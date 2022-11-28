Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Has Delicious Deals on Dutch Ovens for Cyber Monday—Up to $200 Off Check out deep discounts on Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, and Made In. By Jennifer Zyman Jennifer Zyman Website Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and joined the team in August of 2022. She's written about food and restaurants for over 15 years and is a proficient home cook with a culinary school degree who is always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen technique, trick, or tool. Her work at Food & Wine focuses on finding the best new products for cooks using her culinary expertise and in-house tester data. Jennifer's work has appeared in Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and more. She also has a podcast called "The Food that Binds," where chefs discuss food and relationships. But American brands, like Lodge and Made In, still offer plenty of value without sacrificing quality. Cyber Monday is the perfect time to score the Dutch oven of your dreams because there are seriously good steals and deals no matter what brand or size you are looking for, especially on Amazon. We searched for the best early Cyber Monday deals this 2022 holiday shopping season and found many from our list of the Best Dutch Ovens. We split up our 16 finds by brands in case you are like us and waiting to snag a specific one on sale, like Le Creuset. We even found a cool Dutch oven for camping from Lodge. Read on for more of our favorite Dutch oven deals. Best Le Creuset Dutch Oven Deals Amazon We aren’t the only people who dream of having an all-Le Creuset kitchen, right? With these Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, we can all get closer to making that dream reality. Having different-sized Dutch ovens for different occasions is perfectly acceptable, and we are here to help you figure out which one to buy. We find a mid-sized Le Creuset, such as the 4.5-quart for $292 (originally $390) or the 5.5-quart for $336 (originally $420), is the right size for most jobs. If you are expanding a collection, numerous other sizes are on sale, from 2-quarts to 7.5-quarts, with a gorgeous glass lid so you can see what’s cooking. Le Creuset Enameled 2-Quart Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, from $187 (originally $390) Le Creuset Enameled 3.5-Quart Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, from $250 (originally $360) Le Creuset Enameled 4.5-Quart Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, from $289 (originally $390) Le Creuset Enameled 5.5-Quart Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, from $336 (originally $420) Le Creuset Enameled 7.5-Quart Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, $330 (originally $400) Best Staub Dutch Oven Deals amazon Staub is another French cookware company known for its Dutch ovens, or cocottes, as they call them in France. Staub’s specialty is its proprietary lids, which have cast iron spikes that purportedly help create extra condensation while slow-cooking dishes like stews and roasts. They also have metal handles and flat lids. The exterior is enameled cast iron in bright colors, and the interior is textured black matte enamel. The favorite cookware, which has excellent heat retention, requires no seasoning. They’re also just really pretty. Many of the brand’s classics, like the 5-quart tall, which serves five to six people, are on sale. It even has one shaped like a tomato with a silver stem handle, if that’s your thing. Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, from $150 (originally $200) Staub 4-Quart Round Cocotte, from $207 (originally $249) Staub 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte, from $302 (originally $464) Staub 3-Quart Tomato Cocotte, from $241 (originally $278) Best Made In Dutch Oven Deal amazon Lest you think every Dutch Oven is French- or European-made, many American companies also make some worth your consideration, from Lodge to Made In. We love everything Made In because its products are durable and gorgeous in their simplicity. We recommend the Made In 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron, which is on sale for $160 from its original price of $200. Best Lodge Dutch Oven Deals amazon Many buyers don’t realize that many Dutch ovens, such as Le Creuset, are cast iron. No cast iron company has more brand recognition than Lodge, founded in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, in 1896. Many also don’t realize that Lodge makes more than cast iron pans for frying chicken and making cornbread. The brand has expanded into various types of products and has tons of different Dutch ovens, including some varieties coated with glossy colored enamel. One of our favorite multipurpose pans is perfect for stews and baking bread, the Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, is on sale for $50 from its original price of $76. We’ve sung its praises for versatility, and it’s the kind of pan that can become an heirloom. Lodge also has a large assortment of true Dutch ovens, many enameled in bright colors like red and blue but also more subdued hues like pumpkin. Or, you can get basic black cast iron if you prefer classics. And there is even a true camp Dutch oven on sale, with a metal handle for hanging over a fire and nifty feet to keep it elevated off cooking surfaces. It’s the perfect vessel for stews over the campfire, ghost stories not included. If you are a Lodge devotee or a first-timer, now is the time to grab a piece of this treasured Tennessee cookware. Lodge 3-Quart Dutch Oven, $71 (originally $106)
Lodge 4.6-Quart Dutch Oven, from $70 (originally $116)
Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $50 (originally $76)
Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven, from $60 (originally $133)
Lodge 7.5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $75 (originally $100)
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven 8-Quart, from $80 (originally $122)