, and Ninja up to 64% off.

And here’s the secret: These sales are all hiding within Amazon’s Gold Box Deals hub. You don’t have to comb through the section either, because we did the hard work for you. Below, you’ll find a list of the best deals you can shop right now before the crowd. This way, you can treat yourself to something new, get a gift for your loved one, and have ample time to gift wrap and stuff it under the tree… all without worrying about shipping delays.

So early bird, are you ready to start shopping? Browse through our list below for every single deal you need to have on your radar at Amazon right now.

Amazon

Chances are you’re shopping for cookware with Thanksgiving in mind. If so, you’re in luck because Amazon is already cutting prices on cooking essentials that’ll deliver hearty meals from your stove to the dining table — up to 64% off.

For cozy autumn soups, sourdough bread, and mushroom risottos, you can’t go wrong with Le Creuset’s sauteuse oven. The versatile pan retains heat to cook meals perfectly and has sloped edges that make it easy to scoop sauces and bits out. And anyone who has a decorative eye will want to add this festive pumpkin dish from Staub to the tablescape. While it looks purely ornamental, you can most definitely cook in this; it can withstand heat in the oven up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit and is broiler-safe, too. Those au gratin potatoes will look lovely in this!

Early Black Friday Cookware Deals

Amazon

While it’s always nice to have a helper in the kitchen, there’s a slight possibility you’ll have to coerce loved ones into being your sous chef. If you don’t have any volunteers, you can certainly rely on these tried-and-true appliances that get the job done without any groans.

Take for example this Ninja air fryer that’s the top bestseller on Amazon, and for good reason. This now-$90 pick, which has earned more than 34,500 five-star ratings so far, is ideal for getting you that crispy bite without having to deep fry. You can use it for Thanksgiving side dishes like roasted Brussels sprouts or baked potatoes as well as meals post November 24 like chicken fingers, onion rings, wings, fish filets, and more.

And if you’re looking for something that’ll do the hard work for you, consider this popular slow cooker from Crockpot. All you have to do is adjust the cooking time depending on when guests are coming over aka low and slow for 8 hours or on high for a timeframe of 6. Right now, this slow cooker is on sale and has a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to $64.

Early Black Friday Appliance Deals

Amazon

If slicing, dicing, and chopping has become more of a headache or if your knives are simply too far gone, you’ll want to invest in quality options that’ll last for years on end. Knives from brands like Mac, J.A. Henckels, and Cuisinart are all great options and have even earned top rankings in our editor-tested buying guides (so you know they’re good).

J.A. Henckels is popular for a reason; they slice meat like butter and feel good in-hand. This three-piece set comes with a paring, serrated, and santoku knife, getting you started with the basics. The serrated blade is also great because it prevents food from sticking to it as you cut. And the set is 46% off. However, if you’re going all out, the brand also has this 15-piece knife block set on sale — up to 62% off. It comes with everything an at home chef could need including a santoku, bread, and chef’s knife as well as kitchen shears and, of course, the block.

Those planning a huge Thanksgiving feast complete with all your favorite people might need to up their cutlery count. This classy Lenox flatware set comes with a total of 65 forks, spoons, and knives, not to mention serving utensils to family-style dinner. This specific set has earned more than 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its appealing look, high-quality design, and comfortable weight. At the moment, the Lenox set is 28% off.

But those who just need to invest in serving utensils should check out this 10-piece set that comes with a slotted spoon for sauces, a spoon and fork duo for salads, as well as a butter knife to name a few. The handles have a stylish hammered finish and are made with stainless steel for long-lasting use.

Early Black Friday Cutlery and Silverware Deals

Want to see what else is on sale this weekend before Black Friday even starts? Be sure to browse through Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals section while the early sales are hot.