Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Beach Essentials Storefront Has Everything You Need to Hit the Sand, with Deals Up to 50% Off

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on June 13, 2023

Summer is officially here, which means one thing and one thing only: It’s time to hit the beach. Body surfing, sunbathing, sand castle building, and ice cream cone hunting are all just a drive away at this point. But do you have the gear you need?

If you don’t, or if it needs a refresh, Amazon over 70,000 beach essentials for the season. We’re talking beach chairs, towels, coolers, and more. Best of all, there’s plenty on sale upwards of 50% off. We’ve found the products you need, it’s up to you to find the beach. 

7 of the Best Deals on Beach Accessories at Amazon:

Wiwigo Beach Blanket

Amazon Wiwigo Beach Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $17 (originally $30) at amazon.com

If you’re not a beach chair person, what about a beach blanket? This extra-large option measures 79- by 83-inches total, which is enough room to fit eight adults. It is machine-washable, foldable, and there are sand pockets at the corners to help you secure from blowing away. Plus, it’s quick-drying, so you can practically use it as a towel. 

Igloo Heavy-Duty 25-Quart Ice Chest Cooler

Amazon Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler

Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $115) at amazon.com

What’s a beach day without ice cold beverages? This Igloo cooler has a 25-quart capacity, which is large enough to keep drinks, snacks, and ice for a full day out on the sand. According to the brand, the cooler is designed with extra-thick foam walls that provide four days of ice retention, even when it’s 90°F outside. That’s pretty impressive to say the least.

Ostrich On Your Back Chair

Ostrich On Your Back Chair

Amazon

To buy: $60 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Beach chairs are essential, but carrying them from the parking lot to your spot is a task we all want to avoid. This chair goes on your back, finally solving the problem of carrying beach chairs for good. But beyond being easy to carry, it’s comfortable, too, with a lay-flat design, a massage-inspired face pillow, and cup holders galore. 

Venustas Beach Tent Sun Shelter

Amazon Venustas Beach Tent Sun Shelter

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $50) at amazon.com

One of the most important things about going to the beach is making sure to get some shade, and this on-sale sun shelter will help you accomplish it easily. It has a UV 50+ rating to help protect against direct sun and a large footprint, taking up 86- by 59- by 48-inches total. It will help you stake your claim on the best part of the beach and stay there the whole day. 

Tainehs Mesh Beach Tote

Amazon Tainehs Mesh Beach Tote Large Bag

Amazon

To buy: $13 (originally $15) at amazon.com

If you don’t have a bag specifically dedicated for beach days, we need to have a talk. But first a question: Is everything you own covered with sand? This beach bag is lightweight but importantly has a mesh design to help ensure you don’t bring back piles of sand with you. There’s a zippered compartment for keeping items secure, and it’s entirely machine-washable, too. 

Sukeen 4-Pack Cooling Towel

Sukeen [4 Pack Cooling Towel (40"x12"), Ice Towel, Soft Breathable Chilly Towel, Microfiber Towel for Yoga, Sport, Running, Gym, Workout,Camping,...

Amazon

To buy: $16 (originally $27) at amazon.com

You go to the beach to get hot, but sometimes things get a little too hot. Enter these cooling towels with over 4,100 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers raving about how they help keep them cool on hot days. All you have to do is soak it, chill it in the freezer, and snap it. Then put it around your neck or anywhere for instant, cooling relief. 

Beach Cup Holder 4-Pack

Amazon Beach Vacation Accessories

Amazon

To buy: $15 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Everyone needs a drink at the beach, whether it’s an ice cold sparkling water or a crisp lager. This four-pack of cup holders do all the work for you. Not only can you pop a bottle or can inside, you can also just use them as cups. The bottom has a bottle opener so you’re never without one, and each has a set of four spikes so you can put them in the sand without worrying about spilling a drop.

Was this page helpful?

