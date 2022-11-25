Yeti Is Having a Rare Black Friday Sale, and Select Items Are 30% Off

Insulated cups, tumblers, and koozies are some of the most coveted items in our kitchens. Sipping drinks at the ideal temperature is an underrated luxury for everything from hot or iced coffee to wine to seltzers and beers. There is one brand to rule them all in this category, and that’s Yeti, of course. The brand’s hardy, famously excellent products always come at a price — until Black Friday comes around.

That’s right, the Yeti deals are (finally) here. We found multiple Yeti tumblers, cups, and the Colster koozie at an incredible 30% off among the deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Remember that sales like this won’t last long, so if you’re bullish on Yeti, scroll onwards quickly to see what you can scoop up right now.

Yeti’s vacuum insulation is the best in the game, and the 18/8 stainless steel is puncture- and rust-resistant. All of the products on sale right now are dishwasher-safe, and the Duracoat colors won’t chip, scratch, or fade with time like lesser competitors. If you’re looking for a smart holiday gift, these deals are the perfect place to start.

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Slim Can Insulator

Amazon

For spiked seltzer lovers and slim can obsessives, Yeti’s 12-ounce Can Insulator is something to keep on hand at all times. The twisting gasket locks the can in place with just a quarter turn, and you can pop the whole product in the dishwasher when it needs cleaning. The double-walled vacuum insulation means drinks won’t sweat and will hold their temperature longer than any standard koozie. It’s currently 30% off in a few colors: copper, harvest red, highlands olive, ice pink, sharptail taupe, and classic stainless steel.

To buy: $18 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Yeti Rambler 16-Ounce Colster Tall Can Insulator

Amazon

Anyone who regularly drinks tallboy IPAs or classic Bud 16-ounce cans will love Yeti’s Colster Tall Can Insulator. It’s currently 30% off in white, black, navy, and seafoam only, so we know this discount on such a popular item won’t last for long. It has the same locking gasket as its Colster counterparts, and the Duracoat color serves as an easy-to-grasp exterior so drinks won’t take a spill in rugged situations. It’s also dishwasher-safe and has over 9,000 five-star ratings from happy customers. So grab one now before the price jumps back up.

To buy: $21 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Yeti Rambler 26-ounce Stackable Cup

Amazon

Yeti’s new stackable tumblers are a great buy for anyone with crowded cabinets. This 26-ounce cup fits Yeti’s new Large Tumbler Straw Lid (sold separately) and is the perfect versatile cup for hot or cold drinks — whether sitting around a fire or relaxing at the pool. Unlike other large tumblers, this one also comfortably sits in a cup holder. At just $21, it’s another smart purchase for family, friends, and any big tailgating household. It’s on sale in all colors on Amazon: black, white, seafoam, navy, and stainless steel.

To buy: $21 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Yeti Rambler 10-ounce Wine Tumbler

Amazon

The handy and durable Yeti Wine Tumbler is conveniently packable for everything from lawn concerts to beach days to hiking trips. If you or someone you love runs hot in the hands, this tumbler can spare some of the sweat and watered-down drinks. From white wine and rosé to sangria or classic cocktails, this wine tumbler is a good size with great insulation to keep things cool. At 30% off, it’s a great deal to snap up quickly. The discount is available for canyon red, clay, reef blue, river green, and seafoam. Note: The Yeti Magslider Lid for the wine tumbler is also 30% off if you're also looking for a top.

To buy: $18 (originally $25) at amazon.com

