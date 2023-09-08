We Found the 20 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon This Month—and Prices Start at $3

As the official end of summer quickly approaches, it's time to turn our attention to fall. The upcoming season brings with it so many opportunities for cozy recipes filled with spice and warmth, like chicken pot pie and carrot and apple soup. In order to prepare your kitchen for all the elaborate meals you’ll be preparing this season, you need the right kitchen tools and cookware, and right now, there are plenty of great deals to choose from at Amazon.

You can find discounts as much as 62% off on appliances, cookware and bakeware, cooking gadgets, and cleaning tools. And top brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, and Lodge, which are known for being effective, practical, and long-lasting are included in the discounts. Pick up a food processor, fresh set of knives, frying pans, and everything else you’ll need for your fall cooking plans.

To help you sort through all the best discounts on Amazon right now, we gathered 20 of our favorites. There are some seriously head-turning deals here: Prices start at just $3.

Best Overall Deals

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

One appliance that will come in handy this fall is a blender, which can do so much more than make smoothies. Because this Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender has a puree function, it’s ideal for whipping up pasta sauces and soups. Its other stand out feature is 18, 24, and 32-ounce jars that it comes with, which can be used as to-go cups for smoothies, but also double as containers for smaller portions of pesto and hummus — even salad dressing. And right now, you can save more than $50 on the complete set.

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Amazon

As the weather cools down, you’ll probably be eager to start using the oven regularly again, which means more baking projects are on the horizon. A reliable hand mixer like this KitchenAid model is an essential appliance for less labor intensive tasks like whipping cream or mixing a simple brownie or cake batter. It has more than 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper writing that it has “plenty of power for thick batter,” and “has good incremental steps up to a very fast top speed.”

Amazon

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

The start of a new season is the best time to give your well-worn cookware a refresh. If the frying pan you use every morning for scrambled eggs has seen better days, pick up this set of two 8- and 10-inch All-Clad frying pans. Not just useful for breakfast, these frying pans can sear pork chops and scallops and toast the perfect grilled cheese. The nonstick surface ensures easy release of whatever dish you are cooking, and the sturdy stainless steel handles give you a good grip on the pan. As an added bonus, they’re both safe in the oven up to 500°F.

Lodge Enamel Cast Iron 3.6-Quart Casserole

Amazon

A hearty casserole is the perfect dish to cook at your next fall dinner party, and there’s hardly a better way to serve than this Lodge casserole dish, which is 39% off right now. While it’s handy for dishes like this butter squash casserole studded with leeks and thyme, it’s actually quite versatile: Use it to roast vegetables, braise beef for a stew, or simmer a slow-cooked pasta sauce on the stove. Lodge is known for making hard working cookware that lasts for decades — and also looks beautiful on your dinner table.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

As the holidays approach, you might already be daydreaming about all the pies you want to make, and one tool that also comes in handy if you’re working with any kind of dough is a bench scraper. It helps bring your dough together into a disc, and cuts it up evenly so you can make more than one pie crust at a time. It’s also incredibly helpful for cleaning up scraps of dough off your counter, and scraping chopped vegetables into a bowl during regular dinner prep. This Rainspire bench scraper is made from long-lasting stainless steel — and it’s just $3 right now.

Zwilling 3-Piece Knife Set

Amazon

A well-balanced knife that feels comfortable in your hand can totally transform your cooking experience. This set of three razor-sharp Zwilling knives comes with a 4-inch paring knife, an 8-inch chef’s knife, and a 6-inch utility knife. Designed to make precision cuts, the steel blades on these German-engineered knives run all the way into the handle, which offers more force and balance as you’re chopping, according to the brand. One impressed shopper wrote that this is a “very light and sturdy set of knives that cuts through most anything quite smoothly.”

Amazon

Best Kitchen Storage and Organization Deals

The utensil drawer in the kitchen gets cluttered quickly. Not only does it fill up with silverware, but it's likely there are a couple spatulas and maybe a pair of tongs thrown in there, too. If your utensil drawer is starting to get difficult to navigate, this kitchen drawer organizer will help. With long and narrow compartments, this organizer provides space — and separation — for forks and spoons, as well as larger cooking implements. Yet it’s also wide enough to fit a whole range of items, including kitchen shears, serving spoons, spatulas, and whisks — and right now, it’s 36% off.

Vubojo Refrigerator Liners

Amazon

Cleaning out your refrigerator when there is a spill or a leak doesn’t have to be an ordeal. Just line the shelves with these vinyl mats. They catch messes, and can be easily removed and rinsed or wiped clean with a sponge. Just stick them directly to the shelf — they’re non-slip so they won’t slide around when you’re adding or removing items in your refrigerator. The mats can easily be cut with scissors so you can customize them according to the size of your refrigerator, and right now a set of eight sheets is just $7.