Lifestyle Kitchen The 50 Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals to Shop Before They’re Gone We found huge discounts on KitchenAid, Vitamix, and Riedel. By Megan Soll Megan Soll Megan Soll is a senior commerce editor for Food & Wine. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2015 and has over 10 years of experience writing and editing food, entertainment, and lifestyle content. Her work can be found on Food & Wine, Shape, Travel + Leisure, The Hollywood Reporter, and Racked NY.Expertise: food, drinks, cooking, entertaining, kitchen products.Experience: Megan has been a senior commerce editor for Food & Wine since February 2022. Previously, Megan worked across several Dotdash Meredith brands editing content for People, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Southern Living, Food & Wine, and more. She has worked at Dotdash Meredith for over 6 years.Starting with a role as digital intern at Travel + Leisure, Megan was immediately immersed in all aspects of the digital landscape, from coding in HTML to social media and (of course) writing. She reported and wrote for Racked NY about fitness and fashion, for The Hollywood Reporter on red carpet premieres, and for Travel + Leisure on long roundups and city guides. After taking a course on front-end web development she became a freelance producer for Food & Wine, building articles, galleries, and photo assets for the website.After a year in an editing and writing role at Shape, Megan returned to Food & Wine for a staff role and became an associate editor in 2018 primarily focused on commerce content. She wrote, edited, and updated hundreds of articles and galleries including product roundups and gift guides, all optimized for SEO and affiliate revenue. She was promoted to ecommerce editor at F&W in the fall of 2020, ecommerce editor across several Meredith brands in the summer of 2021, and has been senior commerce editor for F&W since January 2022. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but deals are still rolling in at Amazon as we get closer to the winter holidays. There’s still time to order gifts and kitchen essentials before your big December gatherings, whether you’re hosting family or a crowd of friends. The biggest discounts, as we’ve found out, are on small appliances, cookware sets, and big coffee makers. There are also smaller gadgets, glasses, and kitchen tools that’ll come in handy year-round. We Found Dozens of Hidden Kitchen Deals in Nordstrom’s Home Gifts Section—These Are the 25 Best We’ve dug through the most recent deals that have fortunately carried on beyond the usual Cyber Monday, as well as new markdowns that just popped up. Best Overall Cyber Week Deals Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $130 (originally $345) Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System, $160 (originally $229) Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (originally $133) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $67 (originally $100) Read on for all of our top picks on tested Food & Wine Faves winners, wildly popular kitchen tools, and steals from premium cookware and appliance brands that you won’t find at any other time of year. These are the best Cyber Week kitchen deals around. Cookware, Knives, and Gadgets Amazon It wouldn’t be a proper kitchen deals roundup without a great discount on All-Clad, and this time it’s the saute pan and fry pan set that’s 36% off. Cuisinart’s classic cookware 10-piece set is also a smart buy at just $179. Chop onions without the tears with the Fullstar Veggie Chopper, or invest in a premium Henckels knife set that’s a huge 62% off. Victoria 8-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press, $24 (originally $29) Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $240 (originally $300) Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (originally $133) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $30 (originally $40) All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized Fry Saute Pan with Lid Set, $128 (originally $200) Yosukata Carbon Steel Wok Pan, $57 with coupon (originally $70) Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Knife, $13 (originally $15) Cuisinart TPS-10 Tri-Ply 10-Piece Classic Cookware Set, $179 (originally $200) Cuisinart Triple-Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $80 (originally $160) Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $130 (originally $345) Small Appliances amazon We’ll cut to the chase: the top-performing Ninja XL Air Fryer is 24% off and is one of the most popular items on our list. Another excellent find is the Vitamix 5200 Blender which is a nearly $50 off. There’s also the handy 7-quart Crockpot for $40, and Anova’s excellent Precision Pro vacuum sealer for $99 (originally $150). Finally, a baker’s delight is up for grabs with the KitchenAid 3.5-quart mixer on sale for $260, a 32% discount that also won’t come around often. Mueller Ultra Glass Kettle, $20 (originally $35) Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer XL, $121 (originally $160) Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $40 (originally $50) Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $430 (originally $479) Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $380) Cosori Food Dehydrator, $50 (originally $70) Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (originally $399) Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro, $100 (originally $150) Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer, $150 (originally $200) Oster 2-Slice Touch Screen Toaster, $39 (originally $60) Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines Amazon If you’re in the market for a premium espresso machine, you’ll find $200 off the De’Longhi, $180 off the Breville Barista, and nearly $250 off the Philips fully automatic espresso machine. For drip coffee lovers there’s the mini Mr. Coffee for just $20, or the nifty Ninja 12-Cup that can handle both drip style and K-cups. For fresh bean folks, the Oxo Conical Burr Grinder is 20% off. Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, $80 (originally $100) Ninja DualBrew Pro System 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $160 (originally $230) Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker, $20 (originally $25) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $100 (originally $150) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $67 (originally $100) De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine, $500 (originally $700) Gevi 15 Bar Espresso Machine, $130 (originally $200) Breville Barista Express, $720 (originally $900) Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine $776 (originally $1,000) Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $30 (originally $36) Cocktails, Beer, and Wine For budding mixologists or hosts who make a mean Old Fashioned, the Breville Smoking Gun is a great gift for smoky cocktails and infused drinks. For a full cocktail bar kit, the Mixology Bartender set is packed full of the essentials in a convenient and cool mahogany tray. Wine lovers will jump at the Coravin deal for 30% off, as well as the Riedel Merlot decanter for $35. We didn’t forget about the beer fanatics — a full kegerator is on sale for 20% off, as are multiple hard-sided koozies like Hydro Flask and BrüMate. PolyScience Breville Gun Pro Smoke Infuser, $115 (originally $150) Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System, $160 (originally $229) JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses, $17 (originally $22) Riedel Veritas Moscato/Coupe/Martini Glass, Pack of 2, $62 (originally $80) Riedel Merlot Decanter, $35 (originally $55) Spiegelau Style White Wine Glasses Set of 4, $37 with coupon (originally $50) Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set, $70 (originally $90) Kegco Keg Dispenser, $753 (originally $925) Hydro Flask Cooler Cup, $21 (originally $25) BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler, $24 with coupon (originally $30) Fridges, Ice, and Ice Cream Deals Amazon For nugget ice enthusiasts, If you have your heart set on the Opal 2.0 it is $120 off, but the Gevi Countertop Ice Maker is plenty efficient as well at 35% off. If you’re looking for a mini fridge, the NewAir is the perfect size for a home office or supplemental countertop fridge space. For an even smaller fridge, the Frigidaire Mini is just $29. Anyone shopping for ice cream lovers should look at Cuisinart’s soft serve ice cream maker at 39% off, or Ninja’s versatile Creami appliance with seven automated programs, currently $18 off. Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge Cooler, $37 (originally $50) Cuisinart ICE-45P1 Mix-it-in 1.5-Quart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, $79 (originally $130) Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, $182 (originally $200) Glacio Clear Ice Sphere Mold, $40 (originally $44) SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine, $120 (originally $160) Antarctic Star 26-Bottle Wine Cooler, $225 (originally $280) NewAir Mini Fridge Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler, $250 (originally $350) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $529 (originally $649) Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $329 with coupon (originally $460) Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine, $50 (originally $60) More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Le Creuset Quietly Discounted Its Holiday-Themed Cookware Collection, and Prices Start at Just $12 Don’t Wait: Grab This Lightweight Shark Vacuum That’s Perfect for Kitchen Messes at Its Best Price of the Year 7 Smart Kitchen Tools to Help with Holiday Cooking—All $25 or Under Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit