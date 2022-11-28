Last Chance: Keurig, Nespresso, and More Top-Rated Coffee Makers Are Up to 51% Off Today

Add these last-minute deals to your Amazon cart ASAP.

By
Published on November 28, 2022

Coffee Machine Sale
Photo:

Amazon

It’s safe to argue that coffee is an essential part of the morning for most people — especially when it comes to Mondays. It’s not always the effects of caffeine that makes coffee so appealing. It’s the ritual and the craft, and for those of us that enjoy the routine of making the perfect cup, it’s well worth grabbing a machine to make the results even better. 

If you’ve had your eye on an espresso machine or coffee maker, but haven’t taken the plunge to buy it, now’s your chance. With Cyber Monday in full swing, Amazon’s deals are dropping by the hour. You’ll find discounted prices on everything from Mr. Coffee Espresso machines, to Oxo drip coffee machines, and Bodum French presses, up to 51% off today 

Best Cyber Monday Coffee and Espresso Machine Deals 

Coffee is an intriguing beverage. For something that is so ingrained in everyday society, it can often feel intimidating to get into it as a hobby. There are so many options on the market, ranging from complex manual espresso machines to simple pour-over coffee makers, it’s tough to know where to start. 

Bodum 1928-16US4 Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, $31 with coupon (originally $55) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a straightforward, everyday coffee option that produces a flavorful brew, you can’t go wrong with a French press. Luckily, this Food & Wine favorite from the brand Bodum is on sale for 44% off. This nifty tool has been around for a long time, touted as one of the mainstays in the coffee world. According to our testers, the status is warranted.  This French press produced the smoothest cup with the best balance of acidity and flavor. It’s as easy-to-use as any other French press — just pour coffee grinds in, top with hot water, and wait for the perfect cup. 

Another easy-to-use option for when you simply want a standard cup of joe is a drip coffee maker. This Oxo version makes up to eight cups, and its super sleek and simple design will fit right in on your kitchen counter. It’s easy to go from one single serving to a larger, multi-cup serving with the machine too, and you can get it on double discount today thanks to its added coupon. 

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker, Stainless Steel

Amazon

To buy: Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker, $136 with coupon (originally $200) at amazon.com

For those looking for an option that blends their love for a classic Americano with a lush cappuccino or latte, a hybrid machine is the way to go. They’re also the perfect bridge for a beginner too, since you can get a feel for making regular coffee drinks and espresso-based drinks. 

Score machines on sale from Nespresso, which make coffee making as simple as can be with completely automatic, one-touch button designs. You can snap up the VertuoPlus (another Food & Wine Fave) and the Vertuo machines for 30% off today. 

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $119 (originally $170) at amazon.com

Both machines use the Nespresso pod system to produce smooth cups of hot coffee or espresso — ranging from one or two shots to 8-ounce cups. Grab the VertuoPlus if you’re working in a tighter space, or snap up the Vertuo machine for a larger water capacity. 

If you’re looking to tackle the big guns and snap up your very own espresso machine, or upgrade an old one, there are tons of discounted options available too. Grab this Calphalon Temp IQ espresso machine while it’s 51% off. Not only does it heat up fast, but it also has temperature control features for the best cup possible. Choose between one or two shots, and use the built-in milk frother for the perfect drink. 

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand

Amazon

To buy: Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine, $245 (originally $500) at amazon.com

For a good bang for your buck, don’t miss out on the De’Longhi Stilosa espresso machine. This ranked as another Food & Wine favorite, since it’s especially compact and user-friendly. It has everything its more expensive counterparts have for just over $100: single- or double-shot options, a frother, and a tamper for packing in grounds. 

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine,

Amazon

To buy: De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, $102 with coupon (originally $156) at amazon.com

For Food & Wine’s favorite option for espresso machines — grab the Breville Barista Express while it’s on sale too. This is one of the tougher machines to get up and running according to testers, but once you do, it’s completely worth it. 

It comes with so many different features; choose between manual or automatic brewing, grind your own beans, or froth your own milk for beverages. The options are endless. This is the perfect machine for those that know exactly how they like their espresso, since there’s enough free range for your ideal customization. 

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel,

Amazon

To buy: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $600 (originally $750) at amazon.com

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, Single Serve Machine

Amazon

To buy: Mr. Coffee Single Serve Iced Coffee Maker, $17 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, Programmable Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $255 with coupon (originally $460) at amazon.com

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod

Amazon

To buy: Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker, $77 with coupon (originally $150)  at amazon.com

Gevi Espresso Machine 20 Bar Fast Heating Automatic White Espresso Machine

Amazon

To buy: Gevi Espresso Machine, $130 with Prime (originally $200) at amazon.com

Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker,

Amazon

To buy: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker, $80 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, 1 Liter

Amazon

To buy: Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $19 (originally $30) at amazon.com

De'Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Amazon

To buy: De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $145 (originally $208) at amazon.com

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $153 (originally $219) at amazon.com

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo

Amazon

To buy: Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, $699 (originally $1,000) at amazon.com

Shop More Cyber Monday Deals:

