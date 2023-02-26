Amazon Shoppers and Pro Chefs Say They Couldn’t Live Without These Silicone Baking Mats That Are Just $6 Apiece

Some kitchen essentials may seem more obvious, like knives, a good cookware set, and a Dutch oven. But the unassuming tools are often the ones that can shake up your routines the most.

That's how home cooks and professional chefs feel about these Amazon Basics silicone baking mats, at least. With a staggering list of 52,700 perfect ratings and praises from shoppers stating that they’re not sure how they ever lived without them, they’re surely worth checking out.

To buy: Amazon Basics 2-Piece Silicone Baking Mat Set, $14 (originally $16) at amazon.com

These mats are designed to replace your foil and parchment paper — they lay seamlessly in a standard half sheet pan (11-by-16-inch), ready for any recipes that require roasting or baking. Since they’re made with silicone, they’re completely nonstick, which means tons of those temperamental confections and sweet treats (like brittles) can be made without any fuss. Use them in your oven up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and wash them up with a quick scrub of soap and warm water for an easy clean up.

Amazon users can’t get enough of them, with some calling them a “must have” in the kitchen. “The nonstick surface is absolutely impeccable, allowing for the effortless release of even the most delicate baked goods without any hint of sticking or tearing,” one person wrote in a review, adding that cleanup is a total breeze since they don’t have to worry about scrubbing burnt bits off. Another even wrote that they don’t burn anything anymore with them, plus people say that the mats stay put in the pan so you don’t need to worry about them sliding around as you use them.

Professional pastry and savory chefs alike also swear by them — they’re an essential part of production, especially when you can’t afford to waste any goods from sticking or not baking properly. “I have [purchased] several of these since 2013, which was the opening of my custom cake shop and bakery. They are an amazing product and I use them everyday,” one said.

“I have used these professionally for years and like the ease of use and the quick cleanup,” a third reviewer said, adding that their ability to move fast from project to project thanks to their ease of use is a massive plus during crunch time. Another professional baker wrote that they love the fact that they don’t have to waste parchment, so it’s a huge plus on saving money in the long run, too.

The two-sheet set is roughly $7 a pop with the current discount, but typically costs a reasonable $16 at full price. Aside from being perfect for cookies, brittles, biscuits, and tons of other pastries and confections, shoppers love to delegate one for savory items as well, adding that the set is a major perk for the price. Bake everyday side dishes that often stick, like potatoes, cauliflower, and more without any worry.

They may be unassuming, but these pro-approved silicone mats will make a major difference in your kitchen. Add the set to your Amazon cart now.

