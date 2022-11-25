Lifestyle Kitchen These Fun and Clever Gifts for Home Cooks Are All Under $50 During Amazon’s Massive Black Friday Sale Your loved ones will be thrilled with these presents from Staub, KitchenAid, Kate Spade, Sony, and more. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Shopping for top-ticket items that are usually ultra-expensive during Black Friday is the best tactic around. You'll find some of the best deals of the year happening right now on pricey items for the home, kitchen, and beyond. But once you've scored those necessities, it's time to do some holiday shopping for friends, family, and of course, yourself. And with major deals like these, it'll be hard to pass them up. During Amazon's Black Friday shopping event, you'll find superb discounts on everything for the home cook, hostess, and more. Think charcuterie board sets, stylish mugs, mini fire pits, and speakers, just to name a few. You’ll also discover affordable cookware, appliances, and accessories from some of the best brands on the market, like Le Creuset, Staub, and KitchenAid — up to 70% off. The best part? These sales are so good, and all these gift-worthy picks are $50 and under. In fact, Amazon has an entire Holiday Gift Guide hub filled with great gift ideas for amateur cooks, party planners, or anyone who loves to eat, drink, and be merry. Truly, ticking items off your list has never been easier. Best Black Friday Gifts Under $50 on Amazon Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Charcuterie Board Set, $35 Staub Ceramics 16-Ounce Petite Artichoke Cocotte, $20 (originally $35) Lysenn Iridescent Glass Coffee Mug with Lid, $15 (originally $23) Crockpot Electric Lunch Box, $30 (originally $45) Colsen Tabletop Fire Pit, $40 (originally $100) Kate Spade Vintage Cherry Dot 4-Piece Food Storage Set, $26 (originally $30) La Jolie Muse Fir and Cedarwood Scented Candle, $33 with coupon (originally $46) Sony Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker, $38 (originally $60) Mixology & Craft Store Mixology 10-Piece Bartender Kit, $27 with coupon (originally $90) Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set, $15 (originally $25) W&P Petal Ice Tray, $25 Amazon’s Secret Outlet Dropped 4,000+ Kitchen Sales Before Black Friday, but These Are the 15 Best If you’re shopping for someone who loves to spend time in the kitchen, you seriously can’t go wrong with gifting them cookware. While shopping for pots and pans is a personal (and expensive) endeavor, decorative cookware pieces are the exception. After all, people usually buy practical items for themselves, so now you get the cool job of presenting something a little more fun come holiday time. This petite artichoke cocotte from Staub is a perfect example. The seasonal cocotte has a small, 16-ounce capacity to accommodate dips, jams, and nuts. Its fun design may appear purely ornamental, but this pick can be used to bake delicious appetizers in the oven for up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. And it’s 43% off, bringing the price down to just $20. Bakeware is a real crowd-pleaser for those with a sweet tooth. This festive Nordic Ware cakelet pan will definitely gear up your loved one for the holidays. The pan is designed with four different nutcracker molds and has a nonstick coating, so the figures will stay intact throughout the cooling and removal process. One neat gift you probably haven’t seen is this clever on-the-go lunch box from Crockpot. OK, so it’s not an actual tin lunch box, but it’s even better — this 20-ounce contraption can warm up soups and stews just about anywhere there’s an outlet and comes in six stylish colors, including this blush pink one for $30. Anyone who loves having guests over during the holidays will appreciate this beautiful La Jolie Muse candle. The soy wax candle has notes of fir and cedarwood, making the space smell like the holidays. And in lieu of a traditional cotton wick, this candle has a wooden one that looks elegant and even delivers that nostalgic crackling sound, like the one you’d hear around a campfire. Also, have you seen the glass container? The embossed pattern is stunning. Shop it while it’s on sale for $33. And because you can’t have a party without tunes, any hostess will love this portable Sony speaker. Originally $60, this now-$38 travel speaker charges via a USB and has a 16-hour playtime, so everyone can enjoy the holiday playlist without gathering around your phone. Since this gift is also waterproof, we’re willing to bet the gift receiver will bring the speaker along on beach days, hiking trips, and backyard hangs when the weather warms up. Want even more holiday gift ideas that are on sale for Black Friday? Browse the rest of these picks below. Amazon To buy: Le Creuset Signature Stoneware Spoon Rest, $24 (originally $30) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, $40 (originally $60) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Rabbit Wine Corkscrew with Foil Cutter Set, $40 (originally $55) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Rifle Paper Co. 