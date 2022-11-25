Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is Chock-Full of Dutch Oven Deals Up to 55% Off

Every home cook needs a Dutch oven, also known as a French oven or cocotte. Its durability and versatility make it a must-have cookware piece, as you can use it on the stovetop and in the oven to prepare various meals in many different ways. Plus, not only is a Dutch oven the ideal pot for big batches of stew, braised meats, and pasta, but it will also help you nail easy-yet-delicious no-knead homemade bread. All in all, this kitchen workhorse is definitely worth the investment.

Cooking might not be top of mind after whipping up your Thanksgiving dinner, and we don’t blame you. But with Black Friday here (and Christmas just one month away), there’s no better time to score incredible deals on cookware essentials that you can break into when you’re up for it. Amazon’s Black Friday sale is arguably the best place to shop today, as there are millions of items with discounted prices, nearly every brand you could want on one site, and, of course, fast shipping for Prime members.

The retail giant’s kitchen section is teeming with bestselling products up to 87% off, including Dutch ovens, air fryers, knife sets, and coffee machines, from brands like Le Creuset, Instant Pot, Wüsthof, and Nespresso. Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or yourself, we guarantee you’ll find a few items worth adding to your cart.

Dutch ovens are especially relevant this time of year when cozy recipes are in everyone’s weekly rotation. For savory soups and more, two of our tried-and-true models are the Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven and the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, and today they are marked down to $60 and $200, respectively. The former is an excellent choice for beginners and those looking for something affordable yet reliable, and the latter is the best option for serious home cooks who want a top-of-the-line product. Below, you can learn more about these two top picks, plus all of the Dutch ovens we recommend buying on Amazon during Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Dutch Oven Deals on Amazon

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

To buy: Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $250) at amazon.com

Le Creuset is synonymous with Dutch ovens. The French brand’s signature pots have been hero products in many past and present professional chef’s kitchens, including Julia Child and Ina Garten. So what makes these Dutch ovens better than other models? Sure, the color options are a huge plus in terms of aesthetics (pretty enough to earn a permanent spot on your stovetop), but Le Creuset pots ultimately top the competition because of their design and performance. They are compatible with all cooktops, oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, easy to clean, have superior heat distribution and retention, and are built to last a lifetime.

In honor of Black Friday, Le Creuset put several Dutch ovens on sale, including this 5.25-quart size that's $50 off. It’s still on the pricier side, but as we mentioned before, these pots are made to last forever and even come with a lifetime warranty, so it’s well worth the money. If the 5.25-size is too large for your needs, consider getting the 3.5-quart version that's 20% off today.

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven

To buy: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $133) at amazon.com

If you’re not ready to splurge on a Le Creuset Dutch oven, we recommend Lodge’s 6-quart model that’s currently more than half off. It’s made of cast iron and coated with porcelain enamel, making it durable, functional, and attractive for cooking and serving. The lid fits tightly to retain heat during slow cooking and simmering, and it can seamlessly go from the stovetop to the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Customers say they use their pot more than they thought they would and that it has exceeded their expectations. Available in sizes ranging from 1.5 to 7.5 quarts and a variety of colors (most of which are on sale today), there’s a model for your needs.

Staub 5.5-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte

To buy: Staub 5.5-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte, $302 (originally $464) at amazon.com

Like Le Creuset, Staub is a prestigious French cookware brand loved by cooks everywhere. While there are many similarities between both brands (material, price, and overall performance), there are differences that can help you decide which one is right for you. Staub’s Dutch oven features a heavier, more tight-fitting lid, which makes it the better pick for heat and moisture retention. On the other hand, Le Creuset might be more suitable for beginners because its white interior makes it easier for you to see foods browning and tell if it’s completely clean after cooking. Overall, they are both incredibly well-designed pots that stand the test of time. Hurry to save 35% on this stunning red Staub cocotte today.

Misen 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

To buy: Misen 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $132 (originally $165) at amazon.com

This isn’t your average Dutch oven: This 7-quart pot doubles as a grill pan thanks to its unique lid. That means while you braise meat or simmer stew, you can grill sandwiches or vegetables simultaneously. The Dutch oven and the lid are made from cast iron with four layers of enamel and feature nonstick surfaces for fuss-free cooking. In addition to the grill lid, it comes with a silicone lid so you can keep the food in the pot hot at all times.

Last year, Misen launched this clever cookware piece for a very reasonable price, and today you get it even cheaper when you apply a hidden coupon. Choose from five tasteful colors, including gray and green.

Crockpot 7-Quart Artisan Round Dutch Oven

To buy: Crockpot 7-Quart Artisan Round Dutch Oven, $53 (originally $140) at amazon.com

For 51% off, this 7-quart Dutch oven is practically a steal. The pot has the must-have features of more expensive models, including a durable cast iron body, a nonstick surface, and a tight-fitting lid, but it costs just a little over $65 right now. It’s spacious enough for big batches and has oversized handles for easy transport, making it an excellent piece to have during the holiday season and beyond. Snag one for yourself and the foodie on your list.

Below, you can find more can’t-miss Black Friday Dutch oven deals on Amazon. Don’t wait, these items are going quickly.

Victoria 4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

To buy: Victoria 4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $40 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven

To buy: Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $50 (originally $76) at amazon.com

Mueller 6-Quart DuraCast Enameled Cast Iron Dutch

To buy: Mueller 6-Quart DuraCast Enameled Cast Iron Dutch, $70 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Cooks Standard 7-Quart Stainless Steel Dutch Oven

To buy: Cooks Standard 7-Quart Stainless Steel Dutch Oven, $36 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Amazon Basics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

To buy: Made In Cookware 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven, $160 (originally $199) at amazon.com