Amazon Dropped Tons of Black Friday Cookware Deals on Thanksgiving, from All-Clad to Lodge

Heads up: You don’t even need to wait for your turkey to finish cooking before you can snag some incredible kitchen deals. Amazon’s Black Friday discounts are dropping in earnest, and you can start to shop for your most anticipated purchases of the season as early as today. Though there are new deals popping up throughout the weekend and during Cyber Monday as well, the green light is on.

Home cooks who have been holding off on kitchen purchases and splurges in anticipation of these sales should be thrilled to know that the deals are steep on best-loved products like air fryers, coffee makers, specialty appliances, and even kitchen decor and furniture. Plus, we’re seeing impressive deals up to 43% off shopper-loved brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, All-Clad, and more.

If ever there was a time to hop on Amazon and stock your kitchen with missing tools, long-overdue upgrades, and fresh new serveware, it’s this holiday weekend. But if you’ve been eyeing new cookware in particular, we’ve got you covered with some of the best markdowns out there on items you’ve had languishing in your cart for months.

We’ve rounded up some top deals on pots, pans, and other cooking essentials from beloved brands, backed by tons of five-star ratings.

Best Cookware Set Deals

There are times when it’s worth splurging a bit to fully upgrade all of your kitchen essentials at once. Whether you’re moving into a new space, giving a gift to newlyweds, or tired of struggling with pots and pans that have lost their nonstick capabilities and no longer heat evenly or cook like they used to — opting for a full, fresh set can make you love getting in the kitchen again.

When it comes to cookware sets, we always recommend picking a trustworthy brand known for long-lasting, well-made pieces that cook at a pro level. On an average day, a full set from a beloved brand can start to break the budget. That’s why shopping on a major sale day like Black Friday lets you take advantage of steep markdowns you wouldn’t see otherwise, like this incredible 49% deal on All-Clad’s fry pans. There are deals from Food & Wine’s favorite brands like Cuisinart and Made In — on massive sets of up to 17 pieces — giving you the total kitchen revamp you’ve been dreaming of, just in time for the next round of holidays.

Best Dutch Oven Deals

If you haven’t yet stocked your kitchen with a quality Dutch oven, this sale weekend is the perfect time to finally do it, especially when there are such amazing deals on high-end, shopper-loved brands. No matter what you love to cook — whether it’s a decadent mac and cheese, a homemade loaf of bread, a flavorful roast, or a delicious casserole — it can be made, and perhaps made better, in a Dutch oven. And right now, you can score popular options like the Made In Dutch oven reviewers tout as “incredible” for 20% off or the Misen enameled cast iron model for $17 less.

Best Nonstick Pans and Pot Deals

The very most essential building block of a good home kitchen is quality nonstick cookware — namely, great pots and pans you can use to make anything and everything. There are plenty of options that claim to be nonstick but lose their coating after a few meals, so investing in a quality pan is always better when possible. Especially on a day like Black Friday, when pans from shopper-loved brands like Caraway, All-Clad, and Nordic Ware are marked down.

We’re eyeing this Prime member-exclusive deal on Made In’s high-quality carbon steel frying pan, about which one reviewer attested, “[I] have used it extensively for a couple of months, and it has performed exceptionally.” We also love All-Clad’s 2.5-quart saucepan, an oven-safe option that does an amazing job at distributing heat — plus it’s 20% off.

Best Specialty Cookware Deals

There are certain dishes for which your classic lineup of frying pans and casserole dishes just isn’t quite right. Whether you’re whipping up a stir fry, roasting a chicken, or griddling some pancakes on Sunday morning, there are some meals worthy of a specialty cooking tool. If you’ve been looking to pick up a piece or two to make some of your favorite meals even easier to cook, you’re in luck. We found a few great options with amazing deals.

The Nordic Ware griddle is a fan favorite and 24% off. It’s large enough to cover two burners at once, allowing you to cook more at the same time. Plus, one reviewer raved, “I’ve been using it for everything in the house.”

Best Bakeware Deals

For those who prefer to strive for the perfect batch of muffins rather than a new potato dish, upgrading your bakeware may be in order during this sale weekend. There are great deals to score on large bakeware sets from popular brands Caraway and Calphalon that will let you ditch all the old and mismatched bakeware you’ve accumulated over the years for a set that’ll last for many holidays and festivities to come.

Or you can score more deals on Made In pieces, including its gorgeous baking dish that not only bakes casseroles and cinnamon rolls like a dream but also looks perfect when you set it on the table for serving.

Ready to step up your cookware and invest in some pieces that will last for decades? Shop all our picks now — you never know how long these early Black Friday deals will last.

