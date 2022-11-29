The 50 Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals to Shop Before They’re Gone

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but deals are still rolling in at Amazon as we get closer to the winter holidays. There’s still time to order gifts and kitchen essentials before your big December gatherings, whether you’re hosting family or a crowd of friends. The biggest discounts, as we’ve found out, are on small appliances, cookware sets, and big coffee makers. There are also smaller gadgets, glasses, and kitchen tools that’ll come in handy year-round.

We’ve dug through the most recent deals that have fortunately carried on beyond the usual Cyber Monday, as well as new markdowns that just popped up.

Best Overall Cyber Week Deals

Read on for all of our top picks on tested Food & Wine Faves winners, wildly popular kitchen tools, and steals from premium cookware and appliance brands that you won’t find at any other time of year. These are the best Cyber Week kitchen deals around.

Cookware, Knives, and Gadgets

Amazon

It wouldn’t be a proper kitchen deals roundup without a great discount on All-Clad, and this time it’s the saute pan and fry pan set that’s 36% off. Cuisinart’s classic cookware 10-piece set is also a smart buy at just $179. Chop onions without the tears with the Fullstar Veggie Chopper, or invest in a premium Henckels knife set that’s a huge 62% off.

Small Appliances

amazon

We’ll cut to the chase: the top-performing Ninja XL Air Fryer is 24% off and is one of the most popular items on our list. Another excellent find is the Vitamix 5200 Blender which is a nearly $50 off. There’s also the handy 7-quart Crockpot for $40, and Anova’s excellent Precision Pro vacuum sealer for $99 (originally $150). Finally, a baker’s delight is up for grabs with the KitchenAid 3.5-quart mixer on sale for $260, a 32% discount that also won’t come around often.

Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a premium espresso machine, you’ll find $200 off the De’Longhi, $180 off the Breville Barista, and nearly $250 off the Philips fully automatic espresso machine. For drip coffee lovers there’s the mini Mr. Coffee for just $20, or the nifty Ninja 12-Cup that can handle both drip style and K-cups. For fresh bean folks, the Oxo Conical Burr Grinder is 20% off.

Cocktails, Beer, and Wine

For budding mixologists or hosts who make a mean Old Fashioned, the Breville Smoking Gun is a great gift for smoky cocktails and infused drinks. For a full cocktail bar kit, the Mixology Bartender set is packed full of the essentials in a convenient and cool mahogany tray. Wine lovers will jump at the Coravin deal for 30% off, as well as the Riedel Merlot decanter for $35. We didn’t forget about the beer fanatics — a full kegerator is on sale for 20% off, as are multiple hard-sided koozies like Hydro Flask and BrüMate.

Fridges, Ice, and Ice Cream Deals

Amazon

For nugget ice enthusiasts, If you have your heart set on the Opal 2.0 it is $120 off, but the Gevi Countertop Ice Maker is plenty efficient as well at 35% off. If you’re looking for a mini fridge, the NewAir is the perfect size for a home office or supplemental countertop fridge space. For an even smaller fridge, the Frigidaire Mini is just $29. Anyone shopping for ice cream lovers should look at Cuisinart’s soft serve ice cream maker at 39% off, or Ninja’s versatile Creami appliance with seven automated programs, currently $18 off.